American Express Continues To Thrive

Background

American Express (AXP) has seemed on the back foot in the last number of years. Competition from Visa and MasterCard has made it more difficult for the company to grow the number of customers globally. At the same time, merchant fees have been falling and the company’s ability to extract out sized fees has been strained. Nevertheless, American Express has remained an excellent investment for shareholders, let us examine why.

Firstly, American Express continues to buy back shares aggressively. As the business generates strong cash flows and the company is conservatively valued by the market, share buybacks have been able to meaningfully reduce shares outstanding. American Express has bought back 200 million shares in the last five years and the share count is down roughly 20%.

Even better for stockholders, shares were bought back aggressively during times when the company faced difficulty. As American Express bought back stock on the cheap, existing shareholders benefited immensely as they saw their stakes’ in the business increase meaningfully and received progressively higher dividends. This is exactly how Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway now owns around 17.5% of the company despite the fact that he hasn’t purchased a share in the last ten years.

American Express’ excellent capital allocation has allowed the company to provide strong returns to shareholders despite the fact that they have struggled to grow revenue and meaningfully expand the number of cards in circulation globally.

American Express has a strong moat

While American Express hasn’t grown, it’s pretty impressive that they have been able to retain their clients in such a competitive space. Competition is fierce in the payment space and American Express is constantly under attack from competitors who look to lure consumers away with very competitive offers and often lower annual fees. Recently, even JP Morgan has begun to aggressively push its Sapphire Card which targets affluent millennial's.

American Express’ has responded to these attacks by offering a wider range of cards than ever before, catering to consumers from the most affluent to young millennial's who prefer not to pay annual fees.

I believe that the company has also maintained its market share through preserving its excellent brand image and maintaining its customers loyal. American Express actually has the most loyal customer base in the United States while Visa and MasterCard rank much lower down the list. I find this encouraging as a sticky user base means that the company’s future earnings are more predictable and the business is unlikely to spiral into decline overnight.

I remember reading The Money Culture by Michael Lewis where he criticized American Express for appealing to snobs and promoting a cult of exclusivity. Turns out that at least from a financial standpoint, the management of American Express knew that they were doing and Michael Lewis misjudged the business importance of a strong brand. American Express’ stock has increased more than 11 times since the book was published and the company retained its position as the stickiest credit card company.

Merchant Fees & Management

It is correct that merchant fees have come under pressure for American Express. The company has seen its fees decline over the last 14 years and recently announced that it would give further discounts to retailers, bringing their fees to the lowest levels in a decade. Despite the fee discounts, a 2.35% merchant fee is still a very high margin and American Express still has plenty of leverage on this front.

Lowering the merchant fees was simply a necessity in order to keep up with stiff competition from Visa and MasterCard who charge significantly lower rates. Moreover, the company has received Supreme Court backing that it is entitled to charge merchants full fees. While this part of the business could come under further pressure, I wouldn’t worry about severe discounting any time soon. The simple fact that American Express was willing to walk away from the Costco deal further shows that the company is primarily interested in going after high margin business, rather than trying to race to the bottom. I do believe that this is the correct long-term strategy.

I also find it encouraging that American Express has a new CEO. While Kenneth Chenault was doing a great job in terms of the company’s capital allocation and preserving the brand, there has been very little in the way of innovation. I believe that this is a good time for a leadership transition as the company begins to turn itself around. Having a new CEO at the head of the business may well spark some meaningful

Future Prospects

While I think American Express is seeing its business thrive, I wouldn’t be purchasing any shares at these price levels. The company trades at an earnings yield of around 7% earning just over $7.40 per share at a stock price of ~$107. Since having rebounded from the loss of the Costco deal, shares have recovered significantly and the stock seems fairly valued. Yes, American Express will continue to repurchase shares and increase its dividend over time, but prospective returns for investors are significantly lower than they were a couple of years ago, when the stock was getting badly beaten down.

Given that American Express essentially operates as a bank, it is also important to consider what stage we are in the consumer cycle. Currently, the global economy is very strong and consumer spending is higher than ever. However, any sharp sort of economic downturn would surely hit American Express very severely as the company relies so heavily on its customers spending. I would be cautious before adding to a business like this, right at the top of the cycle. At this price point, I consider American Express a solid hold.

