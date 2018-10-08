Weekly Fund Wrap: Bang, Zoom, Straight To The Moon

The sharp move higher in yields has caused fund discounts to widen, which we think presents an opportunity for Loans, Mortgages and MLPs.

The U.S. agreed to sign the USMCA agreement with its neighboring trade partners, deescalating the regional trade disagreement and supporting markets.

The US, Canada and Mexico agreed to sign a successor to the NAFTA deal, the so-called USMCA agreement which improves access to Canada's market for US daily farmers, creates stronger intellectual property provisions and tightens rules of origin for Autos.

The new agreement removes significant uncertainty for US trade policy and allows the administration to focus on China, where we don't expect it to have as much near-term success.

Macro

The jobless rate declined to a 48-year low of 3.7%. Payrolls fell to 134k as hirings were likely disrupted by Hurricane Florence while prior month was revised to a 270k figure. The September jobs report adds to the tight labor market.

The knock-on effect of the full-employment labor market is relevant for income investors through its impact on the Fed hiking cycle. It is clear from the past week's figures that the Fed is unlikely be dissuaded from carrying on with future rate raises. This means that long-duration assets will continue to be vulnerable.

Wages rose 0.3% on the month and 2.8% from a year ago, a touch lower from the 2.9% pace of the prior month, although this figure, in our view, understates the strength of the labor market due to a strong September 2017 figure.

Wage growth, so far, has been well contained, despite the tightness in labor markets. One outcome of this are one-off actions on the part of some companies like Amazon that have instituted and called for broader wage hikes. Technologically-advanced companies like Amazon view wage hikes as a competitive advantage and as a way to push more marginal competitors out of the market. But if these calls gain traction in Congress then we may finally see wage inflation push decisively higher and cascade into other goods and services. This is likely to pressure Fixed-Income assets further while supporting equities and commodities.

Markets

The story of this past week was the sharp move higher in yields with the 10-year yield breaking well past its 5-year trading range.

A number of factors were in play. The USMCA agreement earlier in the week, we think, set the ground for a pro-longed economic cycle and higher end-of-cycle interest rates. The higher-than-expected non-manufacturing PMI index, fairly hawkish comments by Chairman Powell and higher oil prices all had a role as well.

The move in yields was also reflected in expectations of Fed Funds which jumped this week and where the 12-month contract is now implying about 3 additional hikes.

Rising yields have pushed 3-month bond / equity correlation into the dreaded positive territory. Investors rely on the ability of bonds and stocks to offset each other. Without this diversification, investors will have to live with much greater portfolio volatility which, we fear, can exacerbate behavioral biases such as selling at the lows.

Checking in on major assets this past week, we see that few assets did well. Oil and MLPs rose (for once together) with the US Dollar (we think due to the USMCA agreement) and Base Metals both higher as well (we think due to continued strong macro data).

The timing of the market weakness suggests that yields were the culprit. In the previous weeks risky markets were able to digest higher yields just fine - however, we think the sharpness of the sell-off, in particular, which reminded us of the price action we saw last February was just too much for most assets.

Look On The Bright Side of Life

Higher interest rates can be problematic for an income portfolio, particularly damaging for long-duration assets. However, it's not all bad out there. We think higher yields is a positive development in the following ways:

Higher real yields, that we have seen recently, are an indication of good economic growth and is a positive for credit and non-agency mortgage assets which are supported by a good macro environment

Higher real yields also make Fixed-Income assets more attractively valued. In particular, higher yield contagion can spread to assets which have low durations such as Loans, Mortgages and short-duration corporate bonds. This is what we have seen this past week where the price action did not discriminate among sectors with very different durations.

Higher yields mean the Fed has more room to ease out of the next recession. While global central banks have found creative ways to improve aggregate demand once they hit zero-rate lower bounds, we think the less the Fed has to rely on creative solutions the less possibility there is for a policy mistake

Higher yields are correlated with higher forward Fixed-Income returns

Higher yields improve the carry on reinvestments of assets that are rolling off.

Higher long-term yields can steepen the yield curve and improve the roll profile of Fixed-Income assets (the price appreciation as an asset's duration decreases along with its required yield in a normal upward-sloping yield curve environment). The added benefit is that a steeper curve saves everyone hours of often useless commentary about the potential inversion of the yield curve.

Interest rates have natural stabilizers - if yields rise too far, they will choke off the ongoing recovery and push the market into a recession which will coincide with significantly lower yields.

So, all-in-all we think income investors should welcome higher interest rates.

Fund Space

The price action in closed-end fund space looked fairly grim. Weekly returns were the worst over the last six months, only just better than during the Volmageddon period this February.

To give a sense of perspective, we zoom out to a 10-year history. Current discounts are:

Fixed-Income: -7.5% or 7th percentile

Equity: -6.8% or 25th percentile

Interestingly, Equity and Fixed-Income discounts in aggregate both widened about 1.5% even though the catalyst came from the Bond market. All in all, Fixed-Income discounts are larger on an absolute (-7.5% vs -6.8%) and relative (7th percentile vs 25th percentile) basis over a 10-year horizon.

Taking a look across sectors, only Utilities, MLPs and Loans had a positive NAV week. MLPs were up, presumably because of a strong rally in Oil while Loans tend to have very low NAV volatility and so this week could be a fluke. The NAV gains in Utilities are a bit puzzling to us and we would be happy to hear some theories on that front.

We also saw big discount widening across sectors this week. The biggest opportunities are in sectors that we already like and that we think should remain relatively immune to higher interest rates: Mortgage - RMBS and MLPs. We think the market is being relatively inefficient here and is offering a clear opportunity for discerning investors. The Loan sector also looks relatively attractive to us with a 1.5% widening in discounts.

Taking a look at our weekly table, attractive Z-Scores are to be found in MLPs, Loans, Limited Duration funds and Munis. We think Munis will remain challenged but should begin to offer value at the end of 2019 as we approach the end of the Fed hiking cycle. The other sectors should remain relatively resilient to further hikes and the fact that these sectors are also offered at attractive valuations is an opportunity for portfolio reallocation.

Conclusion

The long-awaited sharp move higher in yields has finally arrived. As expected, the markets have reacted negatively to this development as equities sold and fund discounts widened. We think the move in rates is relatively benign in the sense that it is happening during a period of good economic growth and stable inflation. As in previous sharp moves in rates over the last few years, we think this time offers an opportunity for investors to reallocate to cyclically-attractive sectors which own floating-rate assets such as Loans and Mortgages or sectors that are linked to assets that tend to do well in late cycle environments such as MLPs. As it happens, these sectors are also attractively valued as the market has been indiscriminate in punishing nearly all fund sectors. We think investors should strongly consider reallocating their portfolios to these sectors as we expect them to do well in a rising rate environment. The fact that these factors are also attractively valued is the cherry on the cake.

