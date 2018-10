Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 10/5/18

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Amicus Therap (FOLD), and,

Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Kala Pharm (KALA),

Sprott Focus Trust (FUND), and,

Appian (APPN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Epizyme (EPZM),

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund (AKP),

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK),

Square (SQ),

Planet Fitness (PLNT),

Northrop Grumman (NOC),

Loxo Oncology (LOXO),

CarGurus (CARG);

Alico (ALCO), and,

Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Lilly Eli (LLY),

Legacy Reserves (LGCY), and,

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR).

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans

Type Dollar Value 1 Maestri Luca VP,CFO Apple AAPL AS $22,912,178 2 Trafelet Remy W CEO,DIR,BO Alico ALCO JS* $17,843,030 3 Ahrendts Angela J VP Apple AAPL AS $14,821,664 4 Lilly Endowment BO Lilly Eli LLY S $13,073,950 5 Dorsey Jack CEO,CB,BO Square SQ AS $10,063,407 6 Parafestas Anastasios DIR,BO CarGurus CARG AS $6,166,800 7 Steinert Langley CEO,CB,BO CarGurus CARG AS $6,035,842 8 Rondeau Christopher CEO,DIR Planet Fitness PLNT AS $4,064,852 9 Cheston Sheila C VP,GC Northrop Grumman NOC AS $3,340,800 10 Bilenker Joshua H CEO,DIR Loxo Oncology LOXO AS $2,819,500

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :

B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

