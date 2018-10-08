A Look Into SAP

Management has raised its current guidance, and declared its ambition to reach an implied revenue growth of 19% by 2019.

The company has demonstrated strong fundamentals over the years, both on a standalone and comparative basis.

Growth Profile

SAP (SAP) is a renowned name in enterprise application and cloud industry. The firm has featured 10% sales growth in last five years along with superior margins compared to its peers. SAP’s enterprise resource planning applications touch 77% of global transaction revenue and has 150 million subscribers in its cloud applications. In its latest quarter, operating profit growth was double digit along with 200 bps increase in share of predictable revenue as percent of total revenue (66%), reflecting high quality sales. Growth was driven by a number of factors, new cloud bookings grew 24% (29%at constant currencies) in the second quarter and reached €421 million while cloud subscriptions and support revenue grew 30% yoy to €1.21 billion. On the other hand, software revenue was down 9% yoy to €996 million. SAP has raised its expectation for 2018 which indicates 6.5%-7% Non-IFRS revenue growth at constant currencies and has ambition to reach €28-€29 billion in Non-IFRS revenue, which reflects a minimum of 19%+ growth compared to 2017 results. However, my valuations indicate that SAP is overvalued and may exhibit better entry points.

“This quarter is exemplary for the road we have chosen: rapidly transforming the company to the cloud while substantially growing profits and margins. I am very confident that this momentum will continue to expand. That’s why we raised our 2018 outlook and 2020 ambition.”- Luka Mucic, Chief Financial Officer, SAP SE

Performance Analysis

For a broad comparison, I have taken five industry peers which include Oracle (ORCL), Workday (WDAY), Salesforce (CRM), Accenture and VMware (VMW). The stats suggest that SAP has outperformed its peers, demonstrating higher profitability as well as consistency.

SAP minus Industry average 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Gross Margin 14.40% 14.69% 14.54% 14.84% 13.98% EBITDA Margin 16.03% 15.65% 10.15% 11.08% 9.82% EBIT Margin 16.45% 16.16% 10.01% 11.12% 9.75% Profit Margin 14.17% 13.03% 8.62% 9.18% 9.52%

Source: Data from Stockrow, data processed by the author.

SAP has also maintained good FCF margin along with nice dividends (DPS, dividend per share), both fluctuated at a very narrow range.

Source: Data from stockrow, data processed by the author.

Valuation

My DCF valuation indicates that SAP’s intrinsic value is $105, implying an overvaluation of roughly $15 per share (SAP trading at $120). My initial growth rate assumption was 6%, which is in line with management’s expectations, which then increases by 100 bps for next two years and then declines by 1% in remaining two years for the forecast horizon, going back to its initial growth rate of 6% in its terminal year (2022). Cost of revenue, depreciation and tax rates as percentages of sales are held constant, and close to their historical averages whereas SG&A expenses to sales increase by 150 bps linearly from an initial rate of 32%, reaching 34% in terminal year. R&D as percentage of sales also increases slightly every year. My initial capex to sales estimations are rather high compared to historical averages, which increases by 100 bps linearly every year, reaching 8.5% in terminal year. I have estimated weighted average cost of capital ((wacc)) to be 9.09% and took an exit multiple of 14x (EV/EBITDA), which represents an equivalent perpetual growth rate of 1.88%.

Source: author’s calculations (forecast inputs are given at the notes section)

SAP is currently trading at its highest P/CF and P/B. It reached a similar P/CF level back in July 2016 but it couldn't sustain at those levels. I am not sure whether it could break the current barriers, combining this with my dcf model, it does look like that SAP is overvalued.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Risk Exposure

In 2017, approximately 72.4% of SAP’s revenue was attributable to operations in foreign currencies, which exposes the firm to currency risk. The firm is exposed to interest rate risk as well. SAP uses derivatives to hedge foreign currency risk and interest rate risk. Nominal volume of financial debt on December 31, 2017, included amounts in euros (€5,150 million) and U.S. dollars (€1,090 million). Approximately 50% of its financial debt was held at variable interest rates, partially swapped from fixed into variable using interest rate swaps. SAP also faces a number of business risks, which revolves around litigation issues (IP infringement & security laws) and market consolidation.

Source: 20-F

Conclusion

SAP has demonstrated strong fundamentals over the years, both in terms of accounting incomes and cash flows. The firm has raised its expectations for 2019 revenue, which reflects the management’s increased conviction in their capabilities to generate superior return. However, from a valuation perspective, SAP looks overpriced. As a result I would suggest a hold, and buy if it converges at least partially towards in intrinsic price.

Notes

The following table contains historical averages, forecast inputs and implied margins as a result of the inputs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.