Ensco Merges With Rowan: First Impression

This week starts with huge news for the offshore drilling sector: Ensco (ESV) merges with Rowan (RDC). The companies decided to combine, subject to shareholder vote. Under the terms of the agreement, Rowan shareholders will receive 2.215 Ensco shares for each Rowan share that they own. When the transaction is closed, Ensco shareholders will own 60.5% of the combined company while Rowan shareholders will own 39.5% of the combined company. Rowan CEO Tom Burke will be the CEO of the combined company while Ensco CEO Carl Trowell will become Executive Chairman. Here are my thoughts on the deal (note that I'm writing these words before the conference call on the topic of the merger was held).

Consolidation in the offshore drilling market continues. The big deals started with Ensco buying Atwood Oceanics, a deal that made me skeptical at the time when it was announced (I did not change my view ever since). Next, Transocean (NYSE:RIG) purchased Songa, which was a de-facto purchase of Songa's backlog and ties with Equinor (EQNR). Transocean followed with the planned purchase of Ocean Rig (ORIG). Ensco's move is the next in this "get bigger" competition. From this point of view, it looks logical for Ensco.

Here are the reasons for the deal as stated in the presentation of the merger:

Ensco gains exposure to the ARO Drilling joint venture and ultra-harsh environment jack-ups, along with a presence in Norway. Rowan gains critical mass in deepwater operations, access to Ensco's strong relationships with large deepwater customers and wider geographic footprint, including presence in Brazil, West Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia.

Ensco's intentions are very clear. The company is combining with a driller which has a strong balance sheet, great contract coverage for its whole jack-up segment, 4 modern drillships and, importantly, a leading position in the Middle East thanks to the joint venture with Saudi Aramco. Also, Ensco is using its shares as currency and capitalizes on the recent upside (shares are up almost 45% year-to-date) to buy shares of Rowan whose performance was more modest this year (shares are up about 20% year-to-date):

The question that remains unclear at the moment of writing this article is what Ensco plans to do with Rowan bonds, as paying them off will require refinancing.

The rationale of the deal is significantly less clear for Rowan. Rowan joins a company with a worse balance sheet and with plenty of drillships, many of which are unemployed, while having no firm commitments for its own 4 drillships:

Rowan has recently had great success in contracting its whole jack-up fleet and also possessed the potential provided by the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, with 4 modern drillships serving as an upside catalyst in case the ultra-deepwater market rebounded in 2019. I am not sure that the deal is beneficial to Rowan shareholders, especially given the fact that they will get their shares converted into Ensco shares after Ensco's stock significantly outperformed Rowan's this year. This Ensco stock underperformance was due to the fact that Ensco shares were under great pressure after the merger with Atwood, but whether this fact will comfort Rowan shareholders or not remains a question.

I see two main aspects of this merger - fundamental and practical. Let's start with the fundamental one. A combination of two major drillers is positive for the industry. The combined company (assuming no problems with Rowan bonds) will have the potential for a better credit rating than standalone Ensco and could have a bit more pricing power in the longer run. For Ensco, the deal looks great. It's a much better deal than the merger with Atwood. For Rowan, things don't look that rosy to me. I'm not sure that the "critical mass in deepwater" should have been obtained with selling out to Ensco in an all-stock deal after a big rally in Ensco shares.

Practical conclusions: the market may initially be positive on the merger due to increased strength of the combined company, but I'm concerned with how it will play out for Rowan shares in the coming weeks as I don't see why Rowan benefits from this combination as opposed to Ensco, which in my view is a clear winner from this deal. Also, since Rowan shares will turn into Ensco shares, shareholders will be better off talking to a tax specialist if they plan to hold their shares through the merger. This is a major deal for the industry which, if approved, will have a significant impact on the offshore drilling landscape. I will follow it very closely, so stay tuned.

