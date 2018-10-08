Guardant Health Soars Upwards During Blockbuster IPO

The market is still reeling after Guardant Health’s (NASDAQ:GH) roaring IPO took everyone by surprise, with shares of the cancer-detecting company soaring upwards by nearly 70 percent during its first day of trading. The company’s blockbuster market debut was one of the largest on the market thus far this year, wowing proponents and critics alike with its unexpected success. The California-based company still has a stormy market to navigate in the near future, however, and will need to prove to investors that it’s worth the pretty pennies it earned during its market debut.

Here’s everything you need to know about Guardant Health and the company’s immediate prospects following its IPO.

Guardant Health’s shares took off right away

Those keeping an eye on the market instantly noticed Guardant Health when the company made its debut, no doubt because it immediately started soaring upwards at a breakneck pace. Though Guardant Health originally intended to offer investors some 12.5 million shares at a respectable $19 per share, it quickly saw trading skyrocketing, closing at a whopping $32.20 per share. This rapid climb of almost 70 percent will doubtlessly put some wind in the company’s sails as it plunges into the open market for the first time.

Ultimately, Guardant Health brought in roughly $238 million for itself during its sterling market debut. This could be a sign that investors are going rabid for companies in Guardant’s industry, given that the company is chasing after lucrative cancer cures that could help millions of patients around the world. Guardant has made a name for itself because its specific approach to curing and detecting cancer is centered on relatively non-invasive blood diagnostic tests based on its in-house tech.

According to S-1 filings made with the SEC, the company’s focus on precision oncology is what its executives believe will keep it afloat in the market for years to come. Virtually all the capital it gleaned from its market debut will be put forward towards further testing, marketing, and administrative purposes, the company’s prospectus notes. Guardant isn’t afraid to acquire other companies in the future, either, and could use some of the extra cash it gleaned from its particularly vibrant IPO to scoop up any competitors before they become a major threat.

The company’s expertise in the liquid biopsies sector could prove to be an engine that propels its growth for some time. After all, the market is currently in a liquid biopsies frenzy, with enthusiasm about this exciting way to detect cancer earlier rapidly growing around the world. Given that so many of the world’s wealthiest countries have aging populations particularly vulnerable to diseases like cancer, it’s more than safe to say the company won’t want for demand for its products anytime soon, either.

Guardant Health is packed with funding

After its blockbuster IPO, Guardant Health likely won’t need to worry about financial matters for some time. Even its market debut was a small blip on its radar when it comes to accruing cash, however. Guardant has already raised at least $550 million thus far, illustrating that the company’s innovative approach to cancer treatments is clearly piquing the interest of some major investors in its sector. Many aspiring health ventures like Guardant’s struggle due to a lack of capital, making it a sizable safer bet than many in the eyes of some investors.

Guardant certainly expects to be reaping in the cash soon, too. According to the company’s prospectus, for instance, it’s projecting that “the market opportunity for our current commercial and pipeline products is over $35 billion in the U.S,” and this figure will likely continue to inflate. Given that Guardant Health’s impressive Guardant360 solution option is substantially cheaper than many leading alternatives, too, it will likely be able to price out many competitors while building a positive reputation for itself in the market. Still, there are some financial troubles that will hold Guardant back despite its impressive IPO.

The company isn’t profitable, for instance, having lost some $36 million in the first half of this year alone. Still, it’s revenue has been rapidly swelling lately, so that could change soon; the company’s inflated revenue of $36 million in the first six months of 2018 was a substantial increase of 93 percent year over year. Thus, while its S-1 filings hold some bad news for Guardant, it still has some positive financial figures to float before the eyes of prospective investors. With all of the cash from its IPO on hand, too, Guardant is likely to be greasing its machinery and preparing for a new burst of growth.

Despite the fact that Guardant Health isn’t yet profitable, the company has demonstrated tremendous potential when it comes to bolstering its revenue. Furthermore, its impressive cancer treatment solutions are putting it in the public spotlight, guaranteeing that the company doesn’t want for funding as it seeks to acquire a greater market share for itself. All in all, there are plenty of reasons to believe that Guardant Health should be one of the leading players in its industry for the foreseeable future.

