AMD: Rally Justified, But Expect A Tougher Road Ahead

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has had the wind sucked out of its parabolic move upward in its share price - but bulls see no reason to be concerned. Despite the fact that back half of year guidance came in light compared to what many were expecting, the difference is largely due to a fall-off in crypto versus any weakness in sales to the PC or server markets. The long-term story is fundamentally intact, road-map execution has been there, and I still think many investors continue to misunderstand the company. The full weight and implications of accelerating computing demand market-wide seem to be missed. With that said, the valuation does appear marginally out of line.

The nuance of technology in this area of the market is not my strong suit. With that said, understanding cyclicals and how the balance sheet drives underlying financials are. In my opinion, calls for a substantial decline in the share price because of past volatility miss just how much the balance sheet has changed in recent years. The Moody's upgrade to the company's senior unsecured debt rating, an event that was missed by many last week, is confirmation of that. I think it is easy to forget how stressed the AMD balance sheet was late in 2016, how much it has improved as the company has turned free cash flow positive and how this will protect the company in the event the semiconductor space sees a sharp downward reversion. Personally, I think this would be a great opportunity for AMD to issue a small secondary to wipe out the debt for good.

Call To The Past, Balance Sheet Improvement

AMD has come a long way since the company teetered with solvency - and just how close the company came to some sort of forced reorganization is often glossed over. To reinforce, I think it is often a good exercise to go through prior research on Seeking Alpha to see who got it right, who got it wrong and just put a gauge on sentiment. In particular, I found this article by fellow Contributor The Structure Of Price (AMD: How Ryzen May Impact The Processor Market And Boost Long Term Share Price). This quote is particularly interesting:

If Ryzen enables AMD to claim a 35% processor market share within three years, that would be a tipping point to still greater gains in the future. An increase in share price will largely track market share and profitability. Such improvement is not a flight of fancy. It was only in March 2006 that AMD shares were at $42.70.

Recall that Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis made waves recently by calling for AMD to triple its market share to 30% of the processor market due to performance improvement and the supply struggles of Intel (INTC), especially in the high microprocessing unit and server markets. Those calls, alongside ones that followed the AMD story on price and benchmarking versus Intel alternatives, proved very valuable in this run up. It has not been smooth sailing, with AMD having its own problems in getting its technology to market. The move of 7nm CPU production to Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) from GlobalFoundries is the most recent prime example. There have been problems with yields at GlobalFoundries, but that does not change the fact that AMD owes payments to the firm based on wafer volume purchased from competitors. Still, the market has largely shrugged off the move as a major negative, Taiwan Semiconductor has a better reputation for execution within cutting-edge technologies anyway. While it will also obviously soften margins, AMD has also said that this will not dent its roadmap execution or margin targets. This is something that Moody's itself called out in its recent credit upgrade:

Over the last two years, AMD product roadmap execution has improved considerably and the company successfully launched 2 generations of commercial and consumer desktop processors, mobile processors, a new graphics lineup, and its first generation of EPYC server processors. A recent decision by AMD's foundry partner (GLOBALFOUNDRIES) to not pursue 7-nanometer technology means AMD will increase its reliance on its other foundry partner, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC) and for leading edge chip making. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had historically manufactured the majority of AMD's CPUs. Moody's believes the increased use of TSMC for leading edge microprocessor production provides additional manufacturing roadmap certainty for AMD and its customers, which is a credit positive.

*Source: AMD, October 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 35

As Moody's calls out in its upgrade, there is a clear path for debt to EBITDA to fall below 2x by the end of next year. As EBITDA has grown exponentially in recent years, the above 10x trailing gross debt to EBITDA leverage is now down to 2.5x. That is a massive shift and is a level that AMD simply has not seen since in many years, stretching back to the ill-fated decision to buy graphics giant ATI for $5,400mm in 2006. We all know that was a disaster (e.g., multi-billion dollar goodwill write-downs), and the higher the leverage, the more exposed a company is to underlying fluctuations in demand for its products through higher fixed costs. This is especially true in businesses like semiconductors that tend to be cost intensive. Without fabrication operations, AMD avoids significant capital expenditures, but billion dollar research and development budgets are the norm - not the exception. Historically, this has run 20-25% of revenue for AMD.

The demand for semiconductors is going to ebb and flow based on underlying demand and product release timing, but that does not mean there is much opportunity to scale back spend in what continues to be a very competitive landscape. Access to capital is important, and perhaps it is time for AMD to wipe out the debt for good and build a war chest. It was just over two years ago that AMD raised money through a $805mm convertible note offering and $690mm of common stock. Shareholders have seen more than 20% dilution since then, arguably much more due to GAAP rules on dilutive share calculation. At the time, the company raised money at just $6.00/share - a price in the mid $20s certainly seems appealing comparatively today. Wiping out the debt entirely and running debt free and free cash flow positive would be a significant shift for AMD. Getting there requires less than 5% dilution.

Takeaway

As a value investor, this kind of company is just not in my playground. Even aggressive scenarios from bulls only push long-term earnings into the $1.50/share range, double the goal set by Lisa Su during their October 2017 Investor Presentation. At current prices, AMD certainly is not "cheap" and is likely pricing in strong execution going forward. In my opinion, making financing mistakes has long been the problem that plagued AMD - not the technology. It would be a shame to see the opportunity to raise capital at a healthy valuation and fair valuation slip away. A capital raise at current levels would, in the short term, be treated negatively, but I think with time, the market would come to accept how a debt-free AMD would have much more flexibility to react to changes in the markets. Worth a look in my view.

Note: Members of the Industrial Insights community receive access to actionable research ideas like this often. This isn't your average investing resource. Receive deep dive insight into companies that include facility tours, management interviews, and in-person conference coverage. This type of coverage is not publicly available.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.