G-Resources: One Sixth Of Liquidation Value And Prior Management Gone

Please see the disclosure at the bottom of this article. The investment organization with which I am affiliated has owned shares of G-Resources for several months. This investment organization has not purchased shares within the last few months, nor is it the current intention of the fund manager to sell any of its position, not only within the next 72 hours per Seeking Alpha standard disclosure, but also within the next few months. (The fund manager very well might buy shares after the 72-hour period.) This article is not investment advice.

G-Resources (OTCPK:GGPXF) (listed in Hong Kong, ticker: 1051 HK) seems to be an extremely cheap stock. The stock price is 0.058 HKD/sh and market cap is $200mm USD. (All dollar amounts referred to in this article will be US dollars.) Taking into consideration all of the risks and discounting for time, I believe it is worth at least 0.165 / $570mm today, 185% above its current trading value. To be clear, this may be a very risky idea, but I believe expected value is well above the current price and the gap between the current market price and expected value is among the most attractive of any of the very large number of stocks I follow.

Background

G-Resources is an investment holding company listed and based in Hong Kong; it has 45 employees. It is domiciled in Bermuda (very common for HK companies). Take note that their reporting currency is USD and I believe much of their assets are USD-denominated as well, but being listed in Hong Kong, the stock trades in HKD. The going HKD/USD rate is 7.831.

They have a basic IR site and are on linkedin although the linkedin employee count and description seems like it hasn’t been updated since they sold their main asset in early 2016. Prior to 2009, the company operated under a different name (Smart Rich Energy Finance Holdings Ltd) and management and the operations were different. In mid-2009, CST Group Ltd (985 HK), through its Skytop Technology Ltd sub, took a stake in the company, and there was a near total transition of management with Chiu Tao, the chairman and one of the largest shareholders in CST, becoming G-Resources’ Chairman. An Australian mining executive, Owen Hegarty, became Vice Chairman. I believe Hegarty and Tao used Smart Rich as a shell to get listed in Hong Kong. They then did a $587mm equity issuance that CST Group, Blackrock, Owen Hegarty, and others participated in. Blackrock became the largest shareholder with a 9% stake. They used a portion of the proceeds to buy the Martabe gold mine in North Sumatra, Indonesia for $220mm. The seller was a 5B AUD Australian mining company, OZ Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) (OZL AU), of which Hegarty was formerly an employee until 2008. The excess funds raised were earmarked to the completion of the Martabe development.

Source: Google Maps

Source: Google Maps

So what happened between the 2009 transaction and when they sold the Martabe Mine in March 2016? Here is a chart of the stock price from the equity offering (at 0.35 per share) to the date the sale of the Martabe mine closed in 2016:

Source: Bloomberg

They raised equity via a few secondary and rights offerings from 2011-13 which was used to fund more capex on the Martabe mine. From 2010-15 they spent $744mm in capex, exceeding the excess funds they initially raised, so it makes sense they needed to raise more equity. CST participated in these offerings, increasing their stake in the company from 1.25b shares to 4.4B. During this period the management and board were taking $12mm USD in compensation annually, $9mm of which went to the trio of Chiu Tao, Hegarty, and the company’s CEO, Peter Geoffrey Albert. That seems high, but during this period the market cap was around $800mm USD and a bit over 1% exec comp / market cap is not the highest I’ve ever seen.

In November 2015 the company announced the sale of the Martabe mine and other related assets to a consortium for $760mm. A big US private equity and hedge fund, Farallon Capital Management, was part of the consortium, but the biggest member of the consortium was Owen Hegarty’s private equity fund, EMR Capital. At the time, Hagerty only owned a bit over 1% of G-Resources.

Blackrock was upset by the sale and created a website protesting it and tried to organize shareholders to vote against it. Here is the link to the website, however note that the website has been taken down and now redirects to Blackrock's homepage. They also posted an open letter which is archived on David Webb's "Webb-Site" database. The letter seems to read that they were okay with the price, but angered that existing G-Resources shareholders were not provided an exit option, that the company planned to venture into financial services, and that more information wasn’t provided. They ultimately failed in their activism and the sale went through.

Whether or not the Martabe mine was sold at a fair price is an open question, but for whatever reason, the stock is down a bunch since the sale:

Source: Bloomberg

G-Resources bought the asset for $220mm and put over $700mm capex into it over 6 years and sold it for $760mm. They realized an accounting gain on sale of $56mm after tax due to depreciation. The mine claimed gold reserves of 7.4mm oz and silver reserves of 70mm oz. I’m no mining expert but I think the mine’s all-in production costs were like $800/ gold oz and in 2015 gold production was expected to be 250k oz, but I believe this was still ramping. Assuming 500k oz per year it would take 15 years to exhaust the reserves. If we assume it would take 15 years to get the resources out and 2/3 of $1250 gold price / $16 silver price in all in costs, then the NPV, with a 10% discount rate, was $1.75B at the time of the sale. Maybe some of those assumptions such as the 10% discount rate are too aggressive, but I think this is illustrative that the sale was at a fairly low price. Then again, before the sale the company only had a $700mm USD market cap and Blackrock was not upset about the price of the deal. My tepid conclusion is that while they did not give the asset away, the price was lower than I’d be happy with.

What has happened since the sale? Much of the proceeds remain in cash today but they’ve invested a decent chunk of it in a few Chinese venture capital funds, Genesis Capital and Terra Magnum. Genesis Capital is run by Richard Zhijian Peng, Tencent’s former head of M&A and before that a Google employee. He led countless high-profile deals for Tencent including its investment in Didi Chuxing. His fund seems to have done well for G-Resources thus far with the boom in venture capital in China. Terra Magnum is run by Sha Wang. Here is her linkedin and the company website. She is US educated at the University of Maryland and seems to be an influential woman in the Chinese venture capital scene. There are a few interviews of her on youtube. Her brothers also work for Terra Magnum. The point is these are reputable funds and not related parties to G-Resources.

G-Resources also bought a Hong Kong brokerage, Lippo Securities in July 2018 for about $45mm, which represented 1.75x book and 20x sales. The price seems high on book and extremely high on sales but a likely explanation is that Lippo was not being operated actively by its former owner and G-Resources bought it for its Hong Kong securities licenses, of which it had several and I bet these are tough to obtain.

The company also bought a few floors of office real estate in Hong Kong at an expensive price. I think HK property is expensive in general and wish they hadn’t done this, but I don’t think they extracted value in doing this or paid a price above market.

Most recently and perhaps most concerning, they just sold a business for $31mm to CST Group (Chiu Tao’s company) at 90% of book. 90% of book doesn’t sound a giveaway price but related party transactions are always worrisome, particularly when the other party is someone like CST, which David Webb and others do not have a high opinion of.

The biggest news since the Martabe sale though is a block share sale in May where CST Group sold 3.8B shares (14% of shares outstanding) of its 4.6B stake to PX Capital Management. PX Capital Management also obtained some shares by other means (it looks like Blackrock and some others sold out to them) and now holds 6.3B shares or a 23% stake. The stock jumped on this news but has sold off again and is now touching lows. Simultaneous with the block sale, Chiu Tao and all the other CST Group-related individuals resigned from the board and management. They are not gone completely given they still own a few percent and the $30mm business sale to CST Group occurred subsequent to this block sale, but they don’t seem to be in control anymore.

Who is PX Capital Management? It is a New York based hedge fund with AUM of $500mm established in 2012 by Xie Pengfei. I found SEC form ADVs confirming the fund’s existence and AUM levels. Prior to PX, Pengfei worked at EIM Management, a global fund of funds with $16B aum that he helped manage. EIM had offices in NY, London, Luxembourg and their legal counsel is Skadden Arps. Pengfei has degrees from Peking University and MIT. I spoke briefly to a former colleague of Pengfei’s at EIM in my quest to get in contact with him. Ultimately despite several calls and linkedin messages I was unable to do so. Here is his linkedin. I have not seen anything to suggest he has a bad reputation or is related to the CST folks.

The Opportunity

Where does this leave us? Well since the Martabe sale there’s been no obvious value destruction. No shares have been issued, TBVPS has increased and the company seems to have made some decent investments in well-known Chinese venture funds that you or I would not have access to. It seems like prior management, of which there were some questions, are gone for the most part and we have a financial buyer newly involved. I think the odds that the value is extracted nefariously somehow have declined significantly. And yet the stock has continued to decline precipitously due to the China selloff, a stigma due to the perception that the Martabe sale was perhaps not arms-length, and perhaps at too low a price (I disagree – the price wasn’t great but not so bad), and lack of market recognition of current events at the company - the stock did pop on the block sale, but not nearly as much as I think was deserved and it’s since sold off again. In general, I think as active managers have become more concentrated, managers are less willing to buy possible zeros at any price due to the potential portfolio damage and associated career risks. They handcuff themselves, eliminating their ability to touch high risk, higher reward opportunities. It’s also worth mentioning that this is now very small cap with a $200mm USD market cap and illiquid with $300k daily liquidity. Maybe foreign investors (I don’t think there is tax on investment income in Hong Kong) are selling for tax losses.

At 0.058 HKD per share, the market cap is $200mm USD. That compares to $1.425B USD tangible common equity at 6/30/18:

Source: G-Resources 6/30/18 Semiannual Report

$807mm of that is net cash and almost all of the rest is liquid debt securities, trading investment securities, their available for sale investments in the venture funds, and the Hong Kong real estate. My estimate of liquidation value today is $1.3B and in the last several seminannual periods they’ve made profits and cash flows of $10-20mm from their fledgling financial services business and investments:





Source: G-Resources 6/30/18 Semiannual Report

Even if we assume this low rate of value accumulation and 5 years for the value to be realized with a 10% discount rate, fair value today is $870mm or 4.4x the market price. This outcome is not a certainty though. Even with the block sale there may be a decent chance the value is nefariously extracted somehow. What are the odds? I use 35% for conservatism. Plugging that in, expected value today is $567mm market cap and 0.165 HKD/share, or 185% above the current price.

Liquidity

Before closing I would like to emphasize that the US over-the-counter listing is a placeholder and has almost liquidity. To buy G-Resources stock, one should use the listing under ticker "1051 HK" on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This listing averages daily liquidity of 40 million shares or $300k USD. Interactive Brokers is a good retail broker for accessing the Hong Kong exchange.

Conclusion

Reviewing events at G-Resources and the current stock price relative to the company’s assets and the nature of those assets, I think this is a risky but very cheap stock. In future posts I may dig deeper into the former management team and CST Group and make more efforts to get in contact with and learn more about Xie Pengfei. If any readers have input or information, please comment or direct message me. I also tried contacting the company and they did respond but the conversation went nowhere due entirely to the language barrier (sadly, an all too common occurrence for me). I encourage readers and other outside passive minority shareholders to try to get in touch with the company and expand on my efforts and make a lot of noise, such that our interests are respected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GGPXF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein. The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice. Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. The author, the author’s affiliates, and clients of the author’s affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein, or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions. Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.