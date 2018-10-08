Intesa Sanpaolo Attractively Valued After Roman Bloodbath

It is a brave investor who would buy shares in an Italian bank. Such a person risks walking into a minefield of political and financial risk. It was only a little over a year ago, after all, that the Italian government had to bail out the country's fourth-largest lender, the venerable Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS).

And yet despite the risks, there is one Italian bank which I keep being drawn back to, over and over, almost despite myself - like a moth to the proverbial flame - and that particular bank is Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A (OTCPK:ISNPY).

Intesa has some appealing fundamentals including relatively low costs, relatively high return on assets and a higher than average percentage of its income coming from fees as opposed to interest.

In the last few weeks, however, the bank's shares fell over 14.0% on fears linked to the Italian budget, but these have since eased. Even before the fall analysts were saying valuations looked compelling. Could it now be the stock is ripe for a buy?

Macro Conditions Improving

It is not just the bank's fundamentals which look attractive, a more benign macro backdrop for the sector also suggests Intessa could benefit from a favourable back-current.

Europe is emerging from the bottom of the cycle and the likelihood is that conditions will start to improve for European banks as the European Central Bank (ECB) starts to raise interest rates in 2019, assuming it sticks to its schedule.

The central bank's -0.4% deposit rate is likely to be the first thing the ECB raises. At the moment it means Eurozone banks have to pay to deposit their money with the ECB - a previously risk-free option for a guaranteed return, and this is an added cost for them. Once the deposit rate moves from negative into positive, however, it will deliver an automatic bump to their bottom line.

When the ECB raises its base lending rate that will make lending for Eurozone banks more profitable as it will increase the interest rate margin they make when they lend helping them to become even more profitable.

Financial Highlights 2018

Aspects of Intesa's interim 2018 financials stand out as relatively strong.

The bank's profit before tax, for example, is over 50% of its gross earnings, which is extremely high compared to European competitors. Lloyds (OTCPK:LLDTF), BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), Commerzbank (CNK), UBS (UBS) and ING (ING) all have a profit before tax of between 20-30% in comparison.

When Bank's loan money these loans effectively become their assets, so the return they get on these 'assets' is an important indicator of profitability. In the case of Intesa, the Return on Assets (ROA) is 0.5%, which is relatively strong compared to the European bank average.

Finally, another key metric which stands out for the bank is its relatively high income from 'commisions and fees' compared to interest.

The chart above shows how the bank's ratio of income from these two core functions compares with the competition.

UBS (UBS) has the highest ratio with over three times the income from fees as it gets from interest. This is not surprising given it is primarily an investment bank rather than a retail bank so its main activities are IPOs, M&As and prime brokering. However, in second place is Intesa with a ratio over 1 and it is the only other bank in this group with such a high ratio.

I think this is significant for several reasons. First, it shows good strategic thinking on the part of management because perennially low-interest rates in Europe have reduced banks' profit margins on simple lending activities to peanuts, and the more profitable route has been to explore alternative channels, which Intesa has done extremely successfully. It is just this sort of responsiveness, a flexibility of vision, and innovation which is the mark of a survivor.

The bank's Chairman, Gian Maria Gros-Pietro, said in a recent interview on Bloomberg that part of the bank's new focus would be on increasing its asset management business, which is another small but very profitable arm of the business.

Danièle Nouy, the chair of the ECB's supervisory board, has said that in order for Eurozone banks to get more profitable they need to "think about diversifying their sources of income, for instance through new technologies. For large banks in the euro area, more than half of operating income consists of net interest income. Given the record-low interest rates, this is something to work on. Banks could, for instance, try to increase their fee and commission income. Many banks have indicated that they indeed plan to do so. But, as I said, each bank is different, and each needs to find its own way. More generally, the European banking sector needs to further consolidate."

Intesa appears to have grasped this fact well before many competitors.

Risks

It is impossible to talk about Italian banks without mentioning the risks from non-performing loans (NPL), the big bugbear of peripheral banks. NPL's are categorized as debts which are 90 days overdue.

Intesa still has a fairly high number of NPLs at 11.9% (2017 data) and this represents a risk since it is still substantially above the EU's guidance threshold of below 5.0%.

Under the new accounting method being fazed in for European banks, called IFRS 9, the way bad debts are categorized is more complex with three categories rather replacing the previous 'performing' or 'non-performing'.

The new accounting method categorizes debts as either stage 1, 2 or 3, with 3 being similar to the old non-performing category and 2 defined as "past 30 days overdue".

The chart below from Intesa's half-year results compares the segmentation based on the two accounting methods.

It shows, a little worryingly, perhaps, how the new method brings out of the woodwork circa €50bn (* $60bn) of stage 2 debts most of which were not showing under the old accounting method.

This is in addition to €22bn (c$26.4bn) of the worst kind of stage 3 debts.

How many of stage 2 will migrate to stage 3 is impossible to say but the new data suggests an overall bad debt pile of €72bn ($86.4bn) out of a total of €483bn loans.

Source: 2018 Semi-annual report

Luckily the ECB has made it easier for banks to offload - or sell - their bad loans and Intesa is one of several taking advantage of the new environment.

In April they announced a 10-year partnership with Intrum, a Swedish debt recovery company which has been actively buying up bad debt in the Eurozone.

The partnership will involve the sale of 20bn of NPLs via a shared platform and 10.9bn via securitization. Intesa earned 0.5bn for the platform and 3.1bn for the portfolios to be securitized.

Their aim is to reduce NPLs to single digits by 2020, although this will be harder to track with IFRS 9.

Feedback about the way Intessa is trying to cleanse its balance sheet has been positive.

Andrew Fraser, head of financial credit research at Aberdeen Standard Investments, was critical of Italian banks in general but singled out Intesa for praise.

" UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo . . . have both proven that they can dispose of non-performing loans to private equity companies and other managers better able to manage the assets," said Fraser in an interview with the Financial Times.

The bank's overall financial stability according to tier 1 ratios is 12.8 which is down from 2017 H1's 13.2, but still well above the ECB bottom line of 5%. It suggests increasing risks from its balance sheet, yet the ratio is not so low as to cause concern, either.

The bank experienced a sharp 58% fall in net profits in the first 6-months of 2018 compared to H1 2017 but this was because of the shift to IFRS 9 which calculates income differently and is not a like-for-like comparison.

Politics

Intesa has seen its stock price fall precipitously over recent days as a result of market jitters linked to government budget woes but these now seem to have eased after the government reduced the expected budget deficit to 2.0% from 2.4%.

Intesa, like most Italian banks, holds a substantial amount of Italian government bonds and these sank in value after investors feared the government might be borrowing too much. Clearly more losses will weigh on the bank's share price, yet at the same time, investors may be being overly fearful too.

Looked at a different way the Italian government's populist spend-and-tax are similar to those Trump introduced in the US, last year, which have resulted in a massive boost to the US economy. Obviously, Italy is not the US, but after years of austerity, some are making the argument the country could do with an anti-cyclical boost. Italy's balance of payments is strong and the 5th in the world as the country still exports a lot of goods it manufactures compared to other developed economies.

The main risk to Intesa lies in the possibility the new populist government might tighten debt recovery rules, forcing creditors to seek a court order before being able to seize debtors' assets.

Intesa has been successfully selling its stock of non-performing loans to debt recovery businesses and thereby purging its balance sheet. if the new rules came into force it would reduce the value of these debts making them even more of a ball-and-chain for the business.

Views

Intesa won Global Finance ((GF)) magazine's best bank in Italy award in 2018.

"The most highly rated and profitable bank in Italy grew its income by 14% on the back of strong commissions and net inflows of assets under management, up 61% over the previous year. This, combined with effective cost-cutting and management of nonperforming loans, fed through to a 23% jump in net income," adds GF.

Despite grave concerns in the region JP Morgan have been buy candidates for some time, saying “investors were much more captured by the negative headlines”, and “we are pretty optimistic”.

Reuters' analysts' recommendations are also very positive.

Source: Reuters

Technicals

Intesa's chart is showing the share price has been confined to a gently rising channel since the 2012 lows.

Source: Tradingview.com

More recently, within the channel, the price has fallen steeply to the channel lows at $14.00 and these will probably now provide support for a recovery back up to the $24.00 channel ceiling.

Clearly, there is also a risk the price could simply break down below the channel lower borderline too. We are at a make or break level for the stock.

If it broke down it would be a very bearish sign and suggest a continuation down to the 2012 lows at $8.00.

Given my mostly bullish fundamental arguments above, however, I'm banking (boom boom) on a recovery instead, and subject to confirmation from a reversal at the current $14.00 lows, expect a return to the $24s and possibly higher.

Note too that momentum, measured by RSI, is converging bullishly with the price at the current lows, which suggests a greater chance of a reversal higher happening.

Overall we are long-term bullish the stock assuming the price can hold above the $14.00 floor of the rising channel, and we advocate buying in, little by little, as it rises up towards resistance from the top of the range in the circa $24 region, at which point we would review whether to hold or take profit. We would place a stop below the channel at the $12.00 level in case of a sell-off.

*Implied exchange rate of EUR/USD 1.2

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.