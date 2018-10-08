International Speedway: Will An Awful Quarter Finally Get The Market's Attention?

Investors have looked past ISCA's issues for some time now - the question is whether the report is bad enough for that to change.

As the old saying goes, "Shorts are sometimes right, sometimes wrong - and always early." That's been the case for my position on NASCAR racetrack operator International Speedway (ISCA). I've been pushing the short case for some time now - only to see ISCA plunge 17% on Thursday, long after I'd given up fighting the proverbial tape.

Back at $36, I'm not quite ready to jump back on a short. Thursday aside, the market continues to support the stock, as witnessed by a 4%+ bounce on Friday. ISCA still looks cheap from certain viewpoints, and 50%+ of revenue is locked in through 2025. That latter aspect creates what remains one of the largest catalyst problems for the short side.

Still, ISCA's Q3 is hugely concerning for a number of reasons. And there may be enough here to bring the short case back to life at some point.

Were Q3 Earnings That Bad?

From a headline perspective, ISCA's Q3 report looks pretty good, actually. Revenue rose 21% year-over-year; adjusted EPS climbed from $0.06 to $0.26. Both figures handily beat analyst estimates.

But the Street beat, in particular, seems like a modeling error from at least one of the two analysts providing estimates. And the year-over-year growth came mostly from a calendar shift, as the company's NASCAR Monster Energy Cup weekend at Chicagoland Speedway shifted into Q3 from Q4 a year ago.

International Speedway actually cut full-year guidance for both revenue and margins (despite claims in both the Q3 release and the conference call that it was just "narrowing" the outlook). And because of the business model here, there's basically one reason why guidance for this year would be cut - and it's a big problem for ISCA going forward.

The Admissions Problem

source: author from ISCA filings. 2018 number author estimate based on updated full-year consolidated revenue guidance

Over half of revenue, as noted, comes from ISC's share of the NASCAR deal with Fox (FOX) (FOXA) and NBC (a unit of Comcast (CMCSA)). That revenue is locked in for years - and known ahead of time, with margins of 72%. (10% is netted out to and goes to NASCAR itself; a quarter of the rest goes to purses.) Another good chunk comes from corporate marketing partnerships, like sales of title sponsorships for specific races.

Corporate marketing revenue was guided up 8% for the year on the Q2 call - and that projection was reiterated on the Q3 call. And so the entirety of the revenue miss for the full-year - the midpoint of guidance was pulled down $10 million - comes from admissions and food & beverage revenues.

The long-running problem seen in the chart above continues: ISC cannot get fans to its tracks. And the problem seems particularly acute outside of the Daytona 500, the company's only race in fiscal Q1. That race (and smaller events that are part of "Speedweek at Daytona) generates about a quarter of admission revenue, and saw the figure drop 2.5% in Q1, per the 10-Q. The flagship Daytona 500 itself has sold out for three straight years.

Since Daytona, however, it's been a bloodbath. Attendance was down 10% in Q2, per the call, against a -6.5% comparison. Q3 did have a tougher compare, with admissions revenue positive, and weather wasn't great, with a heat wave in Chicago and a rain delay in Michigan. But neither comes close to justifying the quarter's performance: comparable-event attendance was down 14%, and pricing fell 2.5%, according to figures disclosed on the Q3 call.

That's a disastrous result. F&B revenue did rise as reported, but ISC added a music festival (for which it records beverage sales) this year and, again, benefited from an extra weekend. And it's rather difficult for the company to sell food or beverage to customers who aren't at the track.

The problem for ISCA is that those declines basically have offset the growth from the lucrative TV contract - which has built-in escalators (in the mid-3% range) each year. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.52 in FY10; it was $1.61 last year, and is guided to $1.90-$1.95 this year, with the increase coming essentially from tax reform.

Lower attendance cuts revenue - but it also leads to modest margin deleverage, even with the hugely valuable media money. That's shown by the fact that EBIT margins were cut to 15.0-15.5% from 15.5-16.5%. That's a reasonably significant move given weakness in less than a quarter of revenue (including admissions and F&B combined).

Given pending discussion of management concerns on the call, it's worth pointing out that on this front, ISC has tried to fix its problems. It's cut pricing for advance sales, trying to avoid weather issues (and done a better job on that front than peer Speedway Motorsports (TRK)). The company has offered special kids' pricing, and specifically targeted 'lapsed' customers. This isn't a case where management is ignoring the problem altogether.

Rather, the company simply can't overcome the steadily shrinking loss of interest in NASCAR. The sport has lost stars Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Constant rule changes have pushed away some formerly rabid fans, and early optimism toward the change to 'stages' last year has faded. TV ratings are plunging as well. The sport on the whole is going in the wrong direction.

That's been the drum I've been beating for years now. And it's a big problem for ISCA stock. If admissions and F&B revenues keep falling, and margins keep shrinking, earnings and cash flow pretty much stay flat until media revenue plunges in 2025. That scenario seems more likely after the disastrous Q3 and the clear and consistent inability to get patrons into non-Daytona tracks. Even at $36, ISCA isn't priced for that outcome.

Management Concerns

While the admissions revenue is a big concern from a fundamental standpoint, management did not acquit itself well on the Q3 call - at all. There already are long-running concerns here about conflicts of interest between the France family's ownership of ISCA and NASCAR, as Investor 2012 pointed out in late August. ISC spent $400 million to upgrade Daytona, for instance - for what it itself said would be a $15 million lift in EBITDA, or a sub-4% ROIC. Was that spend investments for shareholder value - or a use of shareholder funds to create a shiny new flagship for the sport? Beyond Daytona, the company is in the middle of a 5-year, $500 million capital expenditures plan - which seems aggressive, to say the least, given the admissions declines and an estimate (reiterated on the Q2 call) of just $40-$60 million in required annual maintenance capex.

Management still is acting as if a turnaround is on the way. FY18 will be the third straight year in which ISC guided for at least stabilization in admissions revenue, only to fall far short. It's investing significant capex in the same smaller tracks that are seeing double-digit attendance declines (and it seems wildly optimistic to believe that the investments will stop at the end of this five-year plan). And it refuses to accept the core problem: that its sport is in trouble.

Indeed, the Q3 call had several moments in which management seemed to be running a different business altogether. Saunders opened his prepared remarks by saying, "Overall, third quarter financial results are in line with expectations and the 2018 outlook", echoing a similar statement from CEO Lesa France Kennedy in the Q3 release. ISC, of course, had just cut guidance. And while a weaker-than-expected Q4 likely is part of the issue (and seasonally more important even with the Chicago shift), there's no way the company expected a -14% comparable attendance decline. Saunders himself said on the Q2 call that advance sales were "mixed" and that initiatives were underway "to bring ticket sales in line to deliver stronger admission, and admission-related, results". Nothing in that call showed any hint that ISC was preparing for its worst quarter, admissions-wise, in recent memory.

Adding to the sense that management was trying to shine the performance a bit, as noted above, CFO Greg Motto claimed that ISC simply was "narrowing" its full-year outlook. Really?

Metric Guidance Post-Q2 Guidance Post-Q3 Revenue ($M) 680-695 675-680 EBIT Margin 15.5-16.5% 15.0-15.5% Adjusted EBITDA ($M) 241-252 235-240 Tax Rate 26-27% 25-26% EPS $1.90-$2.10 $1.90-$1.95

EPS was within the previous range, with some help from a modestly lower expected tax rate. Everything else clearly is below the post-Q2 range. Even the ONE DAYTONA mixed-use expansion, into which ISCA plans to invest $107 million, quietly had its 2018 EBITDA contribution pulled down to $1.5 million from $3 million after Q2 (unsurprisingly, management didn't say why).

Concerns extend beyond the fundamentals. Saunders has spent the past several quarters dismissing the loss of Dale Earnhardt Jr., the sport's most popular driver for 15 years, citing the "opportunity", as he put it on the Q3 FY17 call, to highlight younger drivers and ridiculously comparing his departure to the retirement of the NFL's Peyton Manning. He finally came around on this quarter's call to admitting to a "Junior factor" this year. The seeming surprise at the impact raises significant question about Saunders' connection to and understanding of his own fan base.

In the Q&A he cited the existence of "an entire team devoted to ancillary events" and said they'd had "great success". Save for a few music festivals (whose persistence has been hit-and-miss), it's difficult to understand to what Saunders is even referring. 89%+ of revenue comes from NASCAR, per the 10-K, with much of the remainder coming from other racing events (including IndyCar and ARCA). Ancillary events are barely material, if that; at least Speedway Motorsports was able to host a college football game in 2016 (though it hasn't been able to set up another one, not for lack of trying).

The inability to directly confront the long-term decline in attendance isn't a new problem. ISC continues to act as if there's nothing structurally wrong with NASCAR. Saunders on the Q2 call dismissed year-over-year ratings declines as "mirror[ing] the changing consumption patterns seen in the broader sports media landscape." But baseball ratings were up this year. NBA viewership hit a four-year high last season. NFL ratings are down, but there are some external political factors there which wouldn't seem to be affecting NASCAR. Meanwhile, just four of 30 Monster Energy Cup races so far this season have seen ratings increase year-over-year (after a pretty ugly 2017 as well).

There's just a sense from this call, in particular, and recent commentary that management either can't or won't admit to what's happening. It may be for show; given that ISC is controlled by the France family, both Saunders and Motto are particularly disincentivized to say openly that NASCAR is the problem. And, again, the company is making an effort on the attendance front.

But it's not succeeding, and I don't think it's going to succeed. NASCAR interest, by either attendance or ratings, is in the midst of a multi-year decline. It's not a cyclical problem; it's a secular one. And if this is what attendance looks like in a bullish economy with low unemployment and reasonable gas prices, what does admissions revenue look like when the external environment inevitably get worse?

The problem for ISC is that it really can't do much about its biggest problem, which is NASCAR's declining popularity. But it's not clear, at least from public commentary, that management really understands that fact - or even accepts that NASCAR's best days very well may be behind it.

To Short or Not to Short

To be sure, most of these points are not much different than those I've made in the last few years - though they've been emphasized (at least from my viewpoint) by YTD FY18 results.

And my fair value estimate for ISCA isn't all that different, either. An EV/EBITDA multiple now below 7x does look cheap. A ~19x P/E multiple (at the midpoint of guidance) seems less so - but given still-high depreciation, in particular, free cash flow is probably a better metric to use here. Adjusted EBITDA of $237.5 million at the midpoint guidance, plus $8.5 million from ONE DAYTONA and a similar amount from the Phoenix redevelopment, suggests current earnings power of about $255 million. $11 million in interest, $110 million in D&A, a 25.5% tax rate (midpoint of guidance), and $100 million in capex (the average over the 5-year plan) gets run-rate free cash flow to about $110 million - suggesting a roughly 15x P/FCF multiple.

From here, that multiple seems too high - and significantly so. Free cash flow isn't likely to grow; we've seen admissions declines offset the TV deal for three years now, and there's close to zero evidence to suggest that trend will change. Come 2025, I ardently believe FCF drops off a cliff. The current TV deal was negotiated as both Fox and NBC were trying to challenge ESPN - those plans haven't worked, and ESPN itself continues to struggle. Ratings are falling steadily - Fox's package was down nearly 20% in the first half of this year, and off 29% from 2016 levels. Even assuming a very different content delivery environment seven years out, it's hard to see how NASCAR gets a better deal when viewership very well could be halved from the last contract, even assuming better, low-single-digit annual declines going forward.

And those lost dollars come straight off ISCA's free cash flow. What replaces it? The JV in Kansas with Penn National (PENN) has seen pretty flat performance over the past few years, and regional casinos aren't exactly a growth industry. ONE DAYTONA already has disappointed, and isn't a major contributor even at management targets. I've occasionally seen speculation about real estate value (though TRK's Sonoma property is probably the most intriguing from that standpoint) - but the France family is not going to turn one of its beloved tracks into a mixed-use development to make a couple extra bucks for shareholders.

Corporate marketing revenue, meanwhile, very well turn south as well. Lowe's (LOW), who has sponsored seven-time Cup winner Jimmie Johnson for 18 years, is exiting next year. Title sponsor Monster Energy (MNST) has re-upped for only one more year (2019) after a protracted negotiation; it already paid much less than Sprint (S) did during its stint. Home Depot (HD), Target (TGT), Subway, and myriad others already have ended team or race sponsorship agreements. NASCAR and ISCA would seem to be in much weaker negotiating positions than they have been in the past.

M&A seems unlikely. Motto did say in his prepared remarks on the Q1 call that "we will continue to explore development of our acquisition opportunities". In the Q&A of that call, Saunders - in yet another of the odd statements from management this year - said "when we talk about that, we talk about essentially the core business" and noted that a clean balance sheet (~$250M in cash and a roughly equal amount of debt) meant the company was "always prepared".

In the context of the industry, that was a hugely confusing comment. There are five companies that own the 23 tracks on which Monster Energy Cup races run:

ISC (12)

Speedway (8)

Pocono (1)

Dover Motorsports (DVD) (1)

Indianapolis Speedway (1)

Who, exactly, is ISC buying? Speedway Motorsports has the same setup, with family ownership and management; a merger seems highly unlikely, not materially accretive, and simply a double-down on the sport's existing problems. A Dover acquisition by either ISCA or TRK has been logical for about a decade; but that track is seeing significant attendance declines (sports betting could help, though I'm skeptical). With Dover's business probably valued at about $50-$60 million right now (net of cash and land from a closed facility in Tennessee), it doesn't move the needle for ISCA anyhow. Pocono is held in trust and can't be sold, at least according to its late founder.

Is ISC going to buy Indianapolis? Move into Formula One? It might not seem like the comment is that big a deal. But ISC is holding ~$250 million in cash on its balance sheet to "be prepared" for an acquisition opportunity that does not appear to exist - at least not in "essentially the core business". And there certainly doesn't seem to be an opportunity that notably changes the case here unless ISC is willing to lever back up and diversify away from NASCAR. That seems highly unlikely for many reasons.

So, again, what changes here? There's a reasonable discussion to be had about what the 2025 deal might look like, or if and when marketing revenue starts following attendance and ratings down. But from my perspective, there is no argument that something close to the best-case scenario for ISCA, given NASCAR declines, is flat free cash flow for the next seven years (attendance weakness continuing to offset contracted media rights increases and stable/growing marketing dollars) followed by a notable step-down with the new TV deal. Fundamentally, that seems to max out the P/FCF multiple at maybe 12x if an investor is willing to cut the discount rate to account for the locked-in nature of 50%+ of the near-term revenue. But I'd discount even that figure further owing to the conflicts between ISC and NASCAR and the growing concerns surrounding management. 10x seems in the ballpark - and suggests a further one-third decline from here down to about $24.

The issue - still - is whether the market will agree at some point, even if that analysis is right. I'd note that the numbers can look much better with a few tweaks. Again, EV/EBITDA is below 7x, which looks good in the context of whatever peer group an investor might choose to use. (Given the importance of the TV deal, I'd imagine some bulls might cite the Fox RSNs or MSG Networks (MSGN); even a discount to those to account for the much higher capital requirements probably supports a 7-9x EV/EBITDA multiple, depending on the model, and upside from here. $24 is under 5x EBITDA; some investors may see that as simply too cheap.)

And using the midpoint of maintenance free cash flow of $50 million suggests normalized FCF is closer to $160 million - and the P/FCF now sits right at 10x. Add the clean balance sheet and 'safe' near-term profits (if not growth), and I can see how some investors might talk themselves into ISCA in the mid-30s, as many have over the past few years.

So to short here, on the fundamental assumption that ISCA deserves a 2 handle at best, requires that Q3 not just be bad, but bad enough that the market starts to price in admissions declines going forward and a reduced TV deal in 2025, and/or another significant Q4 miss. And that leads to one difficult-to-answer question: why now?

The admissions declines aren't new. The ratings declines are toward the end of year two of being reasonably significant, but they've been going in the wrong direction for some time as well. And yet:

ISCA data by YCharts

The bought dip on Friday doesn't imply this time is going to be different.

It is, as I've written in the past, possibly the biggest catalyst problem of all time. Free cash flow probably falls seven years from now if bears like myself are correct. That's a tough short case, particularly on a pullback.

That said, I'll be watching ISCA, and should the stock fill the gap, I may put a short position back on, if only out of spite, or look to sell illiquid calls. There simply aren't a lot of positives here either fundamentally or qualitatively, and this business is going to decline at some point, and maybe soon if attendance keeps getting worse. The numbers in Q3, and so far this year, only support that argument - and the response from ISC itself suggests there's little, if anything, the company can do about it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.