8.5% Yield Close To A Buy From XAN, Formerly Known As RSO

XAN-C not only has an FTF rate but also has a floor after call protection ends.

XAN carries a material amount of risk and we will need to see how management does on transforming the portfolio.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN), formerly known as Resource Capital Management (RSO), has a preferred share we will be covering with a risk rating of 4:

Source: The REIT Forum

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Notes on XAN common stock

Exantas Capital Corp. is a commercial mortgage REIT undergoing a transformation.

Source: XAN

New management’s plan is to transform the portfolio into only CRE investments. This was a plan they started in late 2016 and here is their progress:

Source: XAN

The external manager was taken over a couple years ago after a dreadful performance. This is the new management team:

Source: XAN

New management thoroughly evaluated the quality of the assets.

They took significant impairments on some assets and decided to close down some lines of business that didn’t make economic sense. The company is being rebuilt as a simple commercial mortgage REIT. The biggest challenge to the preferred shares is that XAN may need to carry higher than normal leverage to enhance core EPS available to the common shareholders. We are not placing any rating on the common shares in this article.

XAN preferred share

XAN-C has a risk rating of 4 which is higher than most of the preferred shares that we are covering.

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

However, it carries a stripped yield of 8.5% which is exceptionally high. While shares are currently within the hold range, it is just barely. Our current target buy price was a penny lower.

Shares of XAN-C just went ex-dividend so there is almost no dividend accrual, but the stripped yield is still very attractive.

The worst-cash-to-call is extremely positive due to the high amount of call protection. XAN-C has call protection on the calendar until 7/30/2024. These shares also have a protection against rising interest rates.

XAN-C has a floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + 5.927% (starting 7/30/2024) which is a fairly large spread relative to other mortgage REIT preferred shares.

XAN-C also has a floor when call protection ends. We will explain this in the next section.

Explaining fixed-to-floating and unusual factors

Floating Starts

For shares that have a floating rate, you can easily see when the floating starts. In practice, this is generally the same date that their original call protection ends.

Floating Rate of 3-Month LIBOR +

The floating rate of 3-month LIBOR + tells you what spread the shares will earn over LIBOR. By the time this kicks in, a replacement for LIBOR may be in place. It should still function the same way. It provides a benchmark for short-term interest rates. For instance, you can see for XAN-C that the value will be 5.927%. Shares of XAN-C will pay out the short-term rate plus 5.927%. If the short-term rate was 3%, then shares would need to pay 8.927%.

Floor?

The floor section indicates if there is a floor in place after the floating rate begins. For instance, the value in this column is 8.625%. Shares of XAN-C have a floor of 8.625%. If the floating rate was going to be less than 8.625%, then the company would need to pay 8.625% instead. If the floating rate was going to be more than 8.625%, the shareholder would get the floating rate. In this scenario, the shareholder gets whichever value gives them a higher dividend. Floors are very unusual.

Unusual Rules

The unusual rules section includes any very unique factors. The one shown here is “floor”.

Final thoughts

We think the high yield is appropriate because it is a risk rating 4 security. One of the really unique things about XAN-C is it has a floor at 8.625% which is also the original coupon rate. When shares do switch over to the floating rate, they can not pay a rate lower than 8.625%. Investors will get whichever is better for them: either the floating rate or the “floor”.

If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.





About “The REIT Forum” The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAN-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.