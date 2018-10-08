Aurora Cannabis Poised For Long-Term Growth With Acquisitions

I have been putting together a portfolio of cannabis stocks that I affectionately call: CannaPharma Portfolio. These stocks are going in my personal portfolio; I cover them here on Seeking Alpha. About a year ago, I bought stock in Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) picking up the stock at just under $3.00. My (simplified) theory at the time was that Canada was about to legalize cannabis and from that Aurora Cannabis would do well.

Although it has taken a bit longer than expected for the government of Canada to make its move, the company has enjoyed success. The stock has moved up considerably and my attitude along with it. The company has been acquiring other companies in a very proactive manner. If you are looking on from the sidelines you would think that Aurora wants to dominate the entire cannabis industry. As an owner, I have no problem with that. However, I am looking to add in to this position.

The problem is that there are no options that trade on the CBOE (My preferred way of trading). At the same time, there is a tremendous amount of euphoria in the cannabis industry, and I don't mean coming from the haze of the product itself. Given that, I am cautious about adding in because of the hype that has pushed cannabis stocks around. While I have had a great deal of success in the 1 year since owning this stock, I do not want to see that success go up in smoke. I must rely upon the fundamentals of the company to make this decision, fundamentals that I believe are quite strong. I will lay out my thinking here.

Aurora Cannabis ACBFF

Industry

It is just days away from recreational cannabis being legalized in Canada; October 17th. Medicinal marijuana has been legal for a few years already. The expectation is that by 2027, sales in cannabis will hit C$3.3 billion. I think that number is grossly under-inflated. Here's my rationale, in a rather unscientific study.

I am a Californian. I have lived in SoCal for eons but now call San Francisco home. At the same time, I have been living in Colorado for the past several years (I first showed up in 2003), splitting my time between the Bay and the Frontrange. I have watched - and whiffed - the cannabis industry sprout and blossom in Colorado, the state considered ground zero for the recreational pot movement in America. This is what is driving me to invest in cannabis companies; I see - and smell - the effects of the legalization all around me; it is everywhere.

There are a lot of similarities between Colorado and Canada. I am going to use Colorado's numbers to project for Canada; as it turns out, I did not have a monopoly on this line of thinking. Granted, this is not scientific but it is a great yardstick to consider (I genuinely look forward to the comments). Keep in mind I majored in applied mathematics (Statistics) at the University of Denver, so have a foundation for this work.

Here are the numbers for Colorado and Canada, respectively:

A bit on the numbers. First, in the article cited on Colorado's usage, Gallop states the percent in America, for consumption, is half at about 6%. My thinking on that is the legality aspects; once it's everywhere around you, like a party, concert or tailgate, you have no qualms with taking a hit. It's legal... You are an adult... You are partying... Everyone else around me is doing it... Why not? I have seen this rationalization play out 2 feet in front of me more than once.

The next thing on the numbers is what I wanted to use as my rationalization for the industry in Canada. Canada is about 6.5 times bigger than Colorado. Given the consumption percentages - which are fairly in line with each other - shouldn't the money generated be in line with each other? By my math, $1.77 multiplied by 6.5 is $11.5 billion in annual sales. Ah, but there is one final step, the exchange rate, which according to Siri, $1.00 = C$1.29, which is C$14.84 billion. That is five times larger than the projections cited. (Please note, the Colorado number is total cannabis sales, medical and recreational. The Canada number is just recreational. If you add both recreational and medicinal for Canada, it equates to USD$5.5 billion, far short of my projection).

This exercise is far from scientific, but, still very logical. Even if we were to discount the numbers to a massive miscalculation, you could still chop the number in half and Statistics Canada is way off. As it turns out, Statistics Canada really was way off as the above-cited article stated. More Canadians smoke pot than the government thought. And, recreational use is not even in effect yet. Once it is legally around, more individuals are more likely to consume, well, more. Keep in mind, this is an emerging industry. There are some litmus tests that you can use as a barometer, or gauge. But, at the end of the day, we don't really know the true numbers yet.

I see the projections that the industry is using as being significantly below what will likely be seen. Given that, I really, really like a company that is proactively trying to establish themselves with enough facility space to meet future demand...

Enter Aurora Cannabis.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora is in the medical cannabis business, although it will be entering into the recreational side of the business in Canada once it is legal.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. produces and distributes medical cannabis products in Canada and internationally. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every principal segment of the value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution. The company's products consist of dried cannabis and cannabis oil.

Aurora's business strategy is to establish itself in the cannabis industry in Canada and grow from there. The company has been dealing in medicinal cannabis since 2014 and has several products available in the vein of medical cannabis, to include oils and dried cannabis - there are 10 available now. They have another 6 brands that are in the drying stages - available soon - and another 6 that are in the growing stage. With the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada, Aurora has been shifting its focus into this realm as well and this is a significant push for the company.

Aurora Cannabis is already one of the top market leaders in Canada with their revenue. Given the under-projections of the future of the Canadian market, and given the facility capabilities of Aurora - including future capabilities - Aurora is poised to have a significant market share.

Recent acquisitions

Keeping up with the acquisitions that Aurora Cannabis has been a full time job. In fact, Aurora itself was an acquisition. The original company was Prescient Mining. They acquired Aurora Medical Inc. (AMI) on December 7th, 2014. Smart move. Since then, they have made significant acquisitions in other companies. Their focus with these acquisitions is to ensure they are able to meet future demand for the upcoming legalization of cannabis as well as diversification into other countries and products. Here is a graphic of the past 3 year's of acquisitions the company has done and their product focus, via page 9 of this year's annual report:

As you can see, Aurora has made many acquisitions over the past several years. I like this strategy a lot for two solid reasons: The company purchased additional production capabilities as well as purchased a loyal customer base in the process, something that can be continually expanded upon. From a cost perspective, this has been beneficial and these moves are paying off (Aurora reported quarterly profits at the end of FY 2018 June 30, press release on Sept. 24).

Aurora currently has some 4.5 million square feet of facilities with another 970,000 being built in the next year (there were recent acquisitions that add another 1.5 million square feet with another 800 acres of outdoor grow space). They have funded capacity of some 500,000 kg/yr and another 116,000 kg/yr coming online in the next year.

More recent acquisitions are moving overseas giving the company a foothold in both the European market as well as the South American market. The company purchased both ICC Labs as well Agropro UAB.

ICC Labs

ICC Labs is based in Uruguay, the world's first country to legalize cannabis on a recreational level. ICC is a proven leader in the cannabis industry and the company has a foothold in Colombia. The deal was done by Aurora purchasing all of the shares of ICC at a price of $1.95 using ATBFF shares. At the time of the deal, ICC's stock was trading at $1.70 so the premium was not very significant.

By purchasing ICC Labs, Aurora gets distribution in South America as well as more capacity. Here is what quick breakdown of what Aurora got in the deal:

Significant expansion of low-cost production and processing capacity : ICC is expanding rapidly, with both established facilities and a number of projects nearing completion to bring the estimated production capacity to over 450,000 kg per annum, adding significant value to Aurora's funded footprint: Two greenhouse facilities: currently operational - approximately 92,000 square feet Three outdoor grow sites, with a potential total area of over 800 acres, 590 acres of which are in Uruguay and which are being prepared for cultivation start later this calendar year Two facilities currently under construction, adding 124,000 square feet of greenhouse production in Colombia and a 1,000,000 sq ft facility in Uruguay

: ICC is expanding rapidly, with both established facilities and a number of projects nearing completion to bring the estimated production capacity to over 450,000 kg per annum, adding significant value to Aurora's funded footprint:

Agropro

The Agropro deal was just as significant, adding in more than 1,00,000 kg of production capabilities and doing so in the continent of Europe:

Agropro, a hemp seed contracting and processing company, and its sister company Borela UAB ("Borela"), a processor and distributor of organic hulled hemp seeds, hemp seed protein, hemp flour and hemp seed oil, currently has 1,600 hectares (4,000 acres) under contract, potentially yielding more than 1,000,000 kg of organic hemp with additional contracts available to expand to more than 3,000 hectares across Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland.

The deal for both Agropro and Borela in cash was valued at USD $6.28 million. This builds on the existing customer and revenue base. As well, Aurora can use the hemp products to create additional wellness products. One of the reasons that I loved this as much as I did was that as developments in the cannabis industry continue and countries in Europe transition into recreational cannabis, Aurora will already have production and sales there to build upon. The synergies that Aurora will be able to capitalize on with existing products and distribution will help the company decrease costs.

How much is Aurora worth?

Pot stocks are en vogue and are moving targets right now. Figuring out what a company is worth is nearly anyone's guess. Market capitalization for Aurora is a little more than $9 billion at the time of this writing. Net profit for the quarter was $71,936 million. If the company were to maintain that kind of earnings for four consecutive quarters, annual revenue would be ~$300,000 million. If you were a true value investor, you could argue for multiple of 10-times and justify $3 billion valuation. You may even justify 20-times earnings at $6 million because it is a pot stock in an emerging economy.

In either case, you would be wrong to do so. The quarterly return was a 1-off. Here is what is stated in the annual report:

The increase was primarily attributable to the unrealized non-cash gain on derivatives and marketable securities, which was partially offset by increased finance costs, share-based payments, acquisition and project evaluation costs.

I sent an email to the company regarding the "marketable securities" statement, which I have yet to get a response. I joked with someone if this is base upon stock the company holds, which means even they would be getting in on the "pot stock craze". It might just be. It is unfortunate that the report does not break out the gains to give investors a different look. Again, I sent an email and hope to get some kind of clarification on that.

From the data given by the company, the total increase for the 1-off was $157,435,000. The previous year had other income at -$7,623,000. The company did a bang-up job of investing. Maybe they should get into the pot stock investing business.

Nonetheless, if you were to normalize this by removing the outlier - and since the previous quarter was negative, let's just put a zero in that column, then Aurora lost -$85 million despite a toppling increase of $37,139,Nonetheless, if you were to normalize this by removing the outlier - and since the previous quarter was negative, let's just put a zero in that column, then Aurora lost -$85 million despite a top line increase of $37,139,000 in sales revenue. All that with $9 billion market capitalization. That is a rich p/e.

My hesitation; A word on the downside risks

Comparing the Canadian market with the Colorado market is a good yardstick. But, if you are going to do that you need to look at the good and the bad. The industry is highly competitive, albeit, highly lucrative. There will be competition. And, competition will drive down price. This is already happening in Colorado and the rest of the United States. There is no real litmus test to how much demand really will be in Canada. Because of that growers tend to grow too much. Then, they drop price, as this graph shows.

From mid-July to the end of last month, none of these metrics went higher; they all declined.

Competition has led to ultra-efficiency in growing. Aurora does have a lot of edge with some of their facilities. For instance, there is "Aurora Sun", the ultra-high tech facility being built in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Medicine Hat has the distinction of being the sunniest place in Canada, with some 2,500 hours of sunlight per year. The facility will be the size of 21 football fields with a production capacity of 100,000-plus kg. per year. Planting is expected early 2019. Using the sun to get your power is a great idea since you effectively have no power costs. Those grow lights run all day long and eat up a lot of electricity. But, the panels cost money and are a significant investment. Still, this puts Aurora ahead of a lot of the rest of the industry.

Although this is an emerging industry, and although Aurora is moving forward with its facilities, these facilities are expensive. And, if the wholesale price of cannabis continues its decline, Aurora will have to innovate beyond its current thinking in order to maintain profitability and current multiples. That multiple is where I become leery. There is a lot of hype going on in the industry right now and I am interested in adding more stock into a company with a multiple that makes sense. The most recent multiples are a little too rich. In fact, I think the price will come down soon, albeit, on a short term basis.

Conclusion

I love this company. There is a lot of potential with the company and the industry, especially in Canada. I believe Aurora will continue to grow and be profitable and be the industry leader in Canada. I was fortunate to have purchased this stock when I did. I will add in more Aurora Cannabis stock into my portfolio, just not at this price. I am looking for a price target of $6.50, a price seen just a few days ago - I had not been able to give the company a thorough review until just now. There appears to be a lot of euphoria in the sector at this moment. I think the stock is going to come back down; there will be some selling. Then, when I can, I am going to add in a lot more stock into my CannaPharma portfolio. If it does not play out I am still ahead of the game as I am already own the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACBFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am looking to add in to ACBFF but at a price range of $5.50 - $6.50 per share

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.