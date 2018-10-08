Big Week For King Dollar: Contrarian Observations

There appears to be a divergence in price action between US Treasury Yields and King Dollar however, which hints at potential weakness in the latter going forward.

Blockbuster Wednesday saw 10-year US Treasury Yields leap higher by close to 4.5%. Powell also helped cheer-lead yields higher by hinting at more rate hikes to come.

Blockbuster Wednesday

The stage was set on Wednesday, when a robust ADP jobs number showed 230k jobs created in September, way exceeding analyst expectations of 185k jobs created. This caused US 10-year Treasury yields to rally close to 4.5% from around 3.05% to 3.18% - a huge move, considering holding on to those Treasuries would pay an investor 3+% per year. King Dollar was also on the move, with the Dollar Index moving up 1%.

If the jobs data was the curtain-raiser, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was the exuberant emcee for the event, stating the Fed was a "long way" from neutral on the interest rates front. His speech hinted at more interest rate hikes to come, and added more fuel to the rallies in Yields and Dollar.

This week was key for the Greenback, but only because there appears to be a divergence in US Treasuries and the Dollar Index.

As seen from the chart below comparing 10-year Treasury Yields and the Dollar Index, the former (in blue) has assertively and repeatedly set new highs this year, helped on by stellar economic data coupled with an unforgiving pace of rate hikes embarked on by the Federal Reserve. 10-year Treasury Yields now close the week at levels last seen in 2011. On the contrary, the rally in yields does not appear to be translating into outright strength for the Dollar (in pink). King Dollar has failed to follow Treasury Yields in setting new year-to-date highs, with August levels still representing the pinnacle for 2018.

Take a look:

Divergence in US 10-year Yields and Dollar Index

Source: Tradingview.com

This divergence in both asset classes is curiously interesting. A closer look into the price behaviour of both asset classes last week further supports this observation. After Wednesday's surge in Treasury Yields, Friday's non-farm payrolls report was mixed, with data coming in at 134k jobs created versus a 185k expectation. July and August jobs numbers were revised up however, and unemployment rate fell to 3.7%, the lowest since 1969 (!).

US 10-year Treasury Yields surged, as seen from the daily charts below. Surprisingly, the Dollar Index actually fell, and almost retraced the gains its made on blockbuster Wednesday. Definitely not what the market expected...

Daily Charts: US 10-year Treasury Yields and Dollar Index

The market often gives clues and hints as to where it is headed next, and we as investors or traders should do our due diligence and pay attention to the signs. This divergence in price behaviour in US-10 year Treasuries and the Dollar Index signifies potential weakness in King Dollar, a trade that is contrarian in nature as the market has arguably bought into the rate hike-equals-strong Dollar narrative.

The market has priced in 76% probability of a fourth rate hike this year in December. That is a relatively high probability being priced in, and it makes me wonder what further catalysts the Greenback would need to continue rallying from here.

Therein lies my following contrarian trade suggestion: to go long the Euro by buying into Invesco Currency Shares Euro Trust ETF (FXE), for the following 3 reasons:

1) Positive signs from Italy's politicians

While the populist coalition containing the Five Star Movement and the League have hammered out a budget that will lead to the country's budget deficit being at 2.4% of GDP for 2019, they have made concessions in the form of aiming to lower the budget deficit to 1.8% by 2021, while setting plans to lower Italy's debt-to-GDP numbers in each year leading to 2021. Their mellow, and "brave and responsible" initiative might help calm the markets, especially when investors have had to previously grapple with aggressive soundbites coming from Italy that the country might leave the European Union.

Feisty, but probably more bark than bite.

The Italy-Germany 10-Year Bond Spread has also risen to levels has seen in 2014, a spread that appears to be unsustainably-large, and capped at 3% by the market in the near term. Should the yield narrow on a more positive outlook in Italy, the EUR should trade higher.

Source: YCharts.com

2) Clean speculative positioning in the EUR

Positioning in the EUR is relatively clear, with fears surrounding Italy's political position clearing out the bulk of EUR longs this year. As seen from CFTC EUR speculative net positioning data below, the long-EUR trade is not dangerously over-crowded, which takes out the risk of sudden short squeezes.

3) Technical Charts look supportive

EURUSD (which FXE replicates), has been basing around the 1.14-1.15 levels. From a technical perspective, we have a bullish divergence where the MACD has made higher lows, while price action has made lower lows, as indicated by the 2 arrows below. This basically means that while price action has carved out new lows, the selling momentum has significantly waned when the new trough was made. This indicates resilience and emergence of buyers around these 1.14-1.15 levels.

With the currency pair now trading around 1.1525, I suggest buying FXE when the EURUSD is at 1.15 levels, with a stop loss at 1.13, and a take profit level at 1.20 - which is not overly ambitious, considering the pair had traded to as high as 1.25 earlier this year.

King Dollar? Maybe the Greenback will take a backseat in the weeks to come. This is a contrarian view, but as Buffet once said: “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.