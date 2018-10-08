Covanta - New Senior Notes Examined

Investment Thesis

Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) is taking active steps to restructure its corporate debt. These movements will allow it to continue its growth with greater financial stability.

How is CVA's debt now?

CVA has multiple levels of debt - some is held at the highest level which are the three series of senior notes, followed by the revolver, the rest of the debt is held by subsidiaries or project level debt.

Source: CVA Presentation

Not present on this chart or calculated into the interest expenses to be discussed below is a new issuance of corporate 20 year tax exempt bonds, $30 million worth at 5% interest. Furthermore, CVA has been paying down its debt principle and recently sold off its remaining interest in a hydroelectric dam - receiving $12 million in cash proceeds. If it used some of this to pay down debt is to be seen.

Source: CVA Presentation

CVA's interest expense was $138 million in 2016 and $147 million in 2017. IManagement's projection - not including any recent developments - was $149 million.

What has changed?

CVA recently announced the pricing of new senior notes. These notes are worth $400 million and yield 6% due in 2027. The proceeds of these notes will be used to pay off the current notes due in 2022 yielding 6.375%. These new notes will reduce CVA's annual interest expense by 1.5 million - or 1%. More importantly, it has pushed CVA's due date for this debt back from 4 years in the future until 9 years from now. Why is this important?

CVA Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

CVA is in the midst of growth, its projects take an extended time from initial development to completion. Their facility in Dublin was completed and 50% stake sold off - reducing their debt but allowing them to actively recycle that capital. Without that available capital to recycle, CVA would continue to see little to no revenue growth in the near-term. As they complete facilities in the United Kingdom, CVA will see incremental growth. Their ability to see revenue growth will allow them to continue to negotiate lower interest on their notes as they refinance them into the future.

Management has made reorganizing their capital structure a matter of importance. Companies have two means by which to secure their financial position - increase revenue or decrease expenses. CVA is actively constructing new facilities overseas and seeking new revenue growth drivers within the United States as seen by their revenue growth State-side. But their renewed focus on refinancing/restructuring their debt is encouraging. Debtors realize that the inherent "riskiness" of CVA is decreasing and allowing them to secure better terms.

Investor Takeaway

CVA continues to be a slow and steady growth story. Their next United Kingdom project - The Rookery project - is 2 years away at least from completion. Investors looking to invest in CVA should not expect rapid appreciation or high yields but will enjoy steady growth combined with improving financial strength.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.