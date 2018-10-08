IT H/W: Key Takeaways From Our Visits To Japan/Taiwan

DRAM contract prices to fall in 4Q18; DRAM and NAND market to grow 10.1% and 3.9% YoY in 2019

We visited major IT H/W companies in Japan and Taiwan from Aug 27 to 31 to examine the key topics of interest in the IT H/W sector. After the visits, we came to the following conclusions: 1) DRAM contract price declines are expected to begin in 4Q18, and the DRAM and NAND markets are forecast to grow 10.1% and 3.9% YoY in 2019; accordingly, Korean DRAM makers’ operating profit should remain on the upside track next year, 2) iPhone production volume for 2H18 should reach 86mn units, with LCD display making up 51%, 3) MLCC price hikes should continue and even accelerate into 2019, although the retail segment, which represents only 2% of the total MLCC market, saw a price decline as excessive retail margins have started to normalize.

Despite sharp price hikes, LTAs increasingly popular for memory semiconductors, wafers and MLCCs

Amid the sharp price increases of DRAM, wafers, and MLCCs since end-2016, long-term agreements are becoming increasingly popular for these products, because buyers want to stock up to prepare for soaring demand, even if prices may fall.

LCD investments down slightly, POLED investments down sharply, expectations for QD up

China appears to move to reduce subsidies for panel makers, and while LCD oversupply seems unavoidable in the mid to long term, LCD TV panel price declines will likely be limited in 4Q18. As for POLED, Chinese investments are plummeting. The key issues of the display sector until the year’s end include: 1) Samsung’s (OTC:SSNLF) QD investments, 2) iPhone’s sales volume in 2H18 (POLED vs. LCD), 3) the possibility of LGD supplying POLED for Apple (AAPL) for the first time, and 4) the direction of LCD prices in 4Q18. We believe Samsung’s QD investments are more important than its investments in foldable display.

In order of preference, we like SEMCO (OTC:SMSGF), Samsung, SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL), Innotek, LGE (OTC:LGEAF), and LGD

We present Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO) as our top pick as we expect its business to remain in an upcycle. Our second picks are Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix for their attractive valuations. We also like LG Innotek, LG Electronics, and LG Display.

DRAM contract prices to slide in 4Q; LTA to be the industry norm

We visited major IT H/W companies in Japan and Taiwan (Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY), TEL, Sumco (OTCPK:SUOPY), JDI (OTCPK:JPDYY), Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY), Ulvac, UMC (UMC), AU Optronics (AUO), Winbond (OTC:WBEMF), Yageo (YAGZZ)) from Aug 27 to 31. We also visited big research firms like Trend Force and Stone Partners to examine the industry’s key issues such as: 1) the concerns that the memory chip market might have peaked, 2) iPhone shipments in 2H18, 3) MLCC supply-demand dynamics, and 4) the current status of the LCD and POLED industries.

In conclusion, we believe that: 1) DRAM contract prices will fall from 4Q18, and DRAM ASP in 2019 will slide 10.3% YoY with supply bit growth at 22.8%; by value, this means an increase of 10.1% YoY to USD114.6bn. Meanwhile, NAND flash prices will likely experience a second round of declines as the mass production of 96-layer 3D NAND QLC begins in 2019. In 2019, NAND ASP is forecast to fall 25% YoY and supply bit growth will likely be 44.2%; by value, the NAND market should grow 3.9% YoY to USD68.9bn.

2) Considering the orders awarded to Taiwanese EMS companies, we estimate the production volume of the iPhone in 2H18 will be 86mn units, comprised of 44mn LCD units and 42mn OLED units. LCD’s percentage of production should be 51% and the 6.50-inch display’s proportion of OLED iPhone should be 61.9%. The new iPhone is expected to be manufactured exclusively at Foxconn (OTCPK:FXCNY) and Pegatron, with Foxconn being responsible for 67% of total production volume.

3) The decline of retail MLCC prices in Taiwan has to be viewed as natural corrections caused by excessively lucrative margins, and retail MLCCs represent only 2% of Yageo’s total sales. On the other hand, commodity MLCC prices should continue to go up by 20% in 3Q18 and 10% in 4Q. Because commodity MLCCs are tightly supplied, even Taiwanese names are increasingly entering into LTA (long-term agreement). We believe the MLCC upcycle will continue over the long term.

4) Although the LCD industry is still likely to be oversupplied, we do not believe the price of LCD TV panels will fall drastically until 2018 given declining Chinese subsidies and solid demand for LCD TV sets. The BOE yield in the POLED industry is still a paltry 10-20%, and it seems every panel makers including Samsung Display Co (SDC), LG Display and Chinese names are going through difficult times.

In terms of capacity, Samsung’s QD investments are worth noting. Going forward, we expect China’s LCD investments to remain flat (or down slightly for the 8th-generation LCD), POLED investments by Korea and China to contract, and Samsung’s QD investments to increase.

We present SEMCO as our top pick as we expect its business to remain in an upcycle. Our second picks are Samsung and Hynix for their attractive valuations. As for Innotek, momentum may wane when the new iPhone is released. As for LGE and LGD, we recommend a trading approach given the possibility of a slower-than-expected earnings recovery for TV sets and display amid intensifying competition in the TV market.

To sum up, we like SEMCO best, followed by SEC, Hynix, Innotek, LGE, and LGD. As for the stocks of interest overseas, we present SUMCO, which is slated to enjoy silicon wafer price increases until end-2019; Yageo, which is set to benefit from strong MLCC fundamentals; and TEL, for its sales of deposition and etching equipment.

Worries mount over memory capacity as replacement cycle extends

Our visits revealed that semiconductor wafer makers, semiconductor chipmakers, and semiconductor equipment makers maintain a positive view towards the industry even after 2018. They expect memory semiconductor demand to continue growing as AR/VR/MR services will expand from 2021 when 5G services begin in earnest, and AI and IOT services will spread in autonomous driving and RPA-based devices. However, unlike semicon names, major market research outlets such as DRAMeXchange expect to see a significant slowdown of growth in the market due to the expected sharp price falls of DRAM and NAND in 2019.

In addition to shrinking smartphone demand as smartphone replacement cycles become more prolonged, they expect server demand from data centers to take a temporary breather. However, a major equipment maker Tokyo Electron expects the semiconductor equipment market to grow to USD63bn by 2021 after rising to USD51bn in 2017. It believes that despite currently heavy investment in semiconductor equipment (over 60%), there is little possibility of oversupply, and a modest dip in prices should work to stimulate demand.

It expects DRAM equipment demand to grow 60-65% YoY in 2018, NAND equipment to edge up 5% YoY, while logic/foundry demand to slip 10% YoY on weakening smartphone demand. When demand falters, equipment investments can falter too. However, demand to invest in DRAM equipment is still great. What is the reason for the strong DRAM equipment investment demand? First, server DRAM demand from data centers is still firm, and second, the yield issue of quadruple patterning for 1Y migration calls for the need to build capacity from scratch.

In the case of NAND, the development of 96-layer 3D NAND flash is under way, but the yields during the process of connecting 64 and 96 layers of chips through channel holes still appear to be unsatisfactory. At SUMCO, growth of chip shipments from existing lines is limited due to the yield issues of quadruple patterning and 2-stack array. For this reason, the company is driven to build new wafer capacity, which we believe will drive silicon wafer prices higher.

Currently, SUMCO plans to increase its capacity by 7% (or 110K wafers per month) with a target to come online in Jan 2019; and Siltronic is beefing up its capacity by 10% by adding 70K-wpm capacity; Shin-Etsu (OTCPK:SHECF) also announced a plan to increase its wafer capex by 30%. This is because they are keenly aware of Chinese companies such as YMTC, Innotron, and JHICC tapping into the memory market.

From 2Q19, worldwide wafer capacity is forecast to increase more than 7%. SUMCO’s DRAM bit growth is expected to be at 24% CAGR from 2017 to 2021, but since the big growth through migration would be just 10-14%, it still needs to build additional wafer capacity; its NAND bit growth through 3D stacking is also projected at 20-24% and the company stressed that it can satisfy market’s demand of 40% by building new capacity. Despite such wafer capacity expansions, wafer prices are expected to rise more than 5% in 2019. We estimate wafer prices at end-2019 will be more than 50% higher than the prices seen at end-2016.

Increase in LTAs and growing profitability

Long-term agreement (LTA) has been spreading throughout the industry for core components such as memory semiconductors, silicon wafers, and MLCCs, because building capacity is difficult if not enough core parts are secured and prices are on the uptrend. In the case of PC DRAM, contracts were normally signed twice a month, but recently it has changed to three-month contracts. As for server DRAM, increasing numbers of data centers in North America and China are demanding one-year LTAs.

Silicon wafers are also supplied under two- or three-year LTAs, led by Shin-Etsu and SUMCO. For MLCCs two-year LTAs have become hugely popular, even for Taiwanese makers specializing in commodity MLCCs. What is the reason for the increased LTAs even amid the continued rise in core parts prices and sluggish demand for finished IT products such as smartphones?

The recently slowing demand for finished IT products is a temporary phenomenon caused by prolonged replacement cycles. Since 5G and AI are expected to create fresh demand from 2020, most companies believe the long term, stable procurement of necessary parts will provide opportunities to take the leadership in the industry.

Thus, even if DRAM prices fall in 2019, there is no cause for alarm. Rather, the price decline should be viewed as healthy, as it will help capitalize on the new services and applications that will be introduced from 2020 which require a massive amount of memory. We should bear in mind that no players intend to seal a long-term deal if they believe demand will falter and the industry outlook grim.

Chinese memory semicon names to begin mass production from 2020

This time we visited UMC and had a meeting with DRAMeXchange to see how Chinese memory semiconductor companies have been keeping up with the industry. In particular, after our visit to Tokyo Electron, we learned that Chinese names have issued semiconductor equipment orders worth USD2bn this year and some of them have already been shipped. We also found out that among the Chinese big three, YMTC and Innotron have placed relatively larger orders. In addition, SUMCO has been considering having Chinese memory semiconductor companies as its long-term customers.

Furthermore, YMTC unveiled a new 3D NAND technology called Xtacking in the US in August. It is currently premature to determine how competitive this technology. As the company lacks experience in mass production, it appears meaningless to discuss whether the technology will have a competitive edge over others. The initial product is 3D NAND 32-stage MLC and it is expected to expand to 64-stage TLC product in the future. Its initial produce is 3D NAND 32-layer MLC, which will expand in the future to include 64-layer TLC.

In the meantime, Innotron is aiming to make mobile DRAM as its first mass-produced product, and JHICC is expected to develop specialty DRAM under a technological alliance with UMC. UMC has the experience of developing DRAM products 20 years ago, but it will likely be of little value. UMC says that consumer DRAM is still its major focus and its rivalry is with Taiwan’s Nanya Tech and Winbond rather than Korean companies, but Winbond and others have emphasized that Chinese memory companies would not enter the market if they are only aiming at the relatively small consumer DRAM market.

At first, Chinese players may focus on mass-producing consumer DRAM and then enter the market for mobile DRAM and PC DRAM. In particular, JHICC and UMC filed a lawsuit against Micron over patent infringement and the Fuzhou court ruled that several products made by Micron be banned from sales. This could benefit Korean companies temporarily, but the Chinese court's ruling does not bode well for possible patent disputes that might arise in the future against Chinese companies, even considering the trade war between the US and China now.

Among Chinese semiconductor names, foundry companies such as SMIC and system semiconductor companies like Hisilicon, Gigadevice and Spreadtrum (under Tshinghua Unigroup) have the technological prowess that can be quite threatening. However, in the case of memory semiconductors, they are still fledgling companies still in the process of product development, and will probably not be free from patent issues, which is most important. In particular, the key engineers working at Innotron and JHICC are originally from Inotera, Nanya Tech and Elpida, so they cannot be free from patent disputes with Micron. And it is also interesting to see how free YMTC will be from patent disputes with Samsung.

However, uncertainties remain if Chinese memory semiconductor companies sell their products exclusively for the domestic market. According to China's manufacturing 2025 report, China aims to boost its self-sufficiency in semiconductors to 70% by 2025. Accordingly Chinese memory semiconductor companies may be able to increase their domestic market share on the back of the funding ability of state-owned enterprises (e.g., Tsinghua Unigroup and China Semiconductor Fund).

In particular, China’s IC demand, valued at USD138bn as of 2017, represents 30% of global demand. China’s increased self-sufficiency rate in semiconductors could mean greater uncertainties for Korean semiconductor names.

However, even if their products are sold within the domestic market, they still cannot be free from patent issues. Since the patent lawsuits affect finished product makers such as Huawei and Lenovo, these companies have to be very careful in their selection of semiconductor parts. Furthermore, the US continues to stress the importance of China respecting intellectual property rights as it wages a trade war against the country.

The current trade war may be negative for Korea's exports in the short term, but in the long term, it may help Korean memory semiconductor names to improve their competitiveness. Of course, sales of China-made memory semiconductors in the black market bode ill for Korean names but the scale of damage would not be large.

With that said, assuming Chinese memory semiconductor companies clear patent issues, the threat from these companies will likely materialize from 2020. Of course, acquiring acceptable yields in mass-production and cost competitiveness will take more time, and funding could become a variable factor as well. Therefore, we do not believe it is necessary to think of Chinese threats as a negative variable that backs up the belief that the memory semiconductor industry has peaked.

DRAM contract prices to fall from 4Q18; DRAM market to grow 10.1% YoY in 2019

DRAM contract prices are expected to decline starting from 4Q18, led by mobile and graphics DRAM. PC DRAM and server DRAM prices are expected to decline from 1Q19. Graphics DRAM’s relatively sharper price falls in 4Q18 have to do with a decline in demand for graphics DRAM as Bitmain started using ASIC (which uses consumer DRAM) to mine ethereum. In the case of mobile DRAM, inventory adjustments are expected to be reflected from 4Q18 amid faltering smartphone demand.

Then how much will DRAM prices fall in 2019? We expect DRAM ASP to fall by around 10% YoY as DRAM bit growth is expected to be realized only through new wafer capacity due to the difficulty of 1Y migration and late entrants’ poor yields in 1X. Thus, DRAM prices are likely to fall until 2Q19, and from 3Q19, the pace of decline will become considerably milder, which should work to stimulate demand. DRAMeXhange forecasts PC DDR4 module prices to fall 9.6% YoY on average in 2019.

Some products are expected to decline more than 20% in price but given the limited supply, it is unlikely that the prices will fall to such a degree. In 2019, we forecast DRAM ASP to fall 10.3% YoY and supply bit growth to be 22.8% and the DRAM market to expand 10.1% YoY to USD114.6bn. DRAMeXchange predicts the market will grow 6.5% YoY to USD110.8bn. If the DRAM market grows 10% just as we forecast, Samsung’s and Hynix’s DRAM profit should grow YoY in 2019.

DRAM prices need to fall to realize higher memory content for gaming smartphones

Demand for gaming desktops and gaming notebooks is solid despite slowing overall demand in the PC market. Gaming PCs typically come with at least 8GB DRAM to increase processing speed. Just like in the PC market, demand for gaming smartphones is expected to increase rapidly. Although mobile DRAM’s strength lies in low power consumption, gaming smartphones’ DRAM capacity should still increase because, for gaming content, processing speed is as important as it is in PCs.

Currently, gaming smartphones' LP DDR4 capacity is 8GB, and the gaming smartphones to be launched from 2019 are expected to come with 10-12GB. The Galaxy Note 9 offers up to 512GB of storage with a mobile DRAM capacity of 8GB. If the major gaming smartphones to be released in 2019 will come with 512GB of storage and 10GB of LP DDR4x, cost burdens will likely increase for smartphone makers. Currently, the memory semiconductor BOM cost of the latest smartphone models is over 30%. Thus, mobile DRAM prices need to decline for gaming smartphone demand to expand.

NAND market to grow 3.9% YoY, by value, in 2019

We forecast the NAND market to grow 16.1% YoY to USD66bn in 2018 as the price declines of major NAND products pick up pace. By type, the prices of UFS and enterprise SSD fell 15% YoY and 30% YoY, respectively, which helped to boost demand. From 2019, we expect the mass-production of 96-layer 3D NAND QLC to lead to the second round of NAND price declines.

In the case of UFS, ASP is forecast to slide by more than 25% YoY in 2019 as the proportion of 512GB products increases. Client SSD and enterprise SSD are all expected to fall in price by 25% and 30% YoY, respectively. As competition in the 3D NAND space intensifies, the supply bit growth in 2019 will likely come to 44.2%. Accordingly, the NAND market is forecast to grow 3.9% YoY to USD68.9bn, by value.

A sharp drop in SSD prices is expected to raise SSD penetration in notebooks to 58% and in desktop PCs to 20%. 3D TLC products will probably make up more than 90% of the client SSD market, and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is expected to supply 3D QLC SSD instead of 3D Xpoint. In the client SSD market, market share of Chinese local players such as Galaxy, Tigo, and Teclast is expected to increase gradually, in addition to Samsung and WD. In the case of enterprise SSD, Samsung's market share has now risen from 32% in 2017 to 37%.

However, Intel is making strenuous efforts to recover market share on the back of its leadership in server CPU, and Micron (MU) is making steady progress in the SSD market for small and medium-sized servers by reducing prices. Meanwhile, Samsung offered 512GB storage in its Galaxy Note9. If 5G services become widespread from 2020, consumption of VR/AR content should increase exponentially. Given that one-hour of VR content consumes 15 times more memory than full HD 2D content, 5G will become the key catalyst for memory semiconductor consumption.

New iPhone’s EMS Foxconn and Pegatron; 2H production volume 86mn

After the visit to the Japanese and Taiwanese companies in the Apple supply chain, we learned that production of the new 6.06-inch LCD version is being delayed due to an issue with BLU and because of this it will come out after the OLED version. Only Foxconn and Pegatron will participate in the production of the new iPhone without Wistron this time.

In particular, Foxconn is expected to be responsible for 67% of EMS for the new iPhone to be released in 2H18. The expected production volume of the new iPhone is about 86mn units, and LCD will make up 51% of total production. 51% of LCD models will be manufactured by Pegatron and 86% of OLED models by Foxconn.

Innotek and Sharp manufactured Face ID for the iPhone X, but for the new model’s face ID, Foxconn will replace Sharp and incorporate it directly into the EMS process. As for dual and single camera modules, LG Innotek and Sharp are likely to supply in similar volumes. Meanwhile, the front camera of the iPhone is manufactured by Cowell Electronics, Foxconn, and OFilm. There is a possibility that OFilm will supply rear cameras for the new iPhone from 2019 as it acquired Sony’s Guangzhou line.

The new iPhone to be released in 2019 will come with triple rear cameras. Recently, there is a rumor that Luxvision will enter this segment as it bought LiteOn's camera module department. Given that the market for rear cameras and 3D sensing is dominated by Korean and Japanese players, the potential entry of Chinese players into the Apple supply chain in this segment could be negative for sentiment.

As for the new iPhone’s SLP, Compeq, ZDT and UMTC are expected to supply LCDs, and OLED models are likely to be supplied by AT&S, TTM and Compeq. Ibiden is expected to supply less than 5% of total volume, as backup. Meanwhile, Taiwan's Kinsus appears to have not made SLP suppliers this time. Accordingly, Kinsus's negative issues are irrelevant to the new iPhone’s production volume.

Samsung smartphone shipments weak whereas Huawei’s reach 200mn units

We expect Samsung's smartphone shipments in 2018 to slip 6.1% YoY to 296mn units, which will be the first time for the figure to fall below the 300mn mark since 2013. In the meantime, Huawei's smartphone shipments this year should reach 200mn units thanks to strategic models such as P20 and some low-end ODMs. If the pace keeps up, Huawei will surpass Apple in 2019 by volume and become the world's second largest smartphone maker. As for Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACY), its profitability is low but its market share is rising, mainly in emerging markets such as India and Africa.

On the other hand, Oppo and Vivo are strengthening marketing especially in greater China. As Beijing blocked the Google Play Store due to its conflict with Google (GOOG), Chinese companies such as Oppo and Vivo have introduced their own version of app stores in their smartphones, which have become a steady source of profits for them. Since they cannot generate such profits outside China, they do not plan to enter foreign markets. Meanwhile, in the Chinese market, dual SIM is quite popular, which supports two numbers with one smartphone.

Dual SIM is expected to be the major trend going forward because it is difficult to carry two smartphones simultaneously and it is convenient when one has to make frequent business trips overseas. Apple is also likely to support Dual SIM for the Chinese market for its new model to be launched in 2H18. Because of dual SIM, MNP has dropped and the smartphone replacement cycle has lengthened.

Meanwhile, Samsung is expected to install a triple camera module on the back of the Galaxy S10 in 2019, and support In Display (or Under Display) which allows ultrasonic fingerprint recognition. In the past, there was a yield issue when bonding the ultrasonic module with flexible OLED, which appears to have been resolved now for the most part. The ultrasonic method is expected to be applied mainly to OLED display, and optical method to glass LCD.

MLCC prices to continue to rise; at Yageo, 70% of contracts are LTAs

Through our visits, we confirmed that MLCC price hikes will continue beyond 2019. First, unlike semiconductors and display, MLCCs have robust demand not only from finished IT devices but from other applications. Second, MLCCs are enjoying excessive demand from EV powertrains and the MLCCs used in this application are 10 times more expensive than those equipped in other IT devices. Currently, the price of MLCC in premium IT products is about USD6-7 each (comprised of 1,000 units), and for general purpose MLCCs, the price is about USD3.5-4, hence lower price resistance compared with semiconductors and display products.

Although commodity product prices have skyrocketed, top-tier companies such as Murata (OTCPK:MRAAY) are concentrating their capacity on automotive MLCCs. For automotive MLCCs, product approvals were obtained as long as they were manufactured in a separate plant but as demand surpasses supply, driven by EVs and ADAS-based vehicles, there have been individual approvals as long as MLCCs are produced in a separate line within the same plant.

Additionally, Murata is preparing to discontinue production of: 1) commodity MLCCs for automotive use, 2) large-size, high-capacitance MLCCs, and 3) commodity MLCCs. The line that was once used to make large-size high-capacitance MLCCs are now being transformed to manufacture small high-capacitance MLCCs. As a result, companies like Yageo are gaining market share in the segment but due to the continued supply squeeze, long-term agreements are increasing. For Yageo, 40 clients make up 70% of total sales, and these clients are entering LTA deals with Yageo for steady supply amid price increases.

Meanwhile, although MLCC prices are likely to decline due to inventory adjustments in the retail channel, mainly by Taiwanese companies, the adjusted volume only makes up a tiny portion of the total retail volume. In the case of Yageo, retail sales account for only 2% of total sales. Since retail prices are inclusive of massive retail margins in addition to the original product price, the price decline in the retail channel does not mean a price decline for the MLCC industry as a whole.

Commodity MLCC prices are expected to rise 20% QoQ in 3Q18 and more than 10% QoQ in 4Q18. The price uptrend should continue beyond 2019. Above all else, the pace of capacity expansion is still slow, as the lead-time of key production equipment such as stacking, coating, and burning equipment is more than a year.

1. LCD still in oversupply but less severe

We visited major display equipment and panel makers to check the oversupply situation of the LCD industry and to find out iPhone order volume in 2H18 at Japan Display (JDI) and LGD. We also checked Chinese companies’ contracting investments in POLED due to sluggish POLED demand and included our forecast of Samsung's QD investment.

First, the key issues of the LCD sector are as follows: 1) according to equipment makers such as TEL (Tokyo Electron) and Ulvac, the first equipment orders by BOE, CSOT, and Sharp (Foxconn) for their 10.5/11G fabs have been issued, and as a result, LCD oversupply is expected to continue next year. Also, BOE’s B17 and CSOT’s T7 are likely to start placing orders beginning at the end of this year.

2) It appears that the issue of government subsidy reduction that affects Chinese panel makers seems to be recognized in Japan and Taiwan as well. As such, second-tier companies such as HKC and CEC Panda may slow down the pace of capacity expansion. For BOE and CSOT, Chinese subsidy cuts may be not serious enough to delay the construction new fabs, but it could work to limit the decline of LCD prices from the current level which is close to the cash cost.

3) In the short term, we believe LCD TV panel demand and the movement to build up inventory are solid. The LCD TV set shipments are also solid, growing 7.2% YoY in 1H18.

To sum up, LCD oversupply in the mid/long term and panel price declines are likely to sustain. However, we do not expect LCD prices to plummet given: 1) solid demand for LCD TV panels and inventory building in the short term; and 2) the Chinese government’s subsidy cuts. The business climate is mostly unchanged from a broad perspective, but the worst is over.

2. Difficult time for small/medium OLED

Difficult time for SDC, LGD and BOE

In the case of small- and mid-sized OLED panels, it is a difficult time for both Korean and Chinese panel makers. This is because: 1) in terms of demand, flexible panel demand is rapidly fluctuating in accordance with Apple's adoption of POLED; and 2) in terms of supply, all panel makers except SDC suffer from poor yields. For SDC, which has reached a golden yield and is responsible for 95% of global capacity, the issue is weak POLED demand. For LG Display and Chinese panel makers, not only low POLED demand but also massive capex and poor yields initially add to their burdens.

SDC: Cannot be too optimistic

SDC has reached a point where its reliance on Apple increases and its earnings volatility intensifies depending on Apple’s POLED model strategy. The ASP for Apple's new models and Samsung mobile devices has been sliding every year. Also, as Apple's vendor diversification policy is becoming more and more intense, its dominant market share within Apple may disappear next year.

In addition, as the demand for foldable display does not appear very strong in 2019, there are few factors that can raise expectations for the next year. Chinese demand for rigid panels is growing rapidly but its ASP is not very high. POLED demand is much more important.

3. Samsung’s QD investment

1) Implications for Korean beneficiaries and value chain

As Samsung is increasingly likely to invest in QD-OLED, there is growing interest in potential beneficiaries. However, the equipment to be used in most core processes will probably be imported. Although there are many Korean companies that make POLED equipment used in the core processes, Samsung may still opt for foreign-made equipment because it lacks the experience in many processes and it will try to fast-forward the initial mass-production date.

For conventional smartphone MG (mother glass), it only had to discard some panels if the yield was poor. However, in the case of large TV panels, the 8th generation MG can only produce four 55-inch panels or three 65-/80-inch panels. This means that even if a small part of the panel is damaged, the loss of production will be severe. Therefore, we expect securing a stable yield to be the top priority.

The key value chain set to benefit from QD investments is as follows.

(1) Oxide TFT

- Oxide IGZO sputtering deposition: AMAT

- Coaters, developers, etchers, ashers: AMAT, TEL, ICD

- Oxide TFT annealing: Wonik Tera Semicon

(2) Deposition of QD materials on CF by inkjet printing

- Inkjet equipment: Kateeva (uses Epson’s nozzle)

- QD materials: Hansol Chemical

(3) Formation of OLED organic material layer and encapsulation process

- Blue OLED 2 or 3 stack deposition: Canon Tokki

- HTL, HIL, EIL: Samsung SDI (006400.KS, not rated), DukSan Neolux

- Glass encapsulation process: AP Systems

* Korean equipment and materials names set to benefit:

- Equipment: AP systems (encapsulation) ≒ Wonik Tera Semicon (oxide annealing) > ICD (dry etchers)

- Materials: DukSan Neolux (e.g., HTL, HIL, EIL) > Hansol Chemical (QD materials)

2) QD capex scale and timeline

In the absence of clear technical standards and value chain, it is premature to estimate the scale of mass-production. At this point, we believe a test run was conducted at the ph3 6K line in the L8-2 fab and it is likely that the L8-1 fab will be used for mass-production. In the case of L8-1, the total capacity is 195K (80K from the ph1 line, 85K from ph2, and 30K from ph3). Of these three, one or two lines may be used for mass production.

At present, some of the capacity is still used for the mass-production of QDEF-LED TVs, thus it is unlikely that heavy capex will be put into the A5 for mass production. Currently, it looks like the A5 investment will be for QD rather than foldable display, but Samsung’s VD division, whose annual LCD TV sales volume has been sliding from 48.1mn units in 2016 to 43.09mn units in 2017 and 40mn units in 2018, is unlikely to boost TV capacity drastically.

Our estimated timeline of QD investment is as follows: 1) the value chain will likely be finalized for the most part by the year’s end; 2) pilot line PO will be partly awarded in 1H09; 3) equipment set-up and test line operation will be conducted for about a year through mass-production PO in 2H19; and 4) mass-production should begin in earnest from end-2020 or early 2021.

Korean IT H/W sector investment strategy

We like SEMCO best, followed by Samsung, Hynix, Innotek, LGE, and LGD

Despite a number of concerns, DRAM prices are expected to rise until 3Q18, and remain flat QoQ in 4Q with the exception of mobile and graphics DRAM. Additionally, as the intensifying trade war between the US and China is keeping the KRW weak, semiconductor and passive component makers' 3Q18 earnings should either meet or surpass market expectations. In the case of NAND, prices are sagging led by highly value-added products such as SSD and UFS, but domestic companies’ blended ASP is better than what the market expects because of the increased proportion of solutions.

Korean semiconductor names still hold an advantageous position in terms of earnings and product quality, but due to the prospect of imminent DRAM price declines, Samsung shares have been trading at 6x 2018F P/E and Hynix at 3x 2018F P/E. The decline in DRAM contract prices are a necessity to fuel sound demand and we find the current valuation discount punitive in many aspects. Most notably, worries that DRAM prices, which have been rising for over two years, will plummet are excessive, in our view.

However, If DRAM prices were to fall this easily, they would not have increased so sharply for such a long time. We believe the price uptrend of core parts such as silicon wafers and MLCCs in addition to DRAM will continue beyond 2019. Major semiconductor equipment makers continue to expect 5G and AI to create massive demand for high-capacity memory semiconductors.

Investors do not necessarily need to have an overly pessimistic view toward the current phase of corrections which are taking place despite favorable business indicators and sound earnings. From the industry’s perspective, unidentified uncertainties have not materialized; rather, positive signals that were previously unseen are continuing to surface.

However, past experience tells us that shares bound to correct, albeit temporarily, when DRAM contract prices are on the decline. As such, we believe it is wise to take advantage of the stocks’ range-bound movements until the decline of DRAM prices materialize. That said, we should bear in mind that the decrease of DRAM contract prices expected in 1H19 is a necessary step to creating bigger demand for semiconductors and as such, we recommend investors to shift to buy-and-hold strategy at end-1H19 when DRAM contract prices fall will have partly materialized.

In the case of MLCCs, we believe a buy-and-hold strategy is prudent given MLCC’s low price-resistance and robust demand that is likely to be created by various new applications. We present SEMCO as our top pick for the prospect of continued upcycle and recommend Samsung and Hynix as second picks for their attractive valuations. For LG Innotek, momentum may slow down when the new iPhone is released. For LGE and LGD, we recommend a trading approach given the slowly recovering TV and display margins amid intensifying competition.

In order of preference, we like SEMCO best, followed by Samsung, Hynix, Innotek, LGE and LGD. As for overseas companies of interest, we present SUMCO for the prospect of silicon wafer price hikes until end-2019; Yageo which is set to benefit from MLCC upcycle; and TEL for the strong sales prospects of its deposition and etching equipment.

Samsung Electronics

Earnings to hold up despite DRAM price weakness

Investment highlights

We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW63,000 (the average of 10x 2018F EPS and 1.6x 2018F BPS) on Samsung. We believe growing memory semiconductor earnings will bolster Samsung’s 2018 revenue and operating profit by 5.5% and 18.6% YoY to KRW253tn and KRW63.6tn, respectively. As DRAM contract prices started falling in earnest since 4Q18, we expect semiconductor operating profit to decline until 2Q19 after peaking out in 3Q18.

However, we believe it will rebound in 2H19 thanks to strong seasonality, a milder pace of decline in DRAM prices, and higher DRAM shipments. In particular, we expect the beginning of 5G services from 2020 to buoy server DIMM (dual inline memory module) demand for data centers for enhanced AI functions and speed and to boost shipments of LPDDR5, which will slow the pace of decline for blended ASP and help shore up DRAM earnings.

From 2021 in particular, DDR5 is likely to be used in servers and as such, earnings momentum should stay intact through 2022. Last but not least, we believe a wide variety of robotic automation processes will continuously stimulate the demand for low-power, high-speed, high-capacity memory chips.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For 3Q18, we forecast consolidated revenue and operating profit to grow 11.6% and 14.9% QoQ to KRW65.3tn and KRW17.1tn, respectively, on the back of robust memory semiconductor earnings. By division, semiconductor earnings will likely be flat in 2019, display earnings up thanks to higher flexible OLED utilizations, and IM earnings down on the saturation of the smartphone market. We expect Samsung to boost its technological leadership by rolling out foldable smartphones in 1H19, although the shipment volume will probably be small.

Share price outlook and valuation

Although the valuation is attractive and 3Q18 earnings prospect is positive, we recommend a trading approach that exploits the stock’s range-bound movements given the earnings volatility resulting from DRAM contract price declines.

Higher shipments to offset ASP declines

Investment highlights

We reiterate BUY and our six-month-forward target price of KRW105,000 (1.5x 2018F BPS) on SK Hynix. Despite NAND price declines, strong DRAM earnings should catapult Hynix’s 2018 revenue and operating profit by 41.6% and 64.1% YoY to KRW42.6tn and KRW22.5tn, respectively. While NAND prices are expected to fall more than 20% YoY in 2018, Hynix’s NAND ASP decline will likely be contained to 12.8% thanks to its favorable product mix (e.g., increased portion of solutions).

Its DRAM ASP should begin to fall from 4Q18 given declining contract prices, and the sagging DRAM earnings will likely weigh on overall operating profit until 2Q19 after it peaks in 3Q18. While we estimate its 2019 DRAM and NAND ASP will slide 11.7% and 25% YoY, we believe its 2019 revenue and operating profit will grow 9% and 3.6% YoY to KRW46.5tn and KRW23.3tn, respectively, thanks to the solid growth of shipments.

We believe Hynix will focus mainly on 1X and postpone the migration into quadruple patterning-based 1Y as much as it can. It is also expected to protect 3D NAND ASP by boosting the yield of 96-layer 3D NAND.

Major issues and earnings outlook

In 3Q18, revenue and operating profit should grow 14.4% and 14.5% QoQ to KRW11.9tn and KRW6.4tn, respectively, on the back of modest DRAM prices and bit growth. By end 2018, DRAM wafer capacity should increase to 350K sheets and NAND wafer capacity to 260K sheets with 3D NAND flash making up 44% of capacity.

By end 2019, with the building of the Wuxi production line and M15 line, the total DRAM wafer capacity should grow to 380K sheets, NAND capacity to 300K sheets with the proportion of 3D NAND rising further to 53.3%. In 2Q18, Hynix’s market share in the SSD space was 10% for client SSD and 3% for enterprise SSD. We expect is market share to continue to expand given its growing competitiveness in controller IC.

Share price outlook and valuation

Although the valuation is attractive, we recommend a trading approach that exploits the stock’s range-bound movements given the earnings volatility stemming from DRAM price declines.

