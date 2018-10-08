Disney Poised To Break Records

I recently covered Disney’s (DIS) uptrend in share price through a broad lens, but during that research I was taken aback by the company’s upcoming film slate. So, I decided to take the time to break down the company’s studio segment outlook in more detail in a second piece.

Although analysts have recently spent the majority of their time focusing on Disney’s media segment, Disney’s studio division is no slouch. Yes, media remains Disney’s largest individual segment with its sales and operational income making up 41% of the company’s totals thus far year to date. However, what used to be a majority is now a plurality and the growth of DIS’s studio segment has played a role in this internal diversification within Disney.

Disney’s film studios represented 17% of the company’s sales and 19% of the company’s earnings during the first 9 months of 2018. 5 years ago, in Q3 FY13, the studio segment’s year-to-date sales and operational income only represented 13% and 6.7%, respectively. Oh, how far they’ve come. And what’s more, I expect 2019 to be a blockbuster year for the film segment.

2018 is shaping up to be a wonderful year for Disney’s box office results. Disney studios have produced 2 of the top 10 best selling films at the global box office, all-time, in 2018 alone. Avengers: Infinity War grossed more $2B at the theaters, earning it the number four all-time slot, behind Avatar, Titanic, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. However, this probably wasn’t the surprise of the year (everyone knew that an Avengers movie would do very well). Black Panther posted nearly $1.4B at the global box office back in the Spring, earning it the number 9 all-time spot on the global box office rankings and vaulting the King of Wakanda to the top spot in terms of individual super hero flicks at the box office. Also, Incredible 2 has grossed over $1B thus far, pushing it into the top 20 all-time (right now, it sits at 17th position).

Disney’s 2018 box office results have already surpassed the company’s 2017 mark, at ~$6.5B thus far year to date. Disney’s 2018 total is only a few hundred million away from the number two all-time annual mark set by Universal in 2015 with $6.89B. That title will easily go down. It’s still up in the air as to whether or not Disney’s 2018 global box office will surpass the overall record that Disney posted in 2016 with $7.6B in sales, but it is definitely possible if we have a big holiday season.

Regardless, I think 2019 will be a banner year for the company with three movies that have the potential to cross the $2B threshold (Avengers: Infinity War 2, Frozen 2, and the 9th episode in the Star Wars saga). Honestly, I think DIS will easily surpass the $8B threshold in 2019 and could make a run for completely blowing the prior record away with a $9B+ showing.

Here’s Disney’s 2019 Studio Schedule:

Kim Possible: January 1st, 2019

The year stars off with a live action remake of a popular cartoon that many of the Millennial generation will probably get excited about: Kim Possible. This January 1st release likely won’t be a huge success, though it’s nostalgic, all the same.

Captain Marvel: March 8th, 2019

This flick is going to start off the year for Marvel. Captain Marvel is hopefully going to be Disney’s answer to DC’s Wonder Woman success ($821M at the global box office). This is a female led superhero narrative and will be introducing a major character into the Marvel Universe. Captain Marvel is widely believed to be the strongest hero in the Marvel line-up. She’ll probably end up being the savior of sorts in Infinity War Part II, so they have to get this right. In 2018, Black Panther set records for the standalone hero film numbers at the box office, and while I don’t think that Captain Marvel has that sort of public appeal, I do think she’ll perform on par, if not greater than, Ant Man and the Wasp, which is a ~$620M film. If Captain Marvel surpasses $1B, that will be an auspicious start to Marvel’s year. I don’t see this happening (Wonder Woman has much greater name recognition than Captain Marvel and Gal Gadot is/was probably a bigger superstar than Brie Larson, but I expect big things here, nonetheless).

Dumbo: March 29th, 2019

The live-action remake of Dumbo follows up Captain Marvel’s introduction. I’m excited for this, mainly because I’m a fan of this live action remake trend…and because a trippy circus movie directed by Tim Burton is bound to be good. This release will be competing with the Captain Marvel in the theatres and I don’t have particularly high hopes for the box office results because Dumbo isn’t considered to be one of the very best of the animated classics, but then again, it’s still likely to produce hundreds of millions and that’s nothing to scoff at.

Avengers Infinity War Part II: April 24th, 2019

This one will likely be the biggest seller of the year (though, I could see Frozen playing the Cinderella story and making an underdog run at the title). Honestly, this movie has a decent chance at taking out Avatar for the highest grossing film of all-time. Infinity War Part 1 ended with a fairly large cliff hanger and I’m sure that Marvel fans are going to rush to the theatres in droves to see how this story ends. Also, it appears that the Infinity War saga will likely represent an end to the beginning of the original Avengers, many of whom have been working with Disney for years now. I suspect that this film could represent a farewell tour of sorts for several of the popular actors/actresses and fans will surely show their appreciation.

Aladdin: May 24th, 2019

While I don’t have particularly high hopes for the live action re-make of Dumbo, I do for Aladdin. This will still be competing with Infinity War II in theatres, but Aladdin was a part of the Disney resurgence in the 1990s and I think multiple generations will flock to watch this film (I know I will). The soundtrack alone will drive audiences, and while it’s going to be sad to see Genie voiced by someone other than Robin Williams, Will Smith is about as good of a choice as Disney could have made for the replacement. I wouldn’t be surprised to see this film do especially well in international markets due to its connection with Middle Eastern culture. Although I think it’s a bit of a long-shot, Aladdin could be yet another $1B success for Disney.

Toy Story 4: June 21st, 2019

After an action packed superhero drama, I think the market will be primed and ready for a bit of nostalgic Pixar fun. Fans are already getting excited about this film with Tim Allen breaking news about its emotional ending last week. One might think that the Toy Story franchise is getting a bit long in the tooth with its fourth edition, but then again, Toy Story 3 did over $1B at the box office and may have been the best flick of the bunch. The team at Pixar works wonders and this franchise has the potential for very long staying power due to the apparent immortality of the toys themselves and their ability to be passed from child to child over time. Actually, I suspect the lifespan of Toy Story will come down to the actual life span of the voice actors involved. I wouldn’t be surprised if this is another $1B+ success for Disney and I wholeheartedly expect Toy Story to be the summer box office darling.

Lion King: July 19th, 2019

It will be interesting to see which live action remake does better, Aladdin or The Lion King. The Lion King is widely believed to be one of, if not the, very best animated film that Disney has ever made. Iger and Co. went all out when casting characters for this film.

Maybe I’m being overoptimistic with these live action re-makes. It’s worth noting that Cinderella did $543M when it was released in 2015 and The Jungle Book only did $364M when it was released in 2016. If Dumbo outperforms Jungle Book, that will be a good sign. Though, I think we’re essentially comparing apples to oranges when you’re talking about the original Jungle book versus Aladdin/Lion King’s more recent success. I hope this live action re-make strategy works well for Disney, but I am a bit worried that they’re bringing too many to market in too short of a period of time.

Artemis Fowl: August 9th, 2019

This summer flick is based off on the popular fiction series by Eoin Colfer. The books came out a while back (the last book of the series was written in 2012) and some fans have wondered why it took so long to get a movie together. I worry there will be a bit of a disconnect because of this, but then again, this book series was a huge seller and I’m sure there are still plenty of fans ready to watch the story play out on the big screen. I don’t think this will be a huge seller for Disney, but who knows, maybe I’m greatly underestimating the popularity of the series.

Jungle Cruise: October 11th, 2019

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is starring in this film, based upon the Disney theme park ride. I don’t have huge expectations for this film, but the Rock does have a large following, and while the premise seems a bit silly to me, I’m sure it’ll be a fun, family friendly comedy to check out in the Fall.

Noelle: November, 8th, 2019

This should get the Christmas season started with Hollywood star Anna Kendrick playing the role of Santa’s daughter who is forced to take over the family business after her father retires. I haven’t heard much about this, but honestly, you give me a Christmas theme and Anna Kendrick and I’m going to be happy. I imagine this film will end up being overshadowed by Frozen 2, but who knows... maybe Kendrick’s fans will be enough to allow this movie to give DIS a noticeable bump in sales.

Frozen 2: November 17th, 2019

Frozen played a major role in the recent resurgence of the Disney studios. Frozen is probably the most popular animated film of all-time and DIS has a lot to live up to with the sequel. Honestly, I sort of expect them to disappoint (at least, in the relative sense). From the fresh storyline to the music (…let it go, let it go…), I have a really hard time imaging Disney replicating that same sort of success. Sure, there will be legions of fans ready to go see what Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven have been up to, and I’m sure moms and dads across the world are dreading the next soundtrack that will enviably be played on repeat in their cars for weeks, but will Frozen 2 be the same sort of cultural phenomena as the original? Also, on a side note, it’s interesting that Frozen will be competing against Star Wars during the holiday season. I wonder if they will cannibalize one another or sort of drive tandem interest. Only time will tell. But, the original did nearly $1.3B in sales back in 2013 and I suspect that the sequel will do much better (regardless of whether or not it’s as fondly remembered, justifying a third episode somewhere down the line).

Star Wars 9: December 19th, 2019

This one is going to be interesting. It’s a Star Wars film from the main story arch, so I imagine it will do well. But, the prior Star Wars film left many fans with a sour taste in their mouths and that definitely showed up in the box office scores for the Solo film this spring, which did less than $400M. I suspect that Disney will do all that it can to redeem themselves in the eyes of the loyal Star Wars faithful with this flick, so it could end up being a surprise to the upside. Or, it could signal decreased demand for the Star Wars universe itself, which obviously wouldn’t be a great thing for Disney studios long term. DIS already said that they’re going to space Star Wars releases out further apart. This is a great idea, in my opinion (everything is best in moderation). Regardless, I expect to see 10-figure results from this film.

And finally, we have Cruella

I’ve seen conflicting information regarding release dates here so I decided to leave that blank, but it appears that this film is slated for 2019 release. This film is starring Emma Stone as a young Cruella de Vil. The story line here is a prequel to the 101 Dalmatians that so many know and love. I imagine that if it does well, Stone will be back for more in the future. I think this film will be interesting. I’m a big fan of Ms. Stone. Disney has a lot of creative license with the de Vil origin story and it’ll be fun to see where they take it.

As you can see, DIS fans (and investors) have a lot to look forward to in 2019. All of this studio buzz should only increase demand for the Disney branded OTT platform that is set for release next year as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.