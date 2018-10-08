It's Monday And Rome Is (Still) Burning

On Monday, the sour mood dented sentiment across Europe and I wanted to update folks on this because it is truly one of the critical flashpoints for markets in Q4.

Well, things got materially worse for Italy on Monday as bonds and stocks dove following fresh bad news on the budget front.

Want to see something funny?

Of course, you do. It's Monday and there's nothing like some dark market humor to get your week started on the "right" foot.

The following chart is S&P futures plotted with the spread between Italian 10-year yields and safe haven German bund yields:

(Bloomberg)

As you can see, the left scale is inverted, so what you're looking at there is U.S. equity futures selling off in tandem with a blowout in the BTP-bund spread. In other words: Italy (still) matters.

I've written two posts for this platform (and countless pieces on my site) over the last three weeks about Italy. Headed into September, the assumption was that Deputy PMs Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio would ultimately listen to reason and let Finance Minister Giovanni Tria have his way when it came to setting the deficit target for 2019.

Long story short, Salvini and Di Maio did not - listen to reason that is. Instead, they brushed aside Tria's red line of 1.9% on the way to adopting a 2.4% deficit target which everyone knew would rankle Brussels and set the stage for a highly contentious budget battle this month.

Markets were not amused, and starting on September 28, the bottom began to fall out again, with Italian yields rising to levels last seen during the May turmoil.

Since then, the friction between Rome and Brussels has gotten materially worse and that, in turn, has weighed heavily on Italian assets. Last week, Italian stocks fell 1.8%, building on the nearly 4% slide witnessed during the last week of September. Italian financials have been an outright disaster, falling some 14% during the latest budget turmoil.

On Monday, things got materially worse. The E.U. has essentially rejected Italy's budget and that triggered a fresh bout of selling across Italian stocks and bonds. December BTP futures hit a fresh low since becoming the active contract:

(Bloomberg)

10-year yields in Italy pushed above 3.5% for the first time since 2014 today, and as far as the BTP-bund spread mentioned above, we have now blown through recent wides:

(Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, Italian financials are getting routed. This could conceivably turn around by the time this post is published, but as I write these words (at 9 AM ET), the FTSE Italia All-Share Banks Index is down 4% on the day. Please do try to appreciate how bad this is getting. The index has fallen in 7 of the last 9 sessions, is off a laughable 17% since late last month and is now down 33% since before the May turmoil:

(Heisenberg)

Here is how Italian equities have performed since May versus their European counterparts (i.e., versus the Stoxx 600, the DAX and the CAC):

(Heisenberg)

I keep saying this and yet, much like the situation with Turkey in the lead up to August when the lira collapsed in earnest, this situation in Italy is untenable. The market's faith in an amicable resolution to the tension between the populist government and Brussels is misplaced. The political capital of Salvini and Di Maio will live or die by their willingness to push the issue when it comes to adopting expansionary fiscal policy to fulfill campaign promises. If they abandon their anti-establishment rhetoric in favor of a conciliatory tone in order to tamp down market angst, they will lose their legitimacy with voters because they rely almost entirely on the populist upsurge that's swept through Western democracies over the last three years for their political survival. Without that, they don't have anything.

On top of that, Salvini and Di Maio have continually insisted that markets will learn to live with fiscal profligacy, which means that if they ever do decide that enough is enough when it comes to the bloodletting in Italian assets, any relent will lend the lie to their original contention that eventually, things will calm down in markets.

Remember, the big risk here is a self-fulfilling prophecy with the ratings agencies where higher yields imperil the country's debt dynamics, leading market participants to sell ahead of expected downgrades, which then become a reality due to the selling associated with what, were it not for that same selling, might not have happened. Italian debt can absorb a one-notch downgrade, but beyond that, things could get really messy, really fast.

In "Does Italy Matter For You? Here Are The Actual Numbers", I answered reader calls to quantify how this all matters for investors outside of Italian assets. You can check out that post for yourself, but the point on Monday is that this situation just got a whole lot worse, so to the extent you were inclined to keep an eye on it, you might want to remain vigilant.

Also, remember that Italian corporate debt is heavily represented in European high yield. That raises the uncomfortable specter of a spillover to speculative grade € debt at a time when the wind down of ECB corporate bond purchases is likely to entail repricing wider in spreads for risky debt. Don't forget that ECB purchases at the top of the quality ladder (i.e., in investment grade credit) have the effect of pushing investors down that same ladder in search of yield, and that, in turn, keeps spreads on lower-rated debt artificially suppressed.

On that note, I'll leave you with a quick excerpt from a recent BofAML note that touches on that in the context of emerging market FX:

Due to the high weighting of Italian names in Euro HY (17%) and the prevalence of credits with EM revenue exposure, we think the current volatility in both of these corners of the market will also act as headwinds to Euro spreads. Chart 5, shows that Euro HY spreads have had a reasonably high correlation to EM FX volatility over the last few years.

