Arrowhead Surges Forward With Major Deal And Its Intentions Were Highly Misunderstood

Arrowhead will receive an upfront payment of $175 million, and the potential to earn up to $3 billion or more in milestone payments that should alleviate cash concerns.

Recently, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) announced that it had formed a partnership with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). This partnership was formed on the basis for Arrowhead's Hepatitis B drug ARO-HBV. Arrowhead has made good progress ever since it had to abandon its old EX1 platform due to toxicity issues. With the new TRiM platform it is using, along with the ability to go after a host of diseases, I believe that it can do quite well in the long run. For these reasons, I believe that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

Massive Deal

Arrowhead has entered into a partnership with Johnson & Johnson that could eventually be worth more than $3.7 billion. This is a good chance for Arrowhead to quickly advance this program. First and foremost, it is going to obtain a $175 million upfront payment. That's good news for the company, because it can use that cash to fund its other clinical products in the pipeline other than this newly partnered Hepatitis B product. For instance, another advanced program in the pipeline in a Phase 1/2 study is treating patients with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AD or also known as AATD).

The AATD disease is important to treat because it is a genetic disease whereby patients experience lung or liver issues. Other target indications in the pipeline include: Cystic Fibrosis, renal cell carcinoma, hypertriglyceridemia, and others. In essence, this extra cash on hand gives the company an extended period of time where it will not be forced to raise additional funds. Johnson & Johnson is highly confident that things will end up working out.

How is this known? That's because Johnson & Johnson is making a $75 million equity investment in Arrowhead at $23 per share, which is a 24% premium over Wednesday's close this past week. There is another piece of evidence of Johnson & Johnson being committed to Arrowhead. This is the fact that Arrowhead will also be eligible to receive up to $1.6 billion in milestone payments for the Hepatitis B license agreement.

In addition, another $1.9 billion is possible in option and milestone payments for the collaboration of three other additional targets which are not yet known. The fact that Johnson & Johnson has already established additional mile payments based on 3 other unknown targets is another reason to be bullish. In my eyes, this deal is testament to the successful nature of the TRiM platform.

High Demand

It's important to note that this deal may have been enticed by the Hepatitis B product alone. It is no surprise that this was the first target that Johnson & Johnson wanted to get its hands on. There are two reasons why this is the case. The first reason is because right now, Hepatitis B is an unmet medical need. There are not that many treatment options available for this disease. Two that come to mind would be those from Gilead Sciences (GILD), which are Viread and Vemlidy as being the most recent approvals.

They were each approved in 2008 and 2016 respectively to treat Hepatitis B. Both of these drugs are okay, but there has to be more available treatment options. The second reason is because it is a massive market opportunity. The Hepatitis B market is expected to reach $25.8 billion by 2025. If Arrowhead can eventually get its ARO-HBV product to the finish line then it stands to make billions in revenue along with its partner.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Arrowhead had cash on hand of $28 million as of June 30, 2018. It felt that this cash would have only been enough to fund its operations for the next 12 months. The good news now is that with the deal it established with Johnson & Johnson, it will be able to last for a longer period of time without the need to raise cash. That's thanks to the $175 million upfront payment Arrowhead received from Johnson & Johnson.

This newly added cash should be sufficient to run operations way out past the original projection of only 12 months. In addition, if the program does go well, the milestone payments will start to roll in over time. That means so long as ARO-HBV is being advanced in the clinic, there may not be a need to raise cash in the coming years.

Final Conclusion

This deal established by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals with Johnson & Johnson was a good move for the biotech. It not only boosts the amount of cash Arrowhead has on hand, but it forms a relationship with a big pharmaceutical company. That's very important because Johnson & Johnson has a highly established sales distribution channel. The stock did tumble lower on the deal, but I think it was due to two reasons. The first reason is that the stock had a nice run-up prior to the deal, therefore, I believe a huge part of the selloff was profit-taking.

For instance, back in January of 2018, the company traded at around $5 per share and had been trading higher ever since. The second reason is because it's possible investors wanted a bigger deal. The belief is that the deal severely undervalues the overall potential for the Hepatitis B market. The way I look at it is that the deal was good news. That's because with the influx of cash Arrowhead can now freely advance all the other candidates in the pipeline.

The Hepatitis B product ARO-HBV isn't the only candidate in the pipeline. As I noted above, Arrowhead is going after other big markets like cystic fibrosis and hypertriglyceridemia. The influx of cash from the partnership will likely be able to fund all these other programs without the need to raise additional capital. There are still risks involved such as there is no guarantee that the HBV program will continue to yield positive results.

In which case, it's possible Johnson & Johnson may end up terminating the deal at some point. In addition, the other products in the pipeline are in early stages of development and their future is dependent upon whether or not clinical data holds up in the coming months. Still, I think that the deal should not be interpreted as being bad news. I believe the selloff is irrational and gives investors a chance to buy shares. I think that in the long term investors will come to realize that it was a wise decision and not a bad one. For these reasons, I believe that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is a strong buy.

