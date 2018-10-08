Buy Into This Market? Take What The Defense Gives You

Income and dividend investors seeking a layer of protection with a strong yield near 6% coupled with immediate diversification take note.

This time is not different. Stocks remain historically expensive and they will drop in time. In the interim, I highlight a security where you can safely tread water.

When I was 16 years old, I attended a major tryout for a basketball team. I had a textbook outside jump shot and my ball-handling skills created unobstructed looks at the rim more often than not. That was my strength; my leverage over the competition.

I was not a great jumper. I wasn’t particularly strong either. Therefore, taking the ball to the rack against long-armed 7-footers was not an ideal strategy for me to employ. But I wanted to impress the coaches. I wanted to demonstrate my resolve and perseverance.

And I got blocked. Swatted, like a fly. Again. Again. And again. My futile attempts looked something like this:

Source: Image

About halfway through the tryout my father pulled me aside (or was it slapped me upside the head, I forget) to remind me of his legendary quote: “Take what the defense gives you.” Aka: Stop attacking the rim and start shooting the dang ball over their heads.

Did I listen? Of course not, I was 16. I was not going to allow his quick-to-give-up attitude deter me. I was a man on a mission…and I continued to get swatted the rest of the afternoon.

Today, a version of this syndrome is manifesting in the stock market. People are buying stocks day after day despite the flashing yellow lights screaming caution. P/E ratios are sky-high:

Source: Shiller PE Ratio

The Federal Reserve is tightening their book by raising interest rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is keen on normalizing monetary policy which will likely push the 10-Year Treasury Note to 4% in the next calendar year. Don’t fight the Fed? Forget about that, folks keep outbidding themselves at high multiples even as safer alternatives like bonds look more and more appealing.

And then you have the delta between the 10-Year Treasury and the 2-Year narrowing which served as a prelude to recession many times over:

YCharts

And don’t even get me started on fiscal policy where tariffs and trade wars reign and the Democrats are slated to take control of Congress.

Investors are repeating the same mistakes that led to previous bubbles and the result is always the same. A swift, steep, wealth-shrinking decline.

Suffice to say, I haven’t been writing many posts and I haven’t been buying many stocks. But I always keep my eyes peeled for opportunity.

An Opportunity Presents Itself

There is a diversified security on my radar that just recently inched past a 6% yield: For investors seeking income or for those interested in treading water until the tide turns and the price of common stocks crests, the time to dip your toes is rapidly approaching.

A U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFF) now sports a yield of 6.25%. This particular ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of a selected group of preferred stocks listed on major exchanges.

Far and away the majority of the holdings in the ETF are in the financial sector at 86.2%. And that is a positive sign, as most financials are trading near highs, fundamentally healthy, and benefitting incommensurately as rates rise coupled with lower corporate taxation.

Instead of securing a measly 2% by buying the common shares at high prices and low yields, investors can turn their attention to a collection of preferred shares offering triple the yield and incur less risk in the process:

YCharts

Preferred dividends must be paid before any common dividend, offering a layer of protection for owners concerned about capital preservation and dividend safety. And with 302 holdings, investors get immediate diversification. Preferred shareholders hold a higher claim in the capital structure of a company but they do not (typically) receive voting rights on their shares.

The security is trading at a 5-year high yield and a 5-year low in share price:

YCharts

Below are some key facts about the security, most notably the expense ratio of .47%. That is quite high and whacks 50 bps off the yield. Investors like myself who enjoy the arduous process of slogging through numerous issuances can pick and choose individual preferreds, but if you don’t have the patience, time, or the interest, PFF is a pretty solid consolation.

The market is offering few opportunities, but this is one of them.

Source: CNBC

Conclusion:

Investors have short memories. We forget the many lessons of the past and repeat the same errors time and again. We buy in hot markets and sell in cold ones. We overpay due to FOMO, when we should be patient, sit tight and take what the market gives you. And today that entails avoiding common stocks and initiating small positions in preferred securities like PFF.

When I was 16 I didn’t take what the defense gave me. I got lured into the seductive trap due to stubbornness and the presumption that ‘this time will be different.’ It wasn’t different. The 7-footers didn’t shrink and I didn’t suddenly gain the ups of Michael Jordan. My shots got blocked.

Today’s stock market is giving us historically high prices. It will eventually fall and most likely fall hard. When the market gives you cheap prices and correspondingly low P/E ratios, buy with vigor. When the market is flashing warning sign after warning sign, hold off. Bide your time.

Buy in this market? PFF(ffffff).

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.