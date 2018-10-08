In Case Canopy Growth Shares Go Up In Smoke

I also explain why it was necessary to cap potential upside to get a cost-effective hedge in this case.

Shares of Cannabis company Canopy Growth have been on fire over the last year, but recently a Seeking Alpha contributor argued they could go up in smoke.

Canopy Growth's DNA brand of cannabis (via Canopy Growth).

In Case Canopy Growth Doesn't Stay High

Shares of cannabis company Canopy Growth (CGC) are up more than 376% over the last year.

But they've traded in a relatively tight range since late August.

Recently, though, Seeking Alpha contributor Jonathan Weber warned that Canopy Growth could go up in smoke, due in part to its high valuation, cash burn and dilution:

What's the value of a company that generates $100 million in revenues a year, and that burns through $900 million in cash during the same time frame while doing so? I believe it's substantially less than Canopy Growth's current valuation of more than $15 billion (factoring in the dilutive impact of the Constellation Brands deal, which has brought the share count to more than 300 million).

With that in mind, below is an idea for CGC longs who are hoping for a bit more upside over the next several months, but want to strictly limit their downside risk.

Keeping Your Canopy Shares From Going Up In Smoke

Ordinarily, when I write articles about how to limit your risk while staying long, I present two hedges: One for investors who are willing to pay for protection and don't want to cap their upside, and another for those who are unwilling to pay, but are willing to cap their upside. Here, only the second kind of hedge was available.

For both of these examples, I assumed you had 1,000 shares of CGC and were unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% over the next several months. When scanning for the optimal, or least expensive put options to hedge against that (the uncapped hedge), I got this error message from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app:

The reason I got that error message is because the cost of put protection against a >20% decline had a cost greater than 20% of position value.

However, by capping the upside at 26%, not only was I able to find an optimal collar hedge, but I found one that had a negative net cost:

Looking at the cost of the put leg of this hedge, $6,300, or 11.16% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts), some readers may wonder why those puts wouldn't have worked by themselves as an uncapped hedge. The reason is that, after taking into account the cost of the hedge, your maximum drawdown with those puts would have been more than 20%.

In this collar though, the $6,300 cost of the puts is more than offset by the income generated by selling the call leg of $6,600, or 13.90% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost of this hedge would have been negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $1,300, or 2.74% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads as of Friday's close.

Wrapping Up

Jonathan Weber raised the issue of Canopy Growth's valuation in his article. While it's high, I should note that I don't think a low valuation obviates the need for downside protection. This generally comes down to comparing the market's valuation of a company to the intrinsic value you estimate for it. I went into this in more detail in a recent article (Realty Income Without A Margin Of Safety):

Buying a stock for less than your estimation of its intrinsic value and selling it for more later - value investing, in a nutshell - makes perfect sense. What doesn't make sense is calling that discount between the market price and your estimation of intrinsic value a "margin of safety," because it isn't one. Let's take the simplest case, what Graham referred to as a "net-net," a stock trading for less than its net current assets minus its total liabilities. In Graham's day, these were more common, but you can still find them occasionally today among very small stocks. A stock trading for 50 cents per share with $1 per share in net current assets minus total liabilities would be a classic "50 cent dollar." A can't lose proposition, right? Well, not quite. One problem with a so-called 50 cent dollar is that you really don't know what the net current assets are now - you only know what they were as of the date they were reported. What if next time the company reports they have only 50 cents in net current assets per share? All else equal (i.e., the same conditions causing it to sell at discount in the past still applying), the share price will tank. And all else may end up being worse.

Obviously, unlike a net-net, a Canopy Growth investor's estimate of its intrinsic value is going to be based almost entirely on his expectations of its future growth. As such, it's essentially a guess, if perhaps an educated one. The hedge shown above will limit your downside in the event you've guessed wrong. For that reason, it, or a similar hedge, is worthy of consideration.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.