Marijuana Stocks: 1,000% Gainers From My Seeking Alpha Portfolio - A Fun Back-Test

I like to back-test and identify stocks and patterns, and, the simpler the better; I hope you find this one as simple, fun, and thought-provoking as I do.

I like to reverse engineer or study what makes stocks go up and down, and my followers know I like to examine seasonals and event dates.

Each stock is trading below its year-to-date high; and only 1 is included in the Horizons Life Sciences Index ETF.

Each stock is trading below its 5 year high; 100% increases have been enjoyed by 2 over the past 4 weeks and 1 over the past week.

I use my Seeking Alpha portfolio to identify Seven 1,000% gainers over the past 52 weeks.

If you are a follower, you know that I like to focus on seasonal patterns or trends or relevant event dates. The objective, of course, is to buy low and sell high or rotate out of and into the marijuana sector or segment of the economy, respectively. Effectively, I can reduce high entry price-per-share [PPS] risk and maximize returns upon exit.

As always, I appreciate follower comments and you give me good ideas for articles. Let’s explore the below, excellent question, with some back-testing:

First, below is a snip of the 7 marijuana stocks, from my Seeking Alpha portfolio, with 52-week performance in excess of 1,000%, as of the Friday, October 5, 2018 close:

Names and tickers are located in APPENDIX A.

Let’s Just Throw a Dart

What if I had simply purchased $1,000 worth of each of the above 7 securities on the December 22-23, 2017 close and sold on the YTD high?

12/22/2017 YTD Percent $1,000 Add: $7,000 Ticker Close High Increase Growth Cost Becomes NUGS $0.8000 $7.1300 791% $7,913 $1,000 $8,913 CVSI $0.4000 $9.2000 2200% $22,000 $1,000 $23,000 LVVV $0.0088 $0.0800 809% $8,091 $1,000 $9,091 CPMD $0.4900 $4.0000 716% $7,163 $1,000 $8,163 PSIQ $0.0200 $0.2800 1300% $13,000 $1,000 $14,000 VRNDF $2.0700 $2.3500 14% $135 $1,000 $1,135 FRLF $0.0430 $0.5800 1249% $12,488 $1,000 $13,488 $7,000 $77,790

Note that the lowest return was generated by a stock trading ABOVE $1 per share! I think this addresses my follower’s comment, above, very nicely, as he might chose to focus on the sub-$1 PPS stocks for a portion of his portfolio.

Of course, no one will hit the YTD high, but when $7,000 becomes $77,790 in less than 12 months, even grabbing a portion of these returns leads to some very high returns for this component of a larger portfolio.

Furthermore, you have to identify the stocks to select. It is not easy to identify these 7 stocks. However, you only have to be correct about 1 out of 11 times [e.g., $77,790÷ $7,000 = 11/11], as long as the others remain constant in terms of PPS.

Finally, note that the ABOVE $1 PPS stock is the only one contained in the Horizons Life Sciences Index ETF (see APPENDIX B).

Let’s Throw the Dart, but Only at the Losers

Now, this part is really fun, because 6 of the 7 stocks hit their 52 week lows a bit before and a bit after November and early December tax loss harvesting or selling season. Note that, again, the above $1 per share stock is the exception, so my follower with the cool comment or question can, again, focus on the sub-$1 PPS stocks.

52 Week Low Ticker Event Date NUGS October 13, 2017 CVSI November 2, 2017 LVVV December 4, 2017 CPMD October 24, 2017 PSIQ October 13, 2017 VRNDF July 18, 2017 FRLF October 25, 2017

Limitations and Summary

I have attempted to be as brief as possible.

The above is not a random sample and it is not a large sample, but it addresses the question a follower had in a comment with a back-test and based on Friday’s close. Generally,

Look for losers from an upside over-reaction in early November 2018.

B uy on or about December 22-23, 2018.

Use an equal-weighted approach and limit yourself and your speculation to a small component of your portfolio.

The larger the sell-off in November, if any, the larger the upside January effect likely.

Again, best to keep the majority of your portfolio in the big caps or with HMLSF or another ETF or fund for diversification, but if you have a bit of play-dough and want to “gamble, with information,” this should help you reduce downside risk.

APPENDIX A

Below, I describe these securities, very briefly, but want you to focus on and not detract from simple event dates and the above table. I want this to be as simple as possible for all of us.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCPK:NUGS)

Friday’s close was well below its 5 year high and year-to-date [YTD] high at $7.13 per share.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI)

Friday’s close was well below its 5 year high at $201.00 per share, but below its YTD high at $9.20.

Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. (OTCPK:LVVV)

Friday’s close was well below its 5 year high at $0.14 per share and YTD high at $0.08 per share.

Cannapharmarx, Inc. (OTCPK:CPMD)

Friday’s close was well below its 5 year high at $4.98 per share and YTD high at $4.00 per share. This security has enjoyed a 300% increase in PPS over the past 4 weeks.

Profile Solutions, Inc. (OTCPK:PSIQ)

Friday’s close was well below its 5 year high and YTD high at $0.28 per share.

Delta 9 Cannabis, Inc. (OTCQX:VRNDF)

Friday’s close was well below its 5 year high at $3.09 per share and YTD high at 2.35 per share. This is the only stock held by the Horizons Life Sciences Marijuana Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF), and only represents 0.36% of the portfolio as of October 4, 2018 (see APPENDIX B). (Note that this is not a criticism; just an observation). I will use this security as a starting point to produce some comparative measures in the below section.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB:FRLF)

Friday’s close was well below its 5 year high at $1.16 per share and YTD high at $0.58 per share. This security has enjoyed a 194% increase in PPS over the past 4 weeks and a 253% increase over the past week.

APPENDIX B

HORIZONS HMMJ HOLDINGS as at 10/04/2018 22ND CENTURY GROUP INC . 0.79% ABATTIS BIOCEUTICALS CORP . 0.15% ALEAFIA HEALTH INC . 0.65% APHRIA INC . 8.55% AURORA CANNABIS INC . 12.09% AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC . 0.08% AUSTRALIS CAPITAL INC WT 19-SEP-2019 0.07% BELEAVE INC . 0.19% CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC . 2.94% CANOPY GROWTH CORP . 11.37% CHOOM HOLDINGS INC . 0.44% CRONOS GROUP INC . 5.35% DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC . 0.36% EMBLEM CORP . 0.49% EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS . 1.89% EVE & CO INC . 0.23% FSD PHARMA INC CL B SUBORDINATE VTG 1.50% GREEN ORGANIC DUTCHMAN HLDGS . 3.44% GTEC HOLDINGS LTD . 0.23% GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC . 8.01% HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC . 0.34% HEMPCO FOOD AND FIBER INC . 0.23% HEXO CORP . 4.19% ICC LABS INC . 0.63% INDIVA LIMITED . 0.14% INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC . 0.22% INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTI . 0.65% INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC . 1.54% INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP NEW 0.35% ISODIOL INTL INC NEW 0.32% JAMES E WAGNER CULTIVATION . 0.14% LEXARIA BIOSCIENCE CORP PAR$.001 0.37% MARICANN GROUP INC . 0.71% NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC . 1.09% NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP . 0.34% NEPTUNE WELLNESS SOLUTIONS INC . 0.99% NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD . 0.97% ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC . 2.25% RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC . 0.47% SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO/THE . 7.45% SUPREME CANNABIS CO INC THE NEW 1.41% TERRASCEND CORP . 1.81% TETRA BIO-PHARMA INC . 0.35% THC BIOMED INTL LTD . 0.25% TILRAY INC . 10.62% VILLAGE FARMS INTL INC . 0.55% VIVO CANNABIS INC . 1.08% WEEDMD INC . 0.57% ZYNERBA PHARMACEUTICALS INC . 0.27% Total 99.12%

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.