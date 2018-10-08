Dominion Energy Is About To Offer An Almost 9-Year High Dividend Yield

Dominion Energy (D) has dramatically underperformed the market in the last two years. During this period, the stock has lost 1% whereas the S&P has rallied 35%. Consequently, the stock has been out of favor with investors. However, income-oriented investors should realize that the stock is about to meaningfully raise its dividend and thus offer an almost 9-year high dividend yield of 5.0%. Even better, it is likely to offer generous dividend hikes in the years ahead. Therefore, investors should put the stock on their radar.

The reasons behind the underperformance

The main reason for the vast underperformance of Dominion is the environment of rising interest rates. Most shareholders of utilities hold their shares for their generous dividends. However, as the Fed has been raising interest rates at an aggressive pace in the last two years, investors can now find decent yields elsewhere. As a result, the dividends of utilities have become less attractive and hence their valuation has come under pressure. In fact, utilities, MLPs and REITs are the most vulnerable stocks to rising interest rates.

Apart from pressuring the valuation of utilities, rising interest rates also have another negative impact on utilities. They increase the interest expense of these companies, which generally carry high debt loads. This is true for Dominion, which has almost doubled its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables), from $34.3 B in 2012 to $58.2 B this year. As this amount is about 20-times the annual earnings, it is certainly appreciable. As management recently stated, rising interest rates will result in higher interest expense for the company in the upcoming quarters.

Other points of concern

While Dominion has been profitable every year in the last decade, it has posted negative free cash flows for 11 consecutive years. In other words, the company has spent much more on its investment projects than the resultant cash flows of these projects and the previously existing assets of the company. As dividends should be funded from the free cash flows, this is certainly a point of concern. In fact, the negative free cash flow is the exact reason behind the excessive debt accumulation, as the company has been unable to fund its capital expenses and its dividends from its earnings. Moreover as its payout ratio is elevated, standing at 81%, it makes some investors nervous about the sustainability of the dividend.

Another factor that has burdened Dominion is the uncertainty on the outcome of its pending acquisition of Scana (SCG). Such a takeover would be immediately earnings accretive and would enhance the growth rate of the resultant company, its scale and its diversification. The deal has some regulatory hurdles to pass so its fate is uncertain. However, even if the deal does not materialize, Dominion will not bear meaningful downside risk, as it currently has a P/E ratio of 17.4, which is reasonable even in the adverse scenario. To provide a perspective, the stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of 17.8 during the last decade.

The good part

Dominion intends to sell some non-core assets in order to support its balance sheet. In addition, it expects significant growth from the LNG exports from Cove Point. These exports will not be affected by the recent tariffs, as none of the cargos under long-term contracts has been directed to China. Moreover, management expects to launch one of the most efficient combined-cycle plants in the U.S. later this year, in Greensville. Thanks to these growth projects and strong growth in electric sales, management expects to achieve 6%-8% annual earnings-per-share growth in the next two years. The growth will be much higher this year (~14%) thanks to a decrease in the tax rate.

Thanks to this expected growth rate, which is much higher than the average growth rate in the utility sector, management expects to raise the dividend at a 6%-8% rate in the upcoming years. Even better, management is expected to announce the next dividend hike the latest in three months. The company has raised its dividend at an approximate 7% average annual rate in the last decade and raised it by 8% in January. It is reasonable to expect the company to raise its quarterly dividend from $0.835 to $0.90 for a 7.8% raise. If this proves correct, then the dividend yield will rise from 4.6% to 5.0%. Therefore, Dominion is about to offer an almost 9-year high dividend yield, as shown in the chart below.

D Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Despite these promising prospects, some investors will remain concerned about the debt load and the poor cash flows of Dominion. However, the cash flows are likely to significantly improve thanks to the above growth projects. Moreover, Dominion can more easily service excessive amounts of debt than companies outside the utility sector thanks to its predictable and reliable earnings. As consumers do not curtail their energy consumption even under the most adverse economic conditions, Dominion is very resilient to recessions. This was evident in the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse but Dominion saw its earnings per share fall only 13%.

It is also worth noting that the interest expense of Dominion currently “eats” 33% of its operating income. While this portion would be considered extreme for other stocks, it is actually reasonable for a stock with such predictable earnings. Overall, while Dominion carries a high amount of debt and should definitely improve its free cash flows, it is not likely to have any problem servicing its debt or funding its dividend for the foreseeable future.

The bottom line

Dominion has markedly underperformed the market in the last two years, mostly due to the environment of rising interest rates. However, the company is about to raise its dividend yield to an almost 9-year high level of 5.0%. Even better, management has repeatedly stated that it expects to raise the dividend by 6%-8% per year at least until 2020. Given also the reasonable current valuation of Dominion, income-oriented investors should consider purchasing the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.