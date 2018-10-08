Las Vegas Sands - China Is Doing Serious Damage

Roughly 2 months ago, I wrote an article which covered Las Vegas Sands' (LVS) second quarter earnings. Besides covering the quarterly results, I focused on the long term potential of the Macau gambling market. However, since then, a few things have changed. Not only was the Macau region threatened by hurricanes, we also see that Chinese economic sentiment is slowing. The latest Macau gaming revenue numbers were also much lower than expected. I am not bearish on Sands, but I think that being on the sidelines is the best thing one can do right now.

Source: Las Vegas Sands

Macau Is Losing Momentum

Macau is currently responsible for roughly 60% of Sands' total sales. Bull markets in Macau absolutely dwarf the performance of Las Vegas. Gaming revenue growth has been roughly 20% in Macau since Q1 of 2017 after the market entered a period of contraction in 2014.

That said, September revenue data was extremely disappointing. Gaming wins grew 2.76% in September versus expectations between 3%-10%. Revenue growth has hit a new cycle low as the graph below shows. Growth has been in a declining trend since the end of 2017 which has guided Las Vegas Sands' stock price down as well.

One of the reasons why sales are down is the fact that Macau casinos had to close 1.5 days due to hurricane Mangkhut. However, even though this is the first time casinos were forced to close their doors, it's not the sole reason of the disappointing sales report.

China's economy is slowing while the escalating trade tensions between the Trump administration and China continue to be a huge drag on expectations as displayed by the pressure on Chinese equities. Macau based Casinos even saw their stocks decline by 36% since May.

Personally, I am more concerned about China's growth than the trade tensions. Mainly because China has been one of the reasons why the global growth rally in 2016 and 2017 had so much strength. The graph below shows the Chinese manufacturing PMI. Growth has accelerated to almost 52 from 47 in 2015. Note the similarities between the Macau sales growth graph and the PMI graph below. Not only has China slowed over the past few months but the slowing trend has actually accelerated. The September PMI came in at 50.0 which means that real economic growth (GDP) is dangerously close to contraction.

It is extremely tough for Macau sales to grow at 20% when general Chinese economic sentiment is slowing.

At this point, it looks like investors are already pricing in lower expectations as you can see below. The graph below compares the stock price of Las Vegas Sands and the accumulated monthly revenue from Macau. You can see that the long term trend is up. The contraction in 2014 and 2015 is not even visible. That's how these cyclical casino stocks work. It's the perfect tool to own during times of rising growth while even the slightest signs of weakness cause rather severe capital losses.

We also see that the correlation between the Las Vegas Sands stock price is highly correlation to the China ETF (FXI). Both started to lose ground during the summer which has caused both assets to hit new lows in the first week of October. At this point it seems that Las Vegas Sands is nothing more than a China tracker with high alpha during uptrends and an ugly sell-off during downtrends.

LVS data by YCharts

The bigger picture reveals that the stock is slowly falling back towards $50. It is becoming quite clear that the stock is only doing well when growth is accelerating. This happened between 2012 and 2014 and 2016-currently. Both cycles were led by China as US economic growth started to fall in Q3 of 2014 instead of Q1/2014 while US economic growth bottomed in Q1 of 2016 instead of Q4/2015 like Las Vegas Sands' stock price.

Las Vegas Sands is currently suffering from cyclical headwinds in its main market Macau. Sales are being pressured by slower Chinese economic growth as well as unfavorable weather conditions to say the least. The stock has dropped from $80 to currently less than $60 within a few months.

Personally, I remain bullish on the long term prospects of Macau. There is no better place to do business as a casino than in a market where 3% sales growth is an extremely bad number.

I discussed the long term prospects of Macau in my most recent Las Vegas Sands article.

That said, I am not becoming bearish. I am just going to be on the sidelines for the time being. The stock is still extremely likely to follower the bigger sales trend of Macau which should offer interesting buying opportunities around $50. The current situation is similar to the one in 2015 with the exception that Chinese economic sentiment is still higher than it was back then.

The best thing to do right now (as a mid-term trader) is to wait until the Chinese PMI improves again. This could easily happen over the next few months. This would then very likely push Macau gambling sales growth up.

If you are a long-term investor who has been long for many years I advise you to do nothing. You have been through more trouble than the current slowing cycle and giving up very low entry prices because of mid-term headwinds does not make a lot of sense.

My opinion is just that we have to wait for Chinese economic sentiment to turn. There is not much profit in fighting the trend at this point. Patience will be rewarded by an even better entry position in my opinion.

On a side note, Las Vegas Sands is expected to report its earnings on the 24th of October. This will give us a lot more data about the actual stage of the Macau market as well as potential threats and opportunities.

Disclaimer: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.