Grindrod Shipping: Deep Value Ahead Of IMO 2020

Grindrod Shipping trades at an extreme near-50% discount to its NAV due to a lack of market coverage and understanding of its recent spin out. This discount will close as the market learns more about the high quality of its vessels and strategy, and as the shipping markets recover into the upcoming IMO 2020 sulfur fuel rules.

In June 2018, Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) and ((GSH in Johannesburg) was spun out of Grindrod Ltd (JSE: GND), a large South African financial and infrastructure conglomerate. Though the shipping business was the original business of Grindrod Ltd at its founding in 1910, its importance had shrunk, and its value was hidden within the conglomerate.

Moreover, management recognized that a full valuation would more likely be achieved on the shipping-focused Nasdaq market vs. the smaller and more concentrated Johannesburg Stock Exchange. For these reasons, the company was listed on the Nasdaq at a valuation of $16.82 per share on June 18, 2018. This valuation was based on independently-verified estimates of the net asset value of the company's vessels.

Grindrod Shipping is based in Singapore and owns and/or operates 34 bulk carriers and 15 product tankers. It is focused on smaller handysize and supramax bulk carriers, and smaller product tankers. The fleet is young with an average age of 6 years, is Japanese-built, and is fuel efficient.

First, let me discuss the negatives of the company and its current situation. Management did a very poor job in marketing the listing of this new company. The main shareholders are large South African institutions, and it should have been expected that they would be sellers of these new shares as their primary focus is the larger Grindrod Ltd conglomerate. Last week, at Marine Money Asia, CEO Martyn Wade admitted as much, "[w]e knew from day one there were going to be issues with ­potential forced sellers amongst the shareholders, because we have several large positions that were invested in Grindrod because of emerging markets and Africa infrastructure [and not for shipping exposure]." (Tradewinds, 10/2/18)

In light of this likely selling pressure, management should have clearly identified potential buyers of the new GRIN stock. Considering the small market size of the JSE, the natural buyers would have to come from the U.S. in the Nasdaq market. However, management failed to adequately market and educate both potential U.S. purchasers or analysts. Even as of now, there are no U.S. investment banks that cover the stock which is surprising since it has a relatively large fleet of 49 vessels and a storied history. In response, the management argued their inability to market the listing was due to registration limitations ahead of their August 2018 half-year results - again an easily avoidable situation.

To make matters worse, the half-year results were poor even as the dry bulk market improved. Due to logistical issues following an African (Madagascar) force majeure, the company was forced to charter-in high cost vessels to execute a charter party with a major mining customer. This led to higher than expected costs and lower revenues which hurt results. Moreover, the current weakness in the product tanker market added to losses. The company suffered a $13.5 million loss for the first half of 2018 or -$0.71 per share.

The financial results do not detail the results sufficiently to calculate the full operating impact of the force majeure on first-half 2018 performance, however during the earnings call, management stated that the "one-time lift in cost [was] $4.1 million." This understates the full extent of this event since revenues were likely lowered due to the time delay in repositioning its vessels. Importantly, this is a non-recurring event (literally, due to natural disaster) so should not effect the company in the future.

At a broader level, the market is neither enamored by the mixed composition of GRIN's fleet nor the complexity of its chartering and ownership strategy. Over the past several years, the public shipping sector has evolved into companies that focus on specific shipping categories. Grindrod Shipping's mixed fleet of small bulkers and tankers goes against this trend, hurting its investment merits. Additionally, it has a complex ownership structure with some vessels held in joint ventures. And the poor first half results appear to demonstrate some of the downsides of having long-term contracts of affreightment ("COA") and other more complex chartering strategies vs. the simpler strategy of spot and time charters followed by most public shipping companies.

Nonetheless, for these same reasons combined with its current deep undervaluation, I believe that GRIN is one of the best investments in today's market. The chartering, ownership, and financing strategy demonstrate the company's pristine commercial reputation, a rarity in the shipping sector. Its young, fuel efficient, Japanese-built fleet will substantially benefit from the upcoming IMO 2020 sulfur fuel rules. And finally, the company's near-50% discount to net asset value ("NAV"), in light of its conservatively-financed and liquid balance sheet, is extreme and unwarranted.

Let me start with a deep dive into the company's financial position and NAV. This analysis is a bit more complicated as compared to most public shipping equities due to the presence of significant joint ventures. To make this fleet's NAV calculation more reasonable, I have ignored the chartered-in vessels with purchase options since the company does not have a legal obligation to purchase these vessels, and would only exercise said option in a good freight rate environment. Excluding the chartered-in vessels, GRIN owns fully or partially 27 bulk carriers and 12 product tankers.

The gross value of the fleet (excluding debt) is $458 million (see chart below). I used Clarksons Research and other market sources to estimate the value of company's vessels and adjusted that value by the percentage of the vessel owned by GRIN.

GRIN GROSS FLEET VALUE (EXCLUDING DEBT): GROSS VALUE OF BULK CARRIERS: $295.1 GROSS VALUE OF PRODUCT TANKERS: $162.9 TOTAL: $458.0 Shipping Category Vessel Name Year Built Vessel size (NYSEARCA:DWT) GRIN % Ownership Vessel Value Estimate ($MM) Bulker Merlion 2013 32,070 100.0% $15.5 Bulker Raffles 2013 32,050 100.0% $15.5 Bulker Ibis 2012 28,240 100.0% $14.8 Bulker Kinglet 2011 33,130 100.0% $14.0 Bulker Magpie 2011 28,240 100.0% $14.0 Bulker Orchard 2011 32,530 100.0% $14.0 Bulker Knot 2010 33,140 100.0% $13.3 Bulker Sentosa 2010 32,700 100.0% $13.3 Bulker Triview 2009 32,280 51.0% $6.4 Bulker Kingbird 2007 32,560 100.0% $10.7 Bulker Kawana 2005 32,640 100.0% $8.6 Bulker Kanda 2004 32,620 100.0% $7.6 Bulker Nightjar 2004 32,320 100.0% $7.6 Bulker Tembe 2016 37,740 33.5% $7.0 Bulker Sunbird 2015 33,400 33.5% $6.4 Bulker Thanda 2015 37,720 33.5% $6.4 Bulker Kestrel 2014 32,720 33.5% $5.8 Bulker Phinda 2014 37,720 33.5% $5.8 Bulker Sparrowhawk 2014 33,420 33.5% $5.8 Bulker Swinley Forest 2017 60,490 33.5% $8.7 Bulker Gleneagles 2016 58,070 33.5% $8.0 Bulker North Berwick 2016 60,480 33.5% $8.0 Bulker Bosch Hoek 2015 60,270 33.5% $7.4 Bulker Hirono 2015 60,280 33.5% $7.4 Bulker Wentworth 2015 58,090 33.5% $7.4 Bulker IVS Okudogo 2019 61,000 100.0% $28.0 Bulker IVS Prestwick 2019 61,000 100.0% $28.0 GROSS VALUE OF BULK CARRIERS $295.1 Tanker Umgeni 2011 16,480 100.0% $9.4 Tanker Kowie 2010 16,890 100.0% $8.6 Tanker Breede 2009 16,900 100.0% $7.8 Tanker Berg 2008 16,900 50.0% $3.5 Tanker Matuku 2016 50,140 100.0% $31.9 Tanker Lavela 2010 40,100 50.0% $10.5 Tanker Rhino 2010 39,710 100.0% $20.9 Tanker Inyala 2008 40,040 100.0% $17.0 Tanker Leopard Moon 2013 50,000 50.0% $13.4 Tanker Leopard Sea 2013 50,000 50.0% $13.4 Tanker Leopard Star 2013 50,000 50.0% $13.4 Tanker Leopard Sun 2013 50,000 50.0% $13.4 GROSS VALUE OF PRODUCT TANKERS $162.9

Source: Author calculations using Clarksons Research and other market sources

To estimate the fleet's current net asset value, we need to subtract the company's net debt (debt less cash equivalents) from this measure of gross fleet value. The company has three forms of obligations on its balance sheet: consolidated debt at the parent level, debt held at the joint venture level, and contractual obligations for its newbuildings.

As per the recent half year results presentation (see chart below), the consolidated net debt is $73.2 million of which short-term debt is $19.2 million, long-term debt is $108.1 million and cash is $54.1 million. At the joint venture level, the company is responsible for 51% of $3.5 million of outstanding debt of the Tri-View Shipping joint venture which is equal to $1.8 million. The company is responsible for 50% of the $74.2 million of outstanding debt of the Leopard Tanker joint venture which is equal to $37.1 million. And finally, for the IVS Bulk joint venture, the company's 33.5% share of the $120.7 million in net debt is $40.4 million (as per the 20-F). So the company's joint venture obligations are $79.3 million. And the company has $47.5 million in newbuilding commitments for the two bulk carriers on order.

GRIN SHIPPING DEBT $MM Consolidated net debt $73.2 Joint venture net debt $79.3 Newbuilding commitments $47.5 TOTAL NET DEBT: $200.0

The total net debt obligations for the company are the sum of these three numbers or $200.0 million. The company has 19.06 million shares outstanding. So to calculate the net asset value of the company and its share:

Gross fleet value = $458.0 million

less: total net debt = $200.0 million

equal: Net asset value = $258.0 million

divide by: total shares = 19.06 million

equal: NAV per share = $13.53 per share

Currently, the stock price of company is $7.20 or a 47% discount to this per share net asset value. Theoretically, if the company was to sell all of its ships, and repay all its liabilities, the owners would receive about $13.50 per share or a 80% return on the current share price.

I have disregarded non-cash and non-vessel assets, and non-debt liabilities from this analysis. However, the net asset value would be higher if I had included them. As a test of reasonableness, the reported book equity of $302.4 million (or $15.87 per share) exceeds my NAV calculation.

Such a discount to net asset value would be justified if the company was suffering liquidity or solvency issues, or if the freight markets were at highly unprofitable levels. However, the company has a liquid and low-levered balance sheet, and freight rates especially for dry bulk carriers are at healthy levels.

As an aside, the public shipping sector sometimes trades at a discount to NAV especially when sentiment about current and prospective freight rates are negative. For instance, in the summer, JP Morgan noted that the main dry bulk companies (SALT, SBLK, GOGL, DSX) were trading at nearly a 20% discount to NAV (Source: Noah Parquette, "Q2/18 Dry Bulk Earnings Preview", 7/18/18). However, GRIN's near-50% discount is unprecedented especially in light of its strong history and financial condition. In addition, at any given time, all main shipping companies trade relatively uniformly to their NAV. So, GRIN's large current 47% discount is unusual when the companies listed above are trading at only a 15% discount to NAV (see chart below).

Company Current Stock Price NAV (JPM & DVO for GRIN) Stock Price to NAV DSX $4.16 $5.68 -27% GOGL $9.16 $8.71 +5% SBLK $14.45 $16.17 -11% SALT $7.31 $10.02 -27% Peer Average -15% GRIN $7.20 $13.53 -47%

Source: JPM research and author calculations.

Again, the net asset value of the company is a market-based estimate of the liquidation value of the fleet. It measures the gross market value of the vessels less net debt to give a market-based equity value. Profitability and vessel price appreciation acts to increase the NAV, while depreciation and losses decrease NAV. It is a good yardstick to measure the reasonableness of a target share price for a shipping company.

The current discount to NAV that public shipping companies are experiencing even as freight rates recover is due to fears of trade protectionism and China's economic slowdown. Though I do not profess to be able to predict macroeconomic outcomes, the strong financial condition of most public companies and especially, of GRIN, mean that it is unlikely these near-term fears will derail their recovery. Moreover, assuming a similar -15% discount to NAV (peer average), GRIN should be valued at $11.50 or +60% higher than the current share price.

To further analyze the company's financial condition, let us compare GRIN to some of the major listed shipping companies in both the dry bulk carrier and tanker sectors (data from most recent financial statements). As a proxy of a company's liquidity, I measure total cash to total capitalization. The greater the cash balance relative to total capital (equity plus net debt), the more liquid the company. As a proxy for the company's solvency, I measure net debt to total capitalization. The lower the net debt relative to capital, the less levered and thus, the more solvent the company.

Liquidity measure: Solvency measure: ($ MM) Cash/Total Capital Net Debt/Total Capital Cash Debt Book Equity Total Capitalization GRIN - as reported 14% 19% $54 $127 $302 $376 GRIN - DVO adjusted 8% 30% $54 $254 $458 $658 SBLK 12% 42% $229 $1,049 $1,155 $1,975 DSX 7% 44% $82 $572 $624 $1,114 SALT 4% 42% $55 $704 $905 $1,554 ASC 6% 52% $48 $457 $375 $784 Peer average 7% 45%

Source: Author calculations using company filings

As the chart above shows, GRIN possesses greater liquidity (more cash relative to capital) and higher solvency (less net debt to capital). The peer group averages about 7% cash to capital and 45% debt to capital. In comparison, GRIN is more liquid with 8% cash to capital and significantly less levered with 30% debt to capital.

To be consistent, I adjusted ("DVO adjusted") the company's total debt and book equity for the joint venture debt and asset value (shown earlier) so as to present a more accurate picture of GRIN's financial condition. However, I also included the company reported figures which are more favorable than my adjusted values.

As this financial analysis demonstrates, Grindrod Shipping is better capitalized and more liquid than many of its peers. So, its extreme near-50% discount to NAV is unwarranted and is likely to reverse as the market learns more about the company, and the shipping markets continue on their recovery.

Critically, operating performance, like with all shipping companies, is completely dependent on freight rates. The last few years, performance has suffering, as with other shipping companies, due to the depression in rates. However, as rates recover, GRIN's profits will also rise.

To estimate future operating results in a normalized freight rate environment, let us calculate GRIN's prospective EBITDA (e.g. operating cash flow). To make this calculation simple and straightforward, we can multiply the total vessel operating days by the expected normalized freight rate (by category of vessel) less the normalized daily cash operating costs (by category of vessel) to get a rough estimate of the company's EBITDA or cash generation to pay for debt finance costs (interest and principal amortization) and dividends for equity holders.

A: Number of Vessels by category B: Average ownership percentage C: Total vessel operating days (= A x B x 350 annual operating days) D: Normalized freight rates per day E: Normalized all-in cash costs per day F: Net Cash generated per year ( = (D - E) x C) 19 Handysize bulkers 76% 5,082 $11,834 $6,238 $28.4 MM 8 Supramax bulkers 50.1% 1,403 $14,080 $5,616 $11.9 MM 4 Small tankers 88.0% 1,575 $13,500 (DVO est) $8,750 $7.5 MM 8 MR tankers 69% 1,925 $15,115 $8,279 $13.2 MM TOTAL EBITDA: $61.0 MM

Source: Company financials and Clarksons Research.

I used the 20 to 30-year average rates from Clarksons Research for an estimate of normalized freight rates. I estimated the company's current all-in cash costs from their recent half-year results by using its stated daily operating costs (by vessel category) and adding $1) and adding $1000 per day for general and administrative expenses. For comparison purposes, in the first half of 2018, GRIN's handysize and supramax bulkers earned $8,997 and $11,092, respectively. And its small tankers and MR tankers earned $11,570 and $11,323, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the first half was -$1.7 million which would have been positive if not for the lower revenues and higher costs of the force majeure discussed above.

Returning to the chart above, the normalized EBITDA estimate is $61.0 million. The current enterprise value of the company is $337 million. This enterprise value is calculated by adding the net debt of $200 million from the NAV calculations above to the current market value of $137 million (19.06 million shares x $7.20 stock price).

Theoretically, an acquirer of the total company from both creditors and equityholders, would achieve a normalized unlevered return of 18% (= 61/337), a substantial return in light of the current 3.25% ten-year treasury yield or ~6% S&P 500 earnings yield. Again, the normalized freight rates used above are 20 to 30-year average rates, and should be thought of as what the company may achieve on average over time.

The next positive aspect of the company is the strong commercial reputation it enjoys which is a strong testament to the quality of its business and management. The joint ventures that it has entered into is with some of the largest and most successful commodity companies in the world. Its Leopard Tanker JV is with Vitol Group, one of the largest commodity trading firms in the world with over $150 billion in revenues. And its Tri-View Shipping JV is with Mitsui & Co., one of largest trading companies in Japan.

Additionally, its ability to enter into long-term COA charters with major mining companies would only be possible if its clients had confidence that it possessed the commercial and financial ability to execute long-term deals.

And finally, the company's young, fuel efficient, Japanese-built fleet will allow them to profit from the upcoming International Maritime Organization's ("IMO") 2020 sulfur fuel rules. (I recommend all readers to learn more about the details of the IMO 2020 rules as the following description will be cursory.)

The IMO 2020 rules require all marine vessels to burn fuel with a maximum of 0.5% sulfur vs. the current limit of 3.5% starting January 1, 2020. This seemingly, innocuous rule change will have a profound impact on the shipping sector due to the higher cost of the less-pollutive fuel. Historically, the lower sulfur fuel (e.g marine gas oil or very low sulfur fuel oil) has been 150% to over 200% of the cost of the higher sulfur fuel oil. Indeed, the current 2020 fuel curves estimate that the fuel spread will nearly double in 2020 from today's levels.

The expected impact of this shift to a higher cost fuel is the slowing down, or slowsteaming of the global fleet. The reason for slowsteaming is due to the physical reality that every unit decrease in speed leads to a nearly three units decrease in fuel consumption. Such a sharp increase in fuel costs will lead to a sharp slow down in global vessel speed which is effectively a decrease in global vessel supply. Therefore, this drop in effective vessel supply will require an increase in freight rates to incentivize higher speeds to meet growing or even, stable demand. The dry bulk carrier and product tanker sectors are expected to be prime beneficiaries of this slowsteaming effect.

GRIN's modern and fuel efficient fleet consumes less fuel per voyage especially in comparison to older, Chinese-built vessels. This competitive advantage will allow them to profit from prospectively higher freight rates while maintaining lower fuel costs. In addition, if freight rates fail to rise to levels sufficient to support older and less fuel efficient vessels, then such vessels will be more likely to be scrapped further decreasing future vessel supply.

Overall, Grindrod Shipping is a best-in-class operator that has a long history, strong commercial relationships, top quality fleet and a strong financial position. Moreover, it is trading at an extreme near-50% discount to its net asset value. This discount is highly unlikely to persist as the public market learns more about the company, the shipping recovery continues, and the IMO 2020 fuel rules come into effect.

Main risks to the thesis:

The persistence or worsening of this NAV discount is only justifiable if freights suddenly drop to unprofitable levels and remain at such levels for a protracted period (over 1-2 years). In such a scenario, which would most likely require a severe global economic downturn, the company may exhaust its liquidity and require lender forbearance/restructuring.

- Macroeconomic and political: An economic slowdown and/or global trade war may hurt shipping demand.

- Issuance of substantial equity at current, or lower stock prices to purchase new vessels or for other purposes would decrease net asset value per share.

- Shipping equities have a history of large share price volatility due to their macroeconomic sensitivity, small market caps, and illiquidity.

