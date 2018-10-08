BASF: A Good Time To Invest In This Solid Dividend Stock

With so many stocks with a P/E value above 30, it is easy to think that the market today is simply expensive, that there is no value to be found, no bargains. But that's not the impression that one gets after analysing BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) (OTCQX:BFFAF), one of the largest German corporations and the largest chemical producers in the world. It is true that the chemical sector cannot give the explosive growth seen in technology stocks, but on the other hand, BASF produces raw materials indispensable for other companies to produce consumer staples such as food, medicines, cleaning products, etc. It is a defensive choice, which can complement one's portfolio by giving a solid and slowly growing stream of dividends.

Why the dividend is safe

Since the main reason to buy BASF is its 4% dividend yield, one should start by proving that the dividend is safe. That the risk of it being suddenly cut is very small. The first reason for that is the history of the company. The dividend growth might not have been as steady as is the case of dividend aristocrats, but it is steadily growing for decades and even the crisis of 2008 was not enough to affect it significantly. The figure in dollars is not as great as in euros due to the exchange rate changing over time, but I assume that, over the long term, this tends to correct itself.

Source: Own work based on the financial reports from BASF and the currency exchange rate on the date the dividends were paid

The second reason is the fact that the company has been growing sales and profits and enough free cash flow to sustain the dividend. If the dividend grows to €3.3 per share, BASF will need €3 billion per year to cover it. The free cash flow of the first half of this year already sums €2 billion, and the free cash flow of 2017 was €4.8 billion euros. That's more than enough to cover it. Furthermore, the company's debt is not growing, so there is no risk there. In 2008, the debt stood at €10 billion and now reaches €11.5 billion. Furthermore, most of the debt was issued recently (2016-18) and took great advantage of the Quantitative Easing program of the European Central Bank. For example, €4 billion of the debt pays only up to 0.875% per year in interest. This is a further reassurance that the debt will not threaten the dividend.

Quarter Sales (M €) EBIT (M €) Net Profit (M €) Operating Cash Flow (M €) Free Cash Flow (M €) EPS (€) 1Q16 14,208 1,906 1,387 1,046 621 1.51 2Q16 14,483 1,707 1,092 2,293 1,563 1.19 3Q16 14,013 1,516 888 2,501 1,565 1.1 4Q16 14,846 1,180 689 1,877 -177 0.75 1Q17 16,857 2,457 1,709 833 66 1.97 2Q17 16,264 2,251 1,496 2,969 2,094 1.78 3Q17 15,255 1,760 1,336 3,795 2,831 1.4 4Q17 16,099 1,860 1,537 1,188 -202 1.67 1Q18 16,646 2,512 1,679 1,231 604 1.93 2Q18 16,782 2,356 1,480 2,224 1,402 1.77

Source: Author based on company quarterly reports available in its investor relations website

As one can see in the table above, quarter after quarter, the company reports growing sales and strong profits. The free cash flow oscillates a lot because it is composed by taking the operating cash flow and subtracting the CAPEX and research and development costs, and when making large acquisitions the investment cash flow increases suddenly.

Why this is a good time to buy

Looking at BASF's stock performance over the last 5 years, it was only significantly cheaper in early 2016, which was before the European Central Bank started buying corporate bonds, so a completely different scenario. No one knows the future, but I think that with a P/E of 11.5, a forward dividend yield of 4.1% and at 2-year lows, BASF is cheap.

BASFY data by YCharts

Chemicals, Performance Products, and Functional Materials

Moving beyond the financial information for the company, it is also important to understand what exactly the company produces and what is the outlook for those products. The core of BASF is its basic chemical products, which means things such as solvents, polymers, glues, raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints, coatings, crop protection products and medicines.

BASF Shanghai plant (Source)

Beyond that, the company also produces more advanced chemical products called "Performance Products", which means things such as: pigments, electronic materials, ingredients for skin, hair cleansing and UV filters, concrete additives, metal surface treatments, superabsorbents for baby diapers, vitamins, enzymes, emulsifiers, ibuprofen, omega-3 fatty acids, flavors, fragrances, fuel additives, brake fluids, engine coolants, flame retardants, etc. So, even while one might not buy anything written BASF on a daily basis, we do consume a lot of their products indirectly, through other products which contain them.

The final section of chemical BASF manufactures is "Functional Materials", which include materials for cars (catalysts, battery materials, plastics) and for the construction sector (concrete admixtures, tile adhesives, decorative paints, etc.).

Year Chemicals Performance Products Functional Materials & Solutions Sales (M €) EBIT (M €) Sales (M €) EBIT (M €) Sales (M €) EBIT (M €) 2014 16,968 2,367 15,433 1,455 17,725 1,197 2015 14,670 2,156 15,648 1,366 18,523 1,649 2016 12,905 2,032 15,558 1,777 18,732 1,946 2017 16,331 4,233 16,217 1,416 20,745 1,617

Source: Author based on company quarterly reports available in its investor relations website

Each of these three parts of the company is more or less of equal size as can be seen in the table above, and demand for them is unlikely to fall because everyone needs food, medicine and housing. Furthermore, populations are not falling either in the USA or in Europe. On the contrary, they are expanding due to immigration, and the new citizens will also need clothing, cleaning products and cars. The main risk here is that competition could push prices down, but being the largest in the world gives BASF a unique competitive advantage in the form of economies of scale: it can produce more with higher margins. This defensive characteristic is probably why the dividend was safe even during the 2008 crisis.

The main driver for growth in this part of the company will be the new $10 billion site in Guangdong, China, which will be 100% owned by the Germans under a special agreement with the Chinese government. China is a huge country with a strong growth, so clearly, the company management is in the right direction here.

Agricultural Products

While chemicals provide 86% of the sales and 81% of the EBIT, this giant also has a sizeable presence in herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, products for livestock and seeds. This segment has high margins and contributed €5.7 billion in sales and €1 billion in EBIT in 2017. Food is always in high demand. Even while the sector is suffering a transformation with the popularity of organics (1% of US crop lands in 2017 and 7% of German crop lands in 2016) and with anti-GMO legislation, the company will simply need to adapt and it has the research and development assets necessary to develop new products less harmful to the environment and to human health. Organic crops also need to fight off pests, and they are only banned from using artificial solutions, not natural ones such as the fungicide copper sulfate.

Advertisement for the AgCelence fungicide (Source)

The main driver for growth in this area was the acquisition of a large portion of Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) seeds and agricultural products divisions for €7.6 billion in August. This sale was forced on Bayer as a condition for it to win U.S. antitrust regulatory approval for buying Monsanto. The combined sales of the assets being bought were €1.3 billion in 2016 and the EBITDA €385 million. This additional cash flow will allow for future dividend increases.

Conclusion

For value-oriented investors, BASF offers a unique combination of low P/E, growing dividends and a defensive characteristic. The company products are focused around producing inputs that others use to produce food, medicines, fuel, buildings, and cars, and the only thing that could permanently harm demand for those would be a population decline, which is not something likely to happen in the next 20 years.

Furthermore, it is being traded at 2-year lows, which makes me confident enough in its value that I recently started a position. Bottom-guessing is well-known to fail, but if one has to buy at a concrete date anyway, why not buy when it is cheap? It is surely better than buying at the top. And, if the plan is to buy now for the 4% dividend yield and hold it forever, it won't matter much in the long run if, in the future, an even better buying opportunity appears. Of course, this is only valid as long as the company keeps prospering.

It is also important to trust the management before investing, and here, we should judge them by their actions. In this case, they are taking all of the right steps, such as buying profitable assets from rivals and investing in new large plants such as the one in China. I much prefer this style of management as opposed to, for example, Fiat Chrysler (FCAU), which is in talks to sell its profitable auto parts unit Magneti Marelli. So, for all of these reasons, I concluded that now is a good time to start a long-term investment in BASF.

