Costco: Don't Be Afraid To Pay A Premium For This Gem

Costco may still seem overvalued after a 5.5% drop, but this company is a gem, and you should be prepared to pay a premium for it.

I trust Costco's management. They have indicated that "there have been no misstatements identified in the financial statements as a result of the deficiencies."

Since my previous bullish article on Costco (COST), published last September, shares of the company have climbed over 40% (not accounting for the dividends). Back then, several Seeking Alpha authors were warning that Costco was trading at a high price, and that shares are simply too expensive to buy. 40% higher, the story has not changed.

COST data by YCharts

This will likely not be the only article you read about Costco (COST) this week. Its shares fell over 5.5% on Friday, Oct. 5th, following a strong Q4 earnings report. With a revenue of $44.41B, Costco beat estimates by $140M. Costco's net sales were up 5% yoy, and it continues to show stellar sales growth in a challenging brick and mortar retail environment:

Area US Canada International E-commerce Sales Growth (Y/Y - %) 10.8 5.7 6.7 26

But the real treat in Costco's report comes in its membership renewal rate and earnings. Should there ever be any concern over Costco's profitability, or its ability to sustain its sales growth, the warning signs will be seen in Costco's membership renewal rate. Costco managed to increase its renewal rate between Q3 and Q4 in the US marginally, from 90.1 to 90.4%. Their worldwide renewal rate was also up by 0.4% from 87.5 to 87.9%. This is despite a $5-10 increase in membership fees that came into effect last June in US and Canada. The fact that Costco has managed to maintain its strong renewal rate despite a significant increase in membership fees attests to the strength of this business.

Why Did the Stock Fall Despite Terrific Earnings?

Management warned us about a "material weakness" related to internal user access:

We plan to report in our Form 10-K a material weakness in internal control related to general IT controls. These controls relate to internal user access and program change management over certain of our IT systems that relate to our financial reporting processes. I can tell you that there have been no misstatements identified in the financial statements as a result of the deficiencies, and we expect to timely file our Form 10-K.

According to management, remedial measures are already being taken, and there were no misstatements in the past. Considering this, the fear was extremely overblown. Costco share price has been trading at a high multiple (justifiably so), and the market seemed to be looking for an excuse to punish this company. Management gave the market that excuse today.

With Such Strong Fundamentals, It's Easy To Be A Bull

Costco shines on nearly every metric you can imagine. The company has been growing its revenue quite consistently for the past 10 years.

COST data by YCharts

Despite a competition in pricing, I am positive Costco will also be able to improve its margins with the growth of its e-commerce business. If you would like to read more about Costco's fundamentals, refer to my previous article. My sentiment has not changed, and neither has Costco's financial situation. If anything, it is in a strong place today than it was a year ago, and having acquired a respectable reputation in North America, it is expanding quickly internationally.

Costco Still Trades At a High Premium

Costco has always traded at a higher PE compared to its competitors. This does not bother me, as I believe Costco is worth paying the premium for. However, according to the data below (pulled from Morningstar) Costco has been trading above its own 5y PE average as well, and marginally above its PB and Price/Cash flow averages. The company is growing nicely, but growth has not accelerated so much to justify a PE so far above its 5y average. For this reason, I believe Costco may still fall further in the week to come, and if you are looking for an entry point, you need to take that into consideration.

My Recommendation

If you are long Costco, I suggest holding. Consider adding to your position if the stock falls to low $200s (very much a possibility, given yesterday's price action), or to below $200. Costco's 200-day moving average (included in the first chart above) is currently sitting at $204, and Costco's price has historically not fallen too far below this moving average. If the price falls below the 200-day SMA, that will be your cue to add to your position.

If you are not an investor in Costco yet, this may be your chance to initiate a small position. You can then wait for the market's reaction over the next few weeks, and if the price falls to low $200s, or below that, consider adding to your position. Don't forget, you get paid a regular 1% dividend plus occasional bonus dividends to wait! Costco's fundamentals are just too good to be true, and it's a gem worth keeping forever.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COST over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.