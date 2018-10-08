Gladstone Investment Corp.: Not A Buy Just Yet

Shares have become more affordable lately, but are not quite as cheap as I would like.

Gladstone Investment Corp.(GAIN) is a promising high-yield BDC for income investors that desire high, recurring dividend income and that have an above-average risk tolerance, but only at the right price. Gladstone Investment Corp. has a diversified debt investment portfolio and the business development company narrowly covers its dividend payout with net investment income. Shares are currently priced at a ~5 percent discount to NAV and throw off a 7.3 percent. Should income investors buy now?

Gladstone Investment Corp. - Portfolio Snapshot

Gladstone Investment Corp. predominantly invests in secured first and second lien debt as well as preferred equity. At the end of Q2-2018, Gladstone Investment Corp.'s investment portfolio was predominantly comprised of secured first lien debt (50 percent), secured second lien debt (15 percent) and preferred equity (32 percent).

Here's a portfolio breakdown by security type.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp. 10-Q Report

Gladstone Investment Corp. typically invests in companies whose EBITDAs fall into a range of $3-$20 million. The BDC has a geographically-diversified investment portfolio.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Gladstone Investment Corp. is also diversified in terms of borrowers and industries. Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

As banks pulled back from high-risk lending after the financial crisis, business development companies saw an opening in the market. As a result, BDCs including Gladstone Investment Corp. have seen a significant increase in portfolio assets and associated portfolio income over time.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

The Dividend Is Safe

Gladstone Investment Trust covers its dividend with adjusted net investment income. In the last four quarters, the BDC pulled in $0.21/share in adjusted NII and paid out $0.195/share in dividends (on a recurring basis). The NII-payout ratio averaged 94.2 percent, leaving little room for error.

Source: Achilles Research

Gladstone Investment Corp. pays its dividend on a monthly schedule which increases the BDC's appeal as a high-yield income vehicle. In addition, Gladstone Investment Corp. occasionally pays shareholders special dividends.

Source: Gladstone Investment Corp.

Should You Buy?

Based on Gladstone Investment Corp.'s share price of $11.01 at the time of writing, income investors pay ~13.8x Q2-2018 adjusted NII for the BDC's dividend stream, which I consider to be a bit rich given the company's narrow margin of dividend safety. GAIN is also currently priced at a ~5 percent discount to the last reported NAV.

And here's how Gladstone Investment Corp. compares against other BDCs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

GAIN Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Gladstone Investment Corp. is vulnerable to an economic downturn which would most likely see an increase in bankruptcies and loan default rates. For the time being, Gladstone Investment Corp. covers its dividend payout with adjusted net investment income, which suggests that the dividend is sustainable over the short haul. Nonetheless, income investors need to continuously monitor Gladstone Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage stats in order to react to a deterioration in economic fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

Gladstone Investment Corp. is a promising business development company with a widely diversified and defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio. The BDC covers its dividend payout with adjusted NII, but dividend coverage stats are not the best in the sector. Gladstone Investment Corp. also occasionally pays investors special dividends as a means to distribute excess income and the monthly payment schedule is attractive.

However, shares are not yet as cheap as I would like them to be. I am looking to scoop up a high-yield income vehicle such as GAIN at least at a 10 percent discount to NAV in order to improve my margin of safety. I will have a closer look at the company again when I can scoop up shares at the $10 price level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, MAIN, PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.