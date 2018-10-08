Atara: Forecasting The Upcoming Clinical Binary Of Tab-Cel

The latest move to assess tab-cel in combo with Merck’s Keytruda positioned Atara to be acquired by Merck if the data turns out positive as we prognosticated.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is a powerful grower that is supported by key catalysts to provide further upsides. First, the company will report the outcomes of Phase 3 (MATCH and ALLELE) trials, studying the lead molecule (tab-cel) within months. This immediate event can catapult the shares to a new high. The investigational new drug (“IND”) application for tab-cel in combination with Keytruda is already accepted by the FDA. If the future data reporting is positive, Atara can become an acquisition target for Merck. Other promising pipeline development relating to (CAR-T and multiple sclerosis) can deliver excellent results to unlock further value. Figure 1: Atara long-term chart (Source: Finviz)

As reflective of the improving fundamentals, Atara is trading on an uptrend as depicted on the long-term chart. Since our recommendation, the stock procured over 189% profits for IBI members. Additionally, the long-term chart shows that after a rapid rise in Feb 2018, Atara found the support at $35.0; thereafter, it undergoes many peaks and troughs in the subsequent months. Looking ahead, if the MATCH/ALLELE catalyst plays out favorably, Atara can potentially trade at a new high. In this report, we’ll present a fundamental analysis of the upcoming clinical binary event; provide an earnings update, and reaffirm our bull thesis on this stellar grower.

Fundamental Analysis

Operating out of South San Francisco, California, Atara Biotherapeutics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of allogeneic T-cell immunotherapies (“A-TCI”) to manage a vast number of cancers and autoimmune diseases. Interestingly, A-TCI functions similar to CAR-T, in that it enlightens the key regulatory cells of the immune system (i.e. T-cells or generals of an army). Instead of engaging CD4 (helper T-cells) that underlies the basis of Kite Pharma/Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CAR-Ts, A-TCI primes CD8 (killer) T-cells with the intelligence to improve these cells’ adeptness at detecting and destroying cancers.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Atara)

The most promising developing drug is tabecleucel (tab-cel or formerly ATA-129) which is an off-the-shelf Epstein-Barr virus (“EBV”)-specific A-TCI. Tab-cell is being studied in two phase 3 trials (MATCH and ALLELE) for patients with EBV associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+PTLD) following either hematopoietic cell transplantation (“HCT”) or solid organ transplant (“SOT”).

Notably, tab-cel gained the Orphan Designations from both the FDA and EMA. The FDA also granted tab-cel as a Breakthrough Therapy designation while the EMA placed it in the Priority Medicines regulatory pathway. Likewise, Health Canada put it in the expedited approval category. That aside, the multiple sclerosis (“MS”) portfolio consists of ATA-190 and ATA-188 correspondingly for autologous progressive MS and allogeneic progressive MS/recurrent relapsing MS (“RRMS”).

The Phase 3 (MATCH ad ALLELE) trials are already enrolling patients at 11-13 sites in the U.S. And, it is anticipated that the company will report the data in months. Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into accounts different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity (DSV) - we prognosticated that there are over 75% chances that tab-cel will procure positive outcomes in MATCH/ALLELE, thereby indicating a “strongly favorable” clinical reporting.

Qualitative data analysis for tab-cel Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 1: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

In specific, our strong confidence is due to the scientific soundness of Tab-cell (i.e. CMV) and the disease of interest (i.e. DSV). Tab-cell harnesses the power of CD8 T cells which are extremely efficient at killing virus (in this case the cytomegalo virus). The prior data are quite robust that one can expect similar results in the Phase 3 trial (i.e. TDV).

That aside, we featured additional forecasting for other tab-cel franchises and pipeline molecules that are presented in Table 2. The combo of tab-cell for NPC is a very interesting development. We expect that regimen to deliver excellent results, as we ascribed a 65% chances of favorable clinical outcomes. If the results are stellar as we prognosticated, Atara can become an acquisition target by Merck. The gene-edited CAR-T for JC/BK viruses also earned a 65% chances of success. As a group, CAR-T tends to deliver the stellar efficacy and safety. With the gene-editing applied, this should increase its specificity and thus improves the efficacy and safety. As we obtain more data from the early pipeline assets, we’ll update our forecasting accordingly.

Molecule Franchise Chances of success Interpretation Tab-cell in MATCH/ALLELE EBV+PTLD 75% Strongly favorable Tab-cell + Keytruda (Phase 1/2) NPC 65% More than favorable ATA-188 (Phase 1) MS 60% Slightly favorable ATA-190 (Phase 1) MS 60% Slightly favorable Gene-edited CAR-T i.e. ATA-621 (Phase 1) JC/BK viruses 65% More than favorable

Table 2: Additional forecasting (Source: Integrated BioSci Investing)

All that being said, let's check up on the financial health of the company. For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Atara posted the $50.9M ($1.15 per share) net losses compared to the $27.4M ($0.94 per share) declines for the same period a year prior. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Atara to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile. And, tab-cel is a very good candidate.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Atara, adapted by Integrated BioSci Investing)

That aside, the research and development (R&D) expenses for the respective periods came in at $33.4M and $18.3M. The R&D spending was mostly related to the ongoing clinical trials (MATCH/ALLELE for tab-cel and one Phase 1 study for ATA-188). A higher R&D spending for a bioscience firm can be viewed positively, as the money invested today can translate into blockbuster profits in the future.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there was $417.0M in cash, equivalents, and investments (a 142% improvement from $172M). The robust cash position is due to the 1.0M common shares sold at-the-market (“ATM”). Based on the $52.6 quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q2 2020 prior to the need for additional financing. Nevertheless, we expect the company will issue an offering in roughly a year from now to maintain strength in capital reserve. Commenting on the recent developments, the President and CEO (Dr. Isaac Ciechanover) enthused,

The future of T-cell immunotherapy is both off-the-shelf and across multiple therapeutic areas. During Q2, we continued to advance our robust T-cell immunotherapy pipeline, highlighted by our ongoing Phase 3 studies of tab-cel in patients with EBV+PTLD and Phase 1 study of ATA-188 in patients with progressive multiple sclerosis. In parallel, we continue to build Atara’s global commercial and operational capabilities in anticipation of the first tab-cel Phase 3 results and submission of an EU conditional marketing authorization application in H1 2019. We are also preparing to expand our pipeline with the development of the next generation CAR-T technologies. This is an exciting time for Atara as we enter the next phase of the company’s growth as a leader in off-the-shelf, allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy.

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass its clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. Of note, there are 25% chances that MATCH/ALLELE will experience a negative clinical binary. In addition, there are 40% risks of negative clinical reporting for the MS and CAR-T franchises. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Final Remarks

In all, we maintain our recommendation on Atara Biotherapeutics as a strong buy with the five out of five stars rating. And, we maintain our $70 price target (“PT”) to be reached within two to three years. Our PT is higher than the Wall Street analysts consensus estimate of $49 per share due to the significant fundamental improvements. Atara is brewing a highly promising medicine, tab-cell for the treatment of EBV+PTLD following either HCT or SOT. With the strongly favorable data reporting for MATCH/ALLELE in the next few months, the shares price can be catapulted to the new high. In the longer horizon, Atara is also investigating tab-cel in combination with Merck’s flagship product, Keytruda. We expect this combo to deliver the treatment synergy, which can induce an acquisition of Atara by Merck. Furthermore, the other franchises (MS and gene-edited CAR-T) added substantial value to Atara that will be unlocked over time. We’ll keep our eyes on this stellar grower and update IBI members on pertinent changes. For investors wishing to get in Atara, now is an excellent entry point prior to the release of MATCH/ALLELE. Last but not least, shareholders should hold on to Atara for the ultra long haul to reap the most profits when multiple catalysts to unlock over time.

