AT&T: Xandr Appears Mostly Hype

Last week, AT&T (T) ushered in the aggressive move into advertising. The wireless giant hopes to more effectively compete in the advertising sector against the tech giants by collecting more data from customers via various video and wireless connections. Unfortunately, the newly created Xandr is more likely to resemble the failure of Oath from Verizon Communications (VZ).

Logical Move

Naturally, combining the data from existing business units to help serve more targeted ads is only logical. AT&T claims 170 million customer connections across wireless, video and broadband so the company should work to collect as much data as possible in order to improve ad yields. Not to mention, the plan includes connecting with partners like Altice USA (ATUS) and Frontier Communications (FTR) to make the initial attempt to create a national TV marketplace for advertisers.

The plan to shift TV ads towards targeted ones is a bold endeavor. Whether a 50-year old man or a 15-year kid is watching baseball playoff games on a TV this October can make a huge difference to advertisers. AT&T hopes to command higher ad rates by targeting the correct audience via collecting data from the multiple data sources.

For AT&T though, the question is whether the company can push the needle forward based on advertising revenues. Not a lot of the business relies on advertising. Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche placed the ad business at only 3% of current revenues and MediaLink predicts the business will take up to 24 months to be successful.

The point on the DirecTv merger was the cross sell ability of wireless customers that didn't have pay TV service and vice-versa. The point of Xandr only works when collecting data from consumers on multiple services is combined. Now the targeted TV ad will in theory know that the person watching the playoff baseball game is indeed the 50-year old man and he was recently researching razors on his phone. A big question is whether Xandr will really know it is the old man watching the game and not his son this time.

Improving the yield on ad inventory is a natural business progression, but Xandr CEO Mike Lessner already shared that the company has restrictions on what data the company can collect:

AT&T's privacy policy will prevent it from using some customer data.

Subscribers can opt out of the data programs.

Maybe even as troubling is the business is reliant on the technology from AppNexus where the founding CEO just departed. AT&T recently closed the $1.6 billion deal for the ad-tech business and the driving force behind the company and a leader in the space is already leaving. A lot of these companies are driven by founding CEOs like Brian O'Kelley.

Tough Market

The real question is whether Xandr can succeed where Oath failed. Oath had an even larger consumer data set with over 1 billion users from AOL and Yahoo! properties. Despite this scale, the tech giants were the only ones that made progress in the digital ad sector the last couple of years.

Where as the new AT&T might have some premium content offers that attract advertisers, the company lacks the scale of the tech giants like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (FB) and increasingly Amazon (AMZN).

eMarketer already predicts that Amazon is now the third largest digital ad platform in the U.S. A noticeable laggard in this report is Oath with the duopoly of Facebook and Google set to control over 55% of the market. Amazon is set to increasingly make it difficult for another company to grab any significant ad spend.

Source: eMarketer

Unlike television shows, the Amazon and Google platforms offer consumers with intent to purchase items via search or a global audience in the 1 billion range. Also, a Facebook user is well established and defined with users having their own accounts versus sharing services on TV. A TV set can still only guess the user based on the show. Adding more data about the family from related searches on broadband connections and smartphones will supply more data, but the value will far lag that collected by the tech giants.

Also, one needs to keep in mind that the dominant digital ad players are actually smaller businesses than the new AT&T. AT&T is nearly triple the size of Facebook.

T Revenue Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that AT&T has an interesting plan via Xandr. The problem is that the ad business just isn't material to the company and AT&T will need time to integrate and scale the plan with AppNexus while the tech giants grow even more powerful.

The digital ad business isn't part of my base case that the stock should be worth $40. My recommendation is to reevaluate the business as AT&T reaches the target. A successful Xandr could change the investment thesis on the stock, but one shouldn't bet on it with the driving force of AppNexus already abandoning ship and the business being such a small part of AT&T.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.