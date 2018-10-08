Grupo Posadas Offers High Yield For Exposure To Attractive Mexican Hotel Industry

It has no refinancing risks until 2022 because the bond is the company's only debt.

Grupo Posadas (OTC:GPDBY) is the leading hotel operator in Mexico that owns, leases and manages more than 160 hotels in the most important and visited urban and coastal destinations in Mexico. The company operates hotels primarily in urban destinations (80% of revenue) rather than in coastal areas (20% of revenue). The revenue is primarily in local currency (80%) because it operates hotels in urban areas where hotel rates are denominated in local currency. It operates hotels in different segments from the middle economy segment to the luxury segment.

Figure 1. Company's hotel segments

Source: Company's presentation

Investment characteristics

Instrument type Fixed Income Level of risk High-Yield ("Non-Investment Grade Speculative") Industry Hotels Investment horizon Medium (2022) Strategy Buy the bond and hold until maturity (2022)

Grupo Posadas is the only company in the Mexican tourism sector that has outstanding bonds. Therefore, investors could get credit exposure to the Mexican tourism sector only if they buy the company's bond. The company has only one bond that is expected to be repaid in 2022.

Characteristics of fixed income securities

Issuer, ISIN Curr. Rank Coupon Amount outst. Rating Maturity YTM / mdur. YTW / mdur. Grupo Posadas SAB CV, USP4983GAQ30 USD Sr Uns'd 7.875%

S/A $400

mn "B" 30 Jun 2022 6.0% /

2.4 6.5% /

3.2

Source: Bloomberg

Investment thesis

High yield for the leading hotel chain in Mexico with solid brand equity and good financial indicators

The company demonstrated stable financial performance the last several years. It increased revenue (in USD) by 7% from 2014 with a low volatility in revenue. Revenue in pesos grew higher but in USD was influenced by the USD appreciation. Overall, revenue growth was driven by higher revenue per available room (RevPAR) and new hotels. EBITDA margin improved after 2014 primarily due to an improvement in margins for the top category brands. The company successfully operates with net debt/EBITDA of 3.5-4.0x and EBITDA/interest expense of 2.5x. Moreover, the company has no refinancing risks until 2022 because bond is the only debt Grupo Posadas must repay.

Figure 2. Company's financial statements, mn USD

2014 2015 2016 2017 LTM (2Q 18) Net debt 297 292 295 325 362 Revenue 440 436 429 472 543 Growth rate -0,9% -1,8% 10,1% EBITDA 72 86 89 88 129 EBITDA margin 16,3% 19,7% 20,7% 18,5% 23,8% Free cash flow -7 23 4 -32 -20 ND/EBITDA 4,1 3,4 3,3 3,7 2,8 Interest expense 31 32 35 34 32 EBITDA/Interest expense 2,3 2,7 2,6 2,6 4,0

Figure 3. Owned and leased hotel occupancy rate

Source: Company's presentation

Figure 4. System-wide hotels occupancy rate

Source: Company's presentation

The company has a strong position in an attractive Mexican market. Mexico is one of the most developed hotel markets in Latin America and is expected to continue to grow. Mexico has been demonstrating consistent tourist industry growth since 2011. The country is expected to attract 40 million tourists by the year's end. It might be a new record because Mexico received about 35 million tourists in 2017. The South American country ranks as the sixth most visited country in the world by foreign people, according to the World Tourism Organization. However, the main share of travelers was from the U.S. and Canada. Mexico's hotel demand is expected to rise ahead of the GDP growth estimates of 2.3% by the IMF, due to increased government spending, political campaigning, and domestic investment. The government provides public spending to upgrade infrastructure and makes efforts to welcome foreign investment in a variety of areas linked to the tourism sector.

The company's hotels demonstrate occupancy levels that are above the industry average. Occupancy has been relatively stable for the past years at around 65%, above the 2017 and 2016 year-end country averages of 61.0% and 60.3%, respectively. Posadas' occupancy rates in urban destinations for 2017 were around 67%, well above the country average of 56.1%. The company's hotels are competitive based on clients' feedback. We analyzed feedback rates on Booking.com for different companies' hotel chains. Posadas has a good rating almost in all categories - the hotels are placed on top-20% or top-30% based on clients' feedback rates on Booking.com.

Figure 5. Company's ranking on Booking.com

Hotel chain Number of hotels % of total rooms Segment Booking rating Percentile (compared to all Mexican hotels with the same star) Live Aqua 4 9% 5-stars 9.1 Top 20% Fiesta Americana 9 37% 5-stars 8.4 Top-60% Fiesta Inn 9 14% 3-5 stars 8.6 N/A Fiesta Inn Loft 7 11% 4-stars 8.6 Top-30% Gamma 6 6% 3-stars 8.6 Top-20% One 14 21% 3-star 8.2 Top-35% Other 2%

Source: Lighthouse Research estimates

Risks

There is significant currency risk because the company's revenue is denominated primarily in the Mexican peso, but the debt is totally denominated in USD. Revenue in peso represents 80% of total revenue as the company operates hotels primarily in the urban areas where room rates are not linked to the USD. Therefore, Posadas could face debt servicing or refinancing problem if the Mexican peso were to sharply depreciate.

The company must pay more than $100m for previous taxes in 2018-2023 that could increase its leverage ratio. In 2017, the company resolved all audit and other issues related to fiscal years 2007 to 2013 in a conclusive manner. Grupo Posadas agreed to pay around $100 million in seven years. It could lead to net debt/EBITDA of around 4.5-5.0x in 2018.

To sum up, Grupo Posadas represents a relatively stable business that has a moderate leverage. The company operates in the large Mexican hotel industry that has demonstrated growth the past years. Therefore, the bond offers a good yield compensation for a business with good credit quality. Moreover, the bond has a short maturity which makes it less sensitive to the UST yields. The bond is suitable for an investor who wants to take moderate risk and has a medium (3-5 years) investment horizon.

Thank you for staying with us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.