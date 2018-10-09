Apple Hospitality REIT has a tasty dividend yield of 7.1%, and we find that attractive, especially given the scale advantage.

I'm sure you've heard the phrase, "how do you like them apples?", that's a phrase used to gloat or upset someone. In all senses, this phrase acts as a rhetorical question and, in some cases, could be even be considered arrogant or egotistical.

However, I am using the phrase as my title to this article to suggest something that everyone should consider. It's my way of telegraphing followers that I'm somewhat bullish, and I want everyone to take a close look at one of my favorite lodging REITs known as Apple Hospitality (APLE).

The Apple Doesn't Fall Far From The Tree

That's right, "the apple doesn't fall from the tree", especially for me, since APLE is based in Richmond, VA, and I also live on the East Coast, in Upstate, South Carolina.

Back in May 2015, APLE began trading on the New York Stock Exchange and was previously structured as a non-traded REIT. The company was formed in March 2014 with the merger of Apple REIT Seven, Inc., Apple REIT Eight, Inc. and Apple REIT Nine, Inc., and in February 2014, it amended its articles of incorporation to provide for a 50% reverse share split of its common stock.

In September 2016, APLE completed its roughly $1.26 billion merger with Apple REIT Ten, Inc., adding 56 hotels to the portfolio. The combined company has a balanced portfolio with an equity market cap of $4.1 billion. Here's how APLE compares to the lodging REIT peer group based on equity market capitalization:

Note that APLE's direct peers include Summit Hotel Properties (INN) and Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) - both are upscale/limited services-focused. Also, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT), and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) invest in upscale and upper upscale hotels.

With more than 28,000 select service and extended stay hotel rooms, APLE is one of the largest owners of select service and extended stay hotel rooms in the industry. As you can see, it has a more diversified geographic platform than the direct peers CLDT and INN (as seen below):

APLE has highly concentrated brand ownership: Hilton (NYSE:HLT) (52%) and Marriott (NYSE:MAR) (48%) are the only brands where it flies its banners. APLE is ranked among the top five largest owners for both Hilton and Marriott.

Apple Hospitality's hotels benefit from industry-leading brand affiliation and exclusive ownership of Hilton and Marriott branded hotels with concentration on efficient, rooms-focused properties. Within these two brands (Hilton and Marriott), the REIT enjoys a diverse product offering that includes select service, extended stay, and full service.

Scale Has Its Privileges

Scale ownership within specific brands yields comparable hotel operating data to benchmark and drive performance. APLE is one of the largest owners of Hilton and Marriott upscale hotels with significant representation on brand advisory boards. As you can see below, there are benefits to scale:

99% of APLE's Hotels are select-service. Here's why:

APLE has a diverse platform - investing in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets where diverse demand drivers and proximity to guest amenities generate strong, consistent performance. Ultimately, higher operating margins provide a more stable cash flow stream. Here are the advantages of a select-service REIT versus a full-service REIT:

The Balance Sheet

Year to date, Apple made approximately $31 million in capital investments and anticipates an additional $35-45 million throughout the remainder of the year. The company recently completed the refinancing of over $1 billion of credit facilities, and the new facilities effectively extend the maturities of the previous facilities, spread the maturities, reduce applicable spreads, and provide additional flexibility.

After giving effect to the new facilities, Apple's weighted average maturity of over $1.4 billion of outstanding debt is 6 years with a current weighted average interest rate of 3.7%. The weighted average maturity of the effectively fixed REIT debt is currently 80%. The outstanding debt is 5 years with a weighted average rate of 3.9%.

During Q2-18, the company recorded $3.1 million impairment charges related to the disposition and potential disposition of three hotels: $0.5 million related to the sale of two hotels, the SpringHill and TownePlace Suites in Columbus, Georgia, both classified as held for sale at June 30 and sold in July, and $2.6 million related to the Residence Inn in Springdale, Arkansas (APLE has received multiple offers for the property from unrelated parties).

Since the beginning of the year, APLE has acquired 4 hotels for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $137 million. The Hampton Inn & Suites, Memphis-Beale Street and the Hampton Inn & Suites, Atlanta Downtown, both in exceptional locations, were acquired during Q1-18.

On May 2nd, the REIT acquired the newly built Hampton Inn & Suites, Phoenix Downtown. This exceptionally well-located hotel has exposure to a wide variety of corporate, academic, medical, government, and leisure demand generators. The hotel is adjacent to Arizona State University's Downtown Phoenix campus and in close proximity to numerous corporate offices and attractions, including Talking Stick Resort Arena and Chase Field. Also, on June 28th, APLE acquired the existing Hampton Inn & Suites, Atlanta Perimeter Dunwoody.

The Latest Earnings Results

APLE's hotel operations for the overall portfolio remained solid during Q2-18, with comparable hotels RevPAR growth of 1.3% for the quarter and 1.1% for the first half of the year.

Its overall occupancy remains strong at 81.8%, with increased rates accounting for substantially all of the RevPAR growth. From a monthly trend perspective, RevPAR growth for April and June was largely on target with expectations.

Also, in Q2-18, it achieved strong hotel EBITDA margins of 40% for the quarter and 38% for the six months ended June 30. In addition, the REIT remains confident in the full-year 2018 guidance that it provided (RevPAR growth for the year will fall within the guidance range of 0-2%).

During Q2-18, APLE paid distributions of $0.30 per share, or a total of approximately $69 million. This year through June, the company has paid distributions of $0.60 per share, or a total of $138 million.

Go Bobbing for Apples

Now, let's take a look at Apple's Total Return performance YTD compared with the peers:

Now, consider APLE's dividend yield compared with the peers:

Now, consider APLE's P/FFO multiple compared with the peers:

As you see, APLE has a tasty dividend yield of 7.1%, and we find that attractive, especially given the scale advantage offered. We're not expecting much growth, as forecasted below (by FAST Graphs):

Conclusion:

We believe that APLE is well-positioned to generate sound growth driven by the business transient and leisure segments along with lower supply deliveries. APLE should also benefit from its diversified platform that limits exposure to certain markets. We are maintaining a BUY on Apple Hospitality shares... how do you look them apples?

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

