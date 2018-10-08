September Electric Utility Review

Even with the end of summer weather, there were still some positive signs for wholesale power markets.

Sector Stock Performance

The Utility Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) fell 0.65% during September, over 100bp behind the S&P 500. After two straight months of underperformance, the XLU has moved from the top sector of the year to a sector outperforming the S&P 500 by only 133bp YTD.

EXHIBIT 1

The weak September came pretty much across the board, with 22 of the 29 XLU components down. The biggest loser of the month by far was NiSource (NI), which was down almost 8%. That stock has been battered by the explosions that took place on their system in the Boston area during the month.

The second biggest loser for the month was Evergy (EVRG), which fell over 3.7%. They were hurt by a $66M base rate decrease order in their latest rate case at their Westar subsidiary.

The third biggest drop for the month came from Consolidated Edison (ED), which was down almost 3.5%. Investors did not seem very excited about the deal the company did with Sempra (SRE) to purchase almost 1,000MW of electric renewables. (Though SRE investors didn’t seem that excited about it as well, with its stock falling over 2% for the month, and with SRE’s fall taking place about the same time as ED’s.)

EXHIBIT 2

NRG Energy (NRG) couldn’t match its August gain of 11.8%, but its 5.7% gain for September allowed it to be the sector leader for the second month in a row. The big driver for the gain came from NRG completing the sale of its stake in NRG Yield (Now known as Clearway Energy (CWEN)) at the end of August. This deal added $1.3B of cash to NRG, and eliminated $6.7B of debt from the balance sheet. This sale was a big part of NRG’s transformation plan, and moves them much closer to more stock repurchases. Additionally, as discussed later in this article, there were some positive trends in wholesale power markets that supported the stock.

EXHIBIT 3

Rates on the 10-year Treasury rose slightly during the month, creating a slight headwind for utility performance.

Wholesale Power Markets

Exhibit 4

Exhibit 4 shows average wholesale power prices both across all hours of the month and during just peak period hours. Even as temperatures cooled with the end of summer, there were still many positive data points in power markets around the country. Starting off in Boston, 24-hour flat power prices were actually about $2/MWh higher in September than in August, and they were dramatically higher than they had been in September of last year. But when looking at average prices during peak-period hours, prices were lower by more than $9/MWh compared to August.

The cooling degree day (CDD) data in EXHIBIT 5 shows September being substantially cooler than August in Boston. However, on Labor Day, a heat wave struck New England. At the same time, there were some unanticipated power plant outages. This combination of factors resulted in prices that peaked at about $2500/MWh that day. Since the holiday is considered “off-peak,” it significantly impacted the averages for the month, leaving average flat prices higher than average peak hour prices.

The $2500/MWh price in Boston was actually the highest electricity price in the area over the last seven years, beating the previous recent peak of about $1450/MWh that was set in 2016.

EXHIBIT 5

The New York power market looked really good in September, as peak hour power prices were actually up vs. August, even though the total number of CDDs were significantly lower. CDDs compared to 2017 were up, and that contributed to peak hour power prices being almost 35% higher compared to last year.

Chicago temperatures were about the same as last year, but average peak power prices were down almost 10%. However, CDDs were down significantly from August, and there was only a slight decrease in the average peak hour price, so there were still positive signs from that part of the country.

California appears to still be suffering from its notorious “duck curve” and this year’s milder weather likely exacerbated the situation. For the month, average power prices during peak hours again came in lower than average power prices over the entire day.

Texas weather in September was slightly warmer than last year, and average power prices for the month were slightly higher than in 2017. Compared to August the weather was significantly cooler, and power prices were down in September compared to the previous month, especially when looking at 24-hour flat prices.

Going into this summer, Texas power prices were a hot topic, and people were thinking there could be a lot of price spikes this year. While Texas did get some relatively high power prices earlier in the summer, the potential extremes never came. Even though the big spikes didn’t arrive this year, it looks like concern for future spikes is starting to build as forward power prices in Houston (see EXHIBIT 6) increased throughout September.

EXHIBIT 6

The data on electricity usage and demand throughout September (see EXHIBIT 7) gives further color on wholesale power markets. In New England, the hot Labor Day weather lead to higher peaks during the month, but the overall cooler month led to lower overall energy usage and a lower minimum load. In California, the 95th percentile load was over 14% below last year’s level, which obviously led to the much lower power prices this year.

EXHIBIT 7

The two names with the most exposure to these wholesale pricing trends, Vistra Energy (VST) and NRG, performed well during September. Both stocks were up over 5% for the month.

EXHIBIT 8

Natural Gas Markets

As electricity generation has moved away from coal and nuclear fuel, natural gas is becoming ever more important in the price of electricity. Natural gas prices did increase slightly during September, but they stayed in the relatively tight range where they have been since 2017. With the exception of the bomb cyclone weather event this winter, Henry Hub prices have stayed near the $3/mmBTU for that entire time.

EXHIBIT 9

Looking at the natural gas futures curve, you can see that prices basically increased all along the curve during September. The increase was largest in near months, which is likely due to natural gas inventory levels, which are still at levels significantly below last year and the five-year average.

