Low Volatility Funds, Not So Interest Rate Sensitive

With low volatility funds becoming more and more popular to main street investors, there is a large group of professional investors that worry about the interest rate risk these funds carry. One of these investment professionals is myself included. At my investment company, I recommend the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Fund (SPLV) just about weekly when I see clients wanting to reduce beta to the whole S&P 500 (SPY). The fund's simple yet effective risk management procedure of always owning the lowest volatile stocks in the S&P 500 resonates well with my clients.

However, when I mention interest rate risk of this fund to my main street clients, I usually get a puzzled face. Most investors ask me, "why would this fund go down in price when interest rates go up?" The typical response from me is usually something I have heard on TV. The guest will usually work for a mutual fund company and show fancy graphics of the low volatility funds for the day being down while market averages are up. This made me want to do some pondering and due diligence on my own. I've asked myself this year, "are these funds really that interest rate sensitive as market professionals say they are?"

When watching the market action this week, I have that same puzzled face my clients have had. Below I will insert different charts to show the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Fund against the most popular bond based exchange traded funds.

Let's first take a look at the correlation of SPLV vs. TLT Friday alone. As you can see below, treasuries declined pretty significantly while SPLV held steady.

SPLV Price data by YCharts

This next chart, takes a look at SPLV vs. TLT for the week ended October 5th.

SPLV Price data by YCharts

As we can see from the above chart, SPLV has again remained steady despite the widely watched iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

Some of you reading this might say okay, you have made your point about this week's interest rate temper tantrum, but what about this whole year? Bonds across the board are negative on the year, and let's see that the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Fund compared to the aggregate bond index (AGG) and 20+ year treasuries (TLT).

SPLV data by YCharts

Again, we can see that SPLV has not really had any correlation to the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) or the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF for that matter.

Let's take this correlation one step further and look at a correlation matrix for SPLV, AGG, and TLT. Here are the asset correlations for the time period of 01/01/2018-09/30/2018, based on monthly returns from our friends at portfoliovisualizer.com. When something has a perfect correlation, it typically equals a linear correlation of 1. As you can see, the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Fund's correlations show anything close to that.

Name Ticker SPLV TLT AGG Return Daily Standard Deviation Monthly Standard Deviation Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF SPLV - 0.30 0.41 5.36% 0.72% 2.26% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF TLT 0.30 - 0.95 -5.92% 0.58% 2.37% iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF AGG 0.41 0.95 - -1.73% 0.16% 0.75%

In summary, we cannot come to the conclusion that the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Fund is truly correlated to interest rate movements. The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Fund is always reducing its exposure to the next lowest volatile segment in the markets. The result is the fund continuously is reducing those companies that will be exposed to interest rate tantrums. If you are like me and not really wanting to pick the next sector that won't be impacted by higher interest rates, the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Fund could be that fund of choice for you.

Disclosure: Ortner Capital does recommend the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility Fund for its clients when we find suitable for the clients' objectives, risks, and time horizons. Ortner Capital does own SPLV on behalf of its clients. Please consult your own professional for more details.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.