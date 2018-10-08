Microsoft: Unfairly Neglected?

These days, many financial media headlines are devoted to the FAANG stocks. But while this has been a popular and catchy acronym, it has its negatives for investors looking for stable income opportunities within the technology sector. One name that is often left out of the conversation is Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), which offers comparatively high dividend growth averages in relation to its peer group. As an “aging” tech company, this unfair neglect directed at Microsoft hides the stock’s underlying strengths, and keeps MSFT off the radar for many potential investors. But, as a steady dividend payer, this stock qualifies as a hidden gem in a broader tech sector that some argue has already reached an overbought status.

(Source: Market Realist)

Over the last five years, Microsoft has grown its dividend at a rate of 13.94%. In this subdued rate environment, this is an impressive trend - and it is even more striking when we compare this to the relative weakness in dividend growth for the technology sector as a whole. With annualized payouts of $1.84 per share, long positions in MSFT currently yield 1.63%. This is well above the 1.12% averages that are seen throughout the remainder of the technology sector. Furthermore, Microsoft’s operational discipline is reflected in its healthy 43.11% dividend payout ratio, which suggests that the company will be able to maintain this high level of stability and growth in the years ahead.

Sustainability in Microsoft’s dividend advantage has been supported by recent success in its cloud computing segments, as a broad range of industries and organizations continue the mass workforce migration into the cloud. Microsoft’s fourth-quarter earnings figures showed significant improvement in gross margins for the Intelligent Cloud business. Quarterly revenues from the Intelligent Cloud revealed gains of 23% (at $9.6 billion), which firmly beat analyst expectations of $9.09 billion. This segment includes Microsoft’s System Center and SQL Server.

(Source: Microsoft/Stastista)

Over the last five quarters, the commercial cloud segment has shown a compounded annual growth rate of 11.3%. Microsoft’s fourth-quarter earnings figures showed revenues of $6.9 billion recorded for the period (a gain of 53%). This was actually down from the 58% growth generated by the segment during the third quarter, but still well above the analyst expectations for the period. Microsoft’s commercial cloud business offers products like the Dynamics 365 business software, Office 365 productivity software, and the Azure public cloud.

All combined, over $32 billion in revenue came from Microsoft’s cloud services for the full year - and this enabled Microsoft to generate an incredible $110 billion in total revenue for the period. For an “aging” tech company, these are some pretty significant cash flow numbers. Ultimately, this shows that those arguing Microsoft’s best days are in the past are being proven wrong on a consistent basis.

Moreover, Microsoft continues to find ways to innovate in its expansion strategies. Recent examples can be found hardware updates for its Surface products and in the company’s strategy to convert Xbox Live users to SaaS subscription customers. All of this is happening while Microsoft’s traditional businesses outperform expectations in spite of broader weakness in PC sales. If you are a tech investor looking for that rare dividend yield, these are all factors that should help you sleep well at night.

With the exception of Apple (AAPL) and its 1.3% yield, dividends are conspicuously absent from the market’s popular block of FAANG stocks. This is an unfortunate reality if you are an investor focused on income and you are interested in gaining exposure to the tech sector. In this regard, Microsoft really separates itself from the pack with a secure dividend supported by its massive cash hoard. The company is clearly devoted to meeting the needs of shareholders, paying out $55.4 billion in dividends over the last five years (with an above average payout total of $12.7 billion in dividends in fiscal 2018).

When we combine these rising dividend trends with the company’s strong program of share buybacks, it is easy to see the attraction for income-hungry tech investors. Microsoft’s reported free cash flow at the end of fiscal year 2018 was $32.3 billion. This is down slightly from the five-year average of roughly $34.8 billion, but still impressive on a comparative basis given what is seen more broadly throughout the tech sector. Strength and consistency in Microsoft’s free cash flow figures suggest investors will continue to benefit from regular dividend raises in the quarters ahead.

(Source: Author)

Of course, when a stock is rallying, it can be difficult to identify clear buying opportunities. As a clear example of this type of market phenomenon, MSFT has posted gains of 230.96% over the last five years. To put this into perspective, the S&P 500 has posted gains of only 70.69% in what is now viewed generally as the longest bull market run in history. But this does not mean that investors should wait for a deep retracement in the stock, as this is a train that never seems to make long stops at any station.

A more proactive approach to MSFT can effectively use the price charts for clues on when to buy and sell. Specifically, the stock has done a pretty incredible job of obeying its moving averages this year, and has generally found support at the 50-day EMA. During the early parts of this year (when broader volatility levels in the market were spiking), share prices in MSFT managed to fall toward the 100-day EMA on two occasions (once in February, and again toward the end of March). Retracements have been less pronounced during more stable market conditions. The recent decline to valuations just above $110 per share have put us right back at the 50-day EMA, and it looks as though we can mark another buying opportunity in MSFT for those looking for a tech dividend champion to add to a portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.