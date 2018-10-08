What's Wrong With 'Warehousing' Wealth? Asset Allocation Daily

401(k) Fees

“Wow, giving away 30% of your investment wealth. Now that's an average, so within the group it's conceivable that many are losing 40% and 50%. We know that fees in the 2.2-2.5% area can take half of your investment wealth when the time horizon is in that 30 years and greater range. Positive compounding is a wonderful force. The negative compounding of high fees is just as impressive, but moving in the wrong direction.” (Dale Roberts)

Ignoring Mr. Market (And The Mass Media)

“Every time the market makes a small move we are bombarded by observers predicting the worst. It is important to remember that declines of 15-20% happen regularly and without any particular reason. No one can predict these accurately, so the average investor should learn to take advantage of the movement rather than falling for the persistent pseudo-warnings.” (Jeff Miller)

Oakmark’s Candor (Re: 1-Year Performance)

“Please know that as fellow shareholders, we are not pleased with these performance results. Our recent Fund performance has been driven primarily by short-term, macroeconomic fears that are not at all indicative of the long-term underlying value we are seeing at company levels. As in the past when we’ve experienced periods of underperformance, we believe the market will eventually recognize the inherent strength that we see in these companies that should result in higher stock prices and better performance. As a reflection of our confidence in our valuations of these franchises, we have been adding personal capital to the Funds over the last several months.” (Harris Oakmark)

Donor-Advised Funds

“Donor-advised funds — money that grows tax-free in individual accounts — are reshaping the landscape of U.S. philanthropy. After creating their account, donors choose how it’s invested, and the money compounds until they decide where to dole it out. DAF assets mushroomed to more than $85 billion at the end of 2016 from $30 billion in 2010. Not everyone thinks that’s good news. Critics say the approach may slow the flow of money directly into nonprofits that serve the needy on a daily basis. Moreover, it injects charitable affiliates created by for-profit financial players such as Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab deep into the big business of philanthropy -- a boon for them and their clients, but, some worry, not so clear a win for the causes.” (Bloomberg, Oct. 3)

Thought For The Day

Progress always has its critics, and so it seems to be with donor-advised funds, one of the proverbial best things since sliced bread in the fund world. A recent Bloomberg article (see link above) noted that billions of dollar are sloshing into these funds. Indeed, the largest U.S.-based charity today is not the United Way or Salvation Army, but the Fidelity Charitable Gift Fund.

Fidelity, of course, is very much a for-profit organization, and when there’s a large pool of money somewhere, there’s usually an advocacy group that has something to say about it. Recently, the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS) provided that voice in a report suggesting that donor-advised funds are “warehousing wealth.”

Let’s give IPS its due. Those who would exploit the protection of generous breaks that can lower their tax bills while not distributing their funds would be abusing the intent of the tax code. So some perhaps some decades-long distribution time limit should be looked into (IPS suggests three years, which seems way too short – see below).

Yet most people use donor-advised funds as a vehicle to ease the administrative burden of funding their favorite charities. That the funds have grown so substantially may have something to do with the fact that people can opt to “warehouse” their wealth until they find the right recipient, or accumulate a higher amount. That feature essentially puts the power of a personal foundation into the hands of ordinary people, who can open an account for just $3,000, while letting Fidelity, Schwab, Vanguard or others handle all the tax filing paperwork.

I once had the opportunity to speak with a pre-retired physician who was squirrelling away donations from his salary with a goal of accumulating $1.5 million or so at the time of his retirement. His plan was to retire to places in Asia or Africa with weaker health care resources in order to establish clinics and provide his medical expertise. I’d hate to time-out a venture such as this just to suppress a theoretical tax cheat. We need to be mindful of potential risks while not losing sight of actual benefits.

Those include the immediate tax deduction – and yes – the ability to warehouse money for a while, like the doctor noted above. Another plus is the ability to invest and thereby increase the amount you eventually donate ​with no more difficulty than investing in a mutual fund. The critics don’t like the connection of money-grubbing financial firms with these charitable monies, but those familiar with the investment industry understand that donor-advised funds are hardly a profit center for the these companies; they’re seen more as a service to clients.

For very wealthy clients, the convenience of donor-advised funds go well beyond simple mutual fund investments. The big asset managers’ funds can accommodate investment exotica such as highly appreciated land, shares in a privately held company, hedge funds, works of art and more.

Another key advantage in my mind (though doubtless very much against the thinking of critics) is that DAFs offer a privacy advantage versus the public tax filings required of a private foundation. Plenty of philanthropists are eager to gain attention for their giving – and that’s fine – but for those who prefer to keep a low profile, we should be grateful that donor-advised funds enable the giver to pass on his gift to the charity of his choice – in full compliance with the law. Tax exemptions pre-existed donor-advised funds, but the housing of complex assets, “warehousing” ability, the ability to invest the funds, tax reporting simplicity and ease of transferring gifts have but one primary appellation – progress.

