China's Fallen Star Is A Lesson For Investors

It is, unfortunately, not a unique case. Investors need to be careful when small Chinese firms switch industries and attempt to spin off valuable assets.

Investors have seen around $500m of company assets sold to an investment vehicle owned by management for a third of the price.

Remember Myspace, Bebo, MSN Messenger, or Friends Reunited? You know, those early social networking sites that you used a decade or two ago. Well, in China, there's the Facebook copy called Renren (RENN). The name - which translates as 'everybody' - is apt because everybody in China has forgotten it exists. It still does social media, mainly in the form of live streaming, but it also - curiously - has moved into the used car sales business, which is now 90% of its revenues. It may have once claimed to be China's Facebook, but it has become shell of what it was, with management extracting valuable assets from the company at a fraction of the cost.

What surprises me is that, despite trading like a penny stock, it still has around 10,000 Seeking Alpha followers, equivalent to some large Chinese firms. It's perhaps important to highlight the risks of investing in Renren and about Chinese firms that move into completely unrelated business lines. It's a trend that has played out before that doesn't end well for shareholders.

The biggest casualty of the BAT?

Renren was one of the original internet pioneers in China. Along with Sina (SINA), most young Chinese had a social media profile with Renren, which benefited from the curiosity about Facebook (FB) and that Facebook was (and still is) blocked in China. It's a fitting comparison because Renren was a carbon copy of Facebook.

Renren's homepage compared to Facebook's. Source: Adweek

But the boom of China's tech giants - Baidu (BIDU), Alibaba (BABA), and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), known collectively as the BAT - left the likes of Renren and Sina in limbo. Social media and news demands by Chinese netizens were met by the BAT, and as their respective ecosystems grew, there was no need for a standalone social media site.

Renren did try to reinvent itself somewhat. In contrast to Facebook, Renren was originally a social network for everyone but tried to focus on being a university-focused platform. The problem was that it didn't offer anything that Tencent couldn't already do.

Proposed buyouts and shareholders being burned

In 2015, when domestic Chinese equity markets were booming, US-listed Chinese companies began to announce their intentions to buy themselves out. From their perspective, it made a lot of sense. US-listed Chinese firms are often undervalued because investors don't really understand what they do and because coverage is limited. This China discount - if you will - contrasted heavily to the very high valuations in Chinese domestic equity markets in the first half of 2015. So, buy out undervalued stock in the US to relist at a much higher price in China seemed like a sensible thing to do.

US-based shareholders would have a rather different opinion. These buyout bids were mostly priced below market value and because of the legal shareholding structure, there was little that shareholders could do. Although few were actually completed, shareholder trust was damaged. Renren's case was particularly frustrating. It bought a 24.8% stake in US P2P unicorn Social Finance (SOFI), valued at around $1bn at the time of the buyout bid, which itself was $1bn. So, management proposed to buy the Social Finance stake at the market value and get everything else that Renren owned - its social media business and over a dozen other venture capital investments - for free.

That deal petered out when the domestic Chinese market crashed; it became more difficult to finance the buyout, the IPO pipeline had a huge bottleneck enforced, and valuations were nowhere near as attractive as they had been. Even the process of a reverse IPO - buying a shell company and absorbing Renren - was cracked down upon.

Plan B followed in December 2016. Management proposed spinning off its advertising business and its 44 venture capital investments, including its stake in Social Finance, for around $500m. The spun out investment firm - called Oak Pacific Investment - would not issue any shares to Renren but would offer shares to Renren shareholders, along with Renren paying a dividend of $134.3m.

The effect of this transaction can be seen in 2Q18. The balance sheet is worst hit. Last quarter, there was a 57% decline in total assets and a 65% decline in shareholder equity. That's a key point: shareholder equity has declined $456m, while investors have only received $134.3m. Assets have been acquired from shareholders for a third of their value. And just what is Oak Pacific Investment? It's an investment vehicle run by Joseph Chen, James Liu, and Thomas Ren: the CEO, COO, and CFO of Renren.

Total assets and shareholders' equity. The drop in 2Q18 is due to the sale of assets to Oak Pacific Investment. Units: $ millions. Source: Renren investor relations

On the income statement, Oak Pacific Investment provided a $25m payment to cover dividends to Renren shareholders, while a noncash gain on deconsolidation of $181m was added. This gave the firm a $166m net profit to ordinary shareholders; the first quarterly profit since 4Q14. Of course, this is a one-time occurrence. A quarterly profit may just be an exception to the trend.

Where we stand now

The used car sales business, launched in 2Q17, gave investors some hope. At first glance, the figures seem impressive. Used car sales now represent over 90% of the firm's revenues, and total net revenues have grown almost seven-fold since 12 months ago.

Allow me to caveat it slightly. The reason why it is over 90% of revenues is because the firm has spun off its advertising business, while the loan base for its financing business is about 5% of what it was 12 months ago. In addition, as seen below, the used car business incurs large costs of revenues. In fact, gross margin has declined since the launch of the business.

Revenues and cost of revenues. Units: $ millions. Source: Renren investor relations

Losses have been declining, which is a positive trend, but they are still of a magnitude far too high to be considered acceptable. The chart below is slightly deceptive; since 2017, the firm has managed to keep net margins above -100%, but I still expect to see heavy losses in 3Q18 and beyond.

Net income and net margin. Units: $ millions. Source: Renren investor relations

With the only profit in four years being due to an extraordinary item, shareholders would likely expect the losses to continue. But given how management has treated shareholders, if the used car business is successful, it could feasibly be spun off to management, depriving investors of profits once again.

Be careful with small Chinese firms chasing trends

While I could question why any investor would touch a stock like Renren given what has happened, it highlights the power of short-term fads and the amnesia induced. It is, unfortunately, not a unique case. There continue to be several Chinese firms that change business lines and names, seemingly chasing the fads that attract penny stock investors, while management extracts as much capital from the business as possible. There are some interesting cases in domestic Chinese equity markets. A refrigerator company changed its name to something pronounced as O-ka-ma just as Barack Obama was elected president, there's a popular car manufacturer called Trumpchi, and in 2015-2016, there were many companies that saw share prices rocket, simply by adding P2P to the company name.

One firm that I've focused on recently (here and here) is Chineseinvestors.com (OTCQB:CIIX), which is a financial news media company that is focusing on its marijuana business line, recently announcing the launch of a cannabis-infused rice wine. What most retail investors don't see is that executive compensation is 70% of revenues and that 95% of the increase in revenues in the prior fiscal year was allocated to management's pay rise. Oh, and if the comparison wasn't strong enough already, it's planning to spin off its marijuana business. Details are forthcoming.

While companies should work in the best interests of its shareholders, there are some that simply don't seem to care. The assumption that shareholders are blinded by the latest buzzword is all too common, and unfortunately, often works out.

The lesson for investors is to remain vigilant with these types of small companies where information about what they do is difficult to find, particularly when they make obtuse business model moves. While there are exceptions, there are usually much better ways to get exposure to new business, whether it's financing, used car sales, or marijuana.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.