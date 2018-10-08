Run The U.S. Oil Marathon With Marathon Oil

The company has authorized $1.5 billion in share repurchases and has ready cash to continue to carry out this authorization.

Its Bakken production has benefited from improved takeaway capacity on the Dakota Access Pipeline, while its Eagle Ford production is getting a higher Gulf Coast price than Permian producers.

Marathon Oil has built an attractive oil and gas production portfolio in four major U.S. basins: Bakken, Eagle Ford, STACK/SCOOP, and Permian. It also has some overseas operations.

Marathon Oil Corporation’s (MRO) diversification across four prime U.S. producing basins, including two free of Permian transportation constraints, advantages it relative to other producers. This is clear not only from its solid first and second quarter results and expected third quarter production, but also from its expected increases in earnings per share. The company has narrowed its focus by selling some overseas and non-core operations to focus more on its U.S. operations.

Brief Company Summary

Marathon Oil, once known as USX and once integrated with now-separate downstream Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), was founded in 1887. Marathon Oil, an upstream company, is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and employs 2,300 people full time. It explores for oil and gas in the U.S. in its U.S. E&P division and in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom in its international division. With an October 4, 2018, closing stock price of $23.41/share, its market capitalization is $20 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the company has proved developed reserves of 903 million barrels of oil equivalent (NYSE:BOE) and proved undeveloped reserves estimated at 546 million BOE.

As Marathon Oil and all companies use the term, the BOE measure includes lower-valued (although rich, or high-BTU) natural gas, as well as higher-valued oil, and liquids include lower-valued natural gas liquids as well as higher-valued crude oil.

West Texas Intermediate Oil Price

U.S. Oil Prices, Production, and Differentials

The October 4 closing oil price was $73.94 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate (NYSE:WTI) crude oil. (As an interesting side tangent, “Midland WTI” is about to get its very own cavern at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port terminal.) The October 4 closing price for Brent — a close proxy for Light Louisiana Sweet - was $83.38 per barrel, nearly $10 per barrel higher.

The price for Bakken crude oil (North Dakota Light Sweet) was $65.38 per barrel, about $8.50/barrel lower than WTI-Cushing.

For the week ending September 28, 2018, U.S. oil production was 11.1 million BPD. Despite this very high level of production, U.S. refinery demand still requires the importation of several million barrels a day of crude oil.

U.S. oil prices are a function of the global market, and at present, there's uncertainty whether or not Saudi Arabia can or will increase production to offset likely decreases in Libya, Nigeria, Venezuela, Iraq, and Iran.

Marathon Oil’s Reserves, Production, and Prices

Marathon Oil’s reserves as of December 31, 2017, were 903 million BOE of proved developed reserves and 546 million BOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Marathon Oil’s total second quarter production was 419,000 BOE/D, with U.S. production totaling 298,000 BOE/D, both up 5% from the prior quarter.

In its primary U.S. fields, the company’s production was 285,000 BOE/day. With oil content varying between 23% in the STACK/SCOOP to 84% in the Bakken, the average oil content was 56%, or 161,000 barrels of oil per day. An additional 7,000 BPD of oil came from outside these four plays. It is important to note that Marathon Oil counts condensate, which can be slightly lower valued, with its crude oil volumes.

The company also produced 57,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids and 436 million cubic feet per day of natural gas.

The table below gives the summary second quarter 2018 numbers for the four U.S. plays in which Marathon Oil is active. In the Permian basin, the company operates in the Delaware sub basin.

2Q Prod Oil Prod Net Play (KBOE/D) % Oil (KBO/D) surface acres Bakken 82 84% 69 270,000 STACK/SCOOP 80 23% 18 300,000 Permian (Del) 17 63% 11 90,000 Eagle Ford 106 59% 63 145,000 Total of four 285 161 805,000

The company notes that its oil pricing is about one-third Clearbrook (Bakken), one-third Light Louisiana Sweet (similar to Brent), about one-sixth Brent, and thus only about one-sixth the transport-discounted WTI-Cushing and WTI-Midland.

Internationally, the company produced 32,000 barrels per day of oil and condensate, 12,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids, and 461 million cubic feet per day of natural gas. Most of Marathon Oil's international gas production comes from Equatorial Guinea.

The company's average realization in the second quarter in the U.S. was $66.03/barrel for its crude and condensate, $22.09/barrel for its natural gas liquids, and $2.18/thousand cubic feet for its natural gas. Internationally, it received $66.12/barrel for crude and condensate, but only $2.91/barrel for natural gas liquids and only $0.52/thousand cubic feet for natural gas

Competitors

In the Eagle Ford Basin, Marathon Oil’s competitors include large companies like BP (BP), Chesapeake (CHK), ConocoPhillips (COP), and EOG (EOG), as well as nimble smaller companies such as Carrizo (CRZO), Magnolia Oil and Gas (MGY), SM Energy (SM), Sanchez (SN), and WildHorse (WRD).

In the Williston Basin, Marathon Oil’s competitors are Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS), Continental Resources (CLR), EOG Resources, Oasis Petroleum (OAS), Whiting Petroleum (WLL), and WPX Energy (WPX). Other competitors include Hess (HES) and ConocoPhillips. The Bakken formation continues into Canada, and Canadian producers also compete for US markets and pipeline space with Marathon Oil.

However, investors should note that long-term the Bakken is a smaller basin with fewer reserves than the Permian.

The company also has competitors in Oklahoma’s SCOOP/STACK formations and very numerous competitors in the Permian.

DAPL Benefit

A factor beneficial for Marathon Oil and all Bakken producers has been the year-ago opening of the 520,000 BPD Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). For the Bakken/Williston basins DAPL addressed precisely the problem now bedeviling the Permian — ensuring sufficient (and safer and cheaper) takeaway capacity for the increased oil production there. The 1172-mile DAPL has lowered transportation costs and allowed Bakken oil to reach Gulf and East Coast refineries, and even the international markets of China and The Netherlands. About three fourths of Bakken oil is being carried by (safer) pipeline, with much less by rail than previously.

Marathon Oil’s Operations, Strategy, Capital Expenditures and Growth Prospects

In July, Marathon closed on the sale of three non-core, non-operated U.S. assets, allowing it to further simplify its portfolio, after selling its Libyan assets in the first quarter of the year. Similar to Anadarko and ConocoPhillips, Marathon has continued to refocus its portfolio toward U.S. properties.

Most especially, again, it has benefited by its Eagle Ford and Bakken-located oil operations — in the reverse of last year’s situation, the West Texas Permian is severely transport-constrained while the Bakken is not. The Eagle Ford has always enjoyed readier access to both refining and export markets in Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas.

The company has 145,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford. According to Guggenheim Partners this total ranks it seventh in Eagle Ford acreage, dwarfed by, among others, EOG’s 520,000 and Wild Horse’s 404,000 net acres. The company’s gross nearly 1,500 producing Eagle Ford horizontal wells are about half of EOG’s, but more than ConocoPhillips. The company is running five rigs in the Eagle Ford which, while again less than EOG’s sixteen rigs, is still a sizable commitment. Moreover, the company is focused in the black oil Karnes Trough of the play.

The company’s development capital budget for the year is $2.3 billion. In the first half of the year it also spent $248 million for resource play leasing, with a particular interest evidenced by its new 240,000 net acre position in the Louisiana Austin Chalk.

Third quarter total production is expected to average over 400,000 BOE/D, of which about half is oil.

Obviously, with higher oil prices, the company expects improved price results relative to its initial guidance. However, the company also expects higher volumes, including oil production growth up by 22-26% relative to the original plan and previous guidance of a 16-22% increase.

Marathon Oil’s Financial and Stock Highlights

Marathon Oil’s most recent trailing twelve months’ earnings per share was -$0.21, giving it a negligible 0.04% return on assets and a -1.43% return on equity. Estimated 2019 earnings per share is $1.22, resulting in a forward P/E of 19.

Second quarter 2018 revenue was $1.4 billion and net income was $96 million, or $0.11 per share. Although first quarter net income was higher, the difference was almost entirely due to a large gain on disposal of assets in the first quarter.

The company’s second quarter 2018 cash from operations was $767 million and its development capital expenditures were $608 million. It has authorized $1.5 billion in share repurchases and still has quite a bit of this remaining.

At June 30, 2018, the company had $9.74 billion in liabilities and $21.9 billion in assets giving Marathon Oil a liability-to-asset ratio of 44%. Its ratio of current assets divided by current liabilities is 1.5, nicely above the desirable minimum of 1.0.

Shorted shares are a fairly minimal 1.7% of the stock float.

Marathon Oil’s market capitalization is $20 billion at an October 4th, 2018, stock closing price of $23.41 per share.

The company’s reported cash is $1.67 billion. Its most recently reported operating cash flow was $2.48 billion and its levered free cash flow is $1.21 billion. With an enterprise value (NYSE:EV) of $23 billion, its EV/EBITDA ratio is 7.7, attractively below the preferred ratio of 10 or less.

Marathon Oil’s 52-week price range is $13.28-$24.20 per share, so its October 4, 2018, closing price of $23.41 is 97% of its 52-week high. The company’s one-year target price is $24.34/share putting its October 4 closing price at 96% of that level.

Like many other exploration and production companies, Marathon Oil pays a very small dividend of $0.20, for a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is between a 2.2 and a 2.5, or “buy” leaning toward “hold” from the 27 analysts who follow it. Two of the most recent six ratings changes have been upgrades, the other four were initiations.

As of June 30, 2018, virtually all of Marathon Oil’s stock was held by institutions, some of which represents index fund investments that match the overall market. The four largest institutional holders of Marathon’s stock were Vanguard (10.8%), Blackrock (8.02%), State Street (4.96%), and Macquarie Group (4.2%).

Marathon Oil’s beta is 3.2, representing considerably more volatility than the overall market, and higher than might be expected for a mid-to-large oil and gas upstream company.

The company’s next earnings call is scheduled for Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services ranks Marathon Oil’s overall governance as a 1, with sub-scores of Audit (2), Board (2), Shareholder Rights (3), and Compensation (2).

A Note on Valuation

The company’s book value per share of $14.21 is less than its current market price, indicating positive market sentiment. The company’s market capitalization per flowing BOE is a moderate $47,700, reflecting its natural gas operations and its riskier international operations.

Positive and Negative Risks

Potential investors should consider their oil and natural gas price expectations as the factors most likely to affect Marathon Oil. Moreover, expansion opportunities and the Tier 1 core in the Bakken are more limited than in the Permian. Additionally, while the Eagle Ford is prolific and sizable, its oil reserves are smaller than in the Permian's larger expanse and more numerous oil-rich zones.

At present, Bakken and Eagle Ford crude oil is relatively advantaged to Permian crude oil. However, when Permian takeaway constraints are resolved in 2019, that will no longer be true. In addition, Canadian crude will continue to compete with Bakken crude for markets.

On the positive side of risk, Marathon Oil has very strong corporate governance scores.

Recommendations for Marathon Oil

I recommend Marathon to growth investors but not necessarily to value or dividend investors. The company’s stock price is near its 52-week high and one-year target with a forward P/E of 19, so it is not cheap. Its dividend of $0.20/share represents a small yield of 0.9%. The exceptions to these metrics are the EV/EBITDA ratio, which is an investor-attractive 7.7, and the large remaining authorized total for share repurchases.

The company has a healthy level of cash, strong operating and levered free cash flows, and top governance scores. Moreover, as oil prices stay strong, the company will benefit, as will all U.S. oil producers.

The company’s operations across several plays, its sale of non-core assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Libya, its growing position in the Permian and the Louisiana Austin Chalk, and its oil-heavy and unconstrained production in the Bakken and the Eagle Ford will serve it well as Permian producers wait for additional transport capacity, expected by the third quarter of 2019.

In particular, less than many of its competitors, the company is not fighting the current headwind of the gap between Brent oil prices and WTI-Midland prices for most of its oil production. This sizable gap is expected to last through 2019, until more Permian pipeline capacity comes online.

