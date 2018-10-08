Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Karyopharm's NDA Accepted, Audentes Data Positive

Welcome to the Daily Pharma Scoop, a daily feature from the creators of the Total Pharma Tracker, a popular biopharma Marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha. In the daily scoop, we focus in on one key investment concept from the biopharma space, and also provide quick commentary on other important news and a set of selected links to major news from the day before.

FDA accepts Karyopharm's NDA for selinexor for treatment-resistant multiple myeloma, PDUFA April 6, 2019

Karyopharm's (KPTI) selinexor is able to restore Velcade-sensitivity in penta-refractory treatment-resistant multiple myeloma. The FDA recently accepted its NDA in the indication, with a target PDUFA date of April 6, 2019.

Now, there are around 7 treatment modules in MM; these are proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulators, alkylating agents, corticosteroids, HDACs, bisphosphonates, and lastly mAbs. Many of these are effective, but over time, the tumor becomes drug-resistant. Therefore, more and more of the drug need to be administered, which causes safety issues from these already-unsafe drugs.

Now, in various earlier trials, selinexor has demonstrated that it can restore drug-sensitivity in at least four of these drug classes - proteasome inhibitors, immunomodulators, corticosteroids, and mAbs. While the trials have been for only one drug each from these drug classes, we can still say this about each of the drug classes in its entirety because among the classes, individual drugs will often have similar MOAs and therefore, similar resistant mechanisms. So, this is a great achievement.

The efficacy of these approved drugs have never been in question; but treatment resistance and therefore, tolerability issues as dosage is increased, these were the issues. So, KPTI's trials, seeing as they have proven sensitivity restoration, will find easy acceptance at the FDA in our opinion. In trials, as we discuss in an upcoming article (made available to our TPT members sometime back), efficacy was very good, with ORR of 77%, with strong safety data as well.

The MM market will reach $37.5bn according to research. The market is dominated by Revlimid (lenalidomide) according to this 2-year old study. Selinexor has shown efficacy, in a study published in Blood last year, in combination with Revlimid and dexamethasone. So, we strongly believe it has a good chance of capturing a chunk of the market as an additive combination therapy to one of these MM standards.

Audentes Therapeutics to provide update on interim data from ASPIRO trial

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) is planning to announce new positive interim data from its phase 1/2 trial of AT132 in X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM) at the 23rd International Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society, on October 5. MTM is a group of rare diseases with progressive myopathy and muscular degeneration in males that can cause problems in even primary functions like breathing and feeding. Although BOLD's data is early, the positive efficacy and safety signals indicate a potential winner in this disease area.

