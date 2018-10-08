Cloudera: Market Still Ignores Potential

After announcing a merger of equals with Hortonworks (HDP), Cloudera (CLDR) is finally getting the predicted blast off towards previous highs around $22. The market has long doubted the touted machine learning and cloud data company, but the merger suggests a large, informed investor base believes in the plan. The synergies have the potential to transform the company into a cash flow machine that makes the stock still compelling in initial trading below $20.

Image Source: Hortonworks website

Synergies Matter

The deal involves Hortonworks shareholders receiving 1.305 common shares of Cloudera. The combined valuation is estimated at $5.2 billion with an enterprise value of about $4.7 billion and trailing revenues of $720 million.

Based on analyst estimates, the combined entity would generate about $950 in forward revenues: Cloudera $532 million, Hortonworks $418 million. The listed equity value of $5.2 billion when Cloudera traded around $17 suggests a diluted share count around 305 million.

The historical problem with both companies is that they have one major headache for long-term investors. Both produce operating margins of almost negative 20% leaving most investors waiting patiently on the sideline.

Outside of the possible revenue synergies, the biggest benefit is the expectation of greater than $125 million in annualized cost synergies. The amount nearly wipes out the estimated loses as the combined entity improves corporate efficiencies and optimizes the sales force.

The synergies amount to about 13% of next fiscal year's revenues. Along with already expected improving margins due to the revenue growth over the next 18 months or so, the new Cloudera actually expects a positive operating margin in CY20.

Source: Cloudera + Hortonworks presentation

This development is massive from a financial standpoint. Free cash flow of $150 million, as opposed to the individual companies flailing away with weak cash flows slightly above break even, is a game changer. A company with $500 million in net cash generating $150 million of cash every year with 20% growth is a very appealing financial story.

The deal is expected to close in Q1 with limited closing risk due to the relatively small size of the two companies involved.

Business Combination

The biggest question is whether the combination truly creates a leading next-generation data platform. The market was not really impressed by either stock prior to this announcement. Hortonworks was recently available at less than 4x forward EV/S estimates when a lot of enterprise software and data companies with the same growth approach valuations of 10x sales. Both Tableau Software (DATA) and Splunk (SPLK) both trade at much higher multiples even after this initial spike in Hortonworks on the deal announcement.

CLDR EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

The combination brings the edge technologies of Hortonworks to the data science and analytics of Cloudera. The new company estimates that the total addressable market shifts upwards from $73 billion to $83 billion now. Not a huge change in the market opportunity, but likely a better chance of capturing a bigger part of the market.

Source: Cloudera + Hortonworks presentation

The combination does make sense from a scale standpoint with revenues estimated at $1 billion in CY20 and a market opportunity that quickly approaches $83 billion. Cloudera will control a very small portion of a massive market opportunity.

The much stronger financial position improves the ability to reach growth targets.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Cloudera remains an under the radar play trading below $20. The combination with Hortonworks significantly improves the cash flows of the new entity assuming the deal closes early next year. The stock very attractive at these levels with 20% growth in the data analytics and machine learning sector.

