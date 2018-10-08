China Takes Another Bite Out Of IPG Photonics

IPG's long-term growth opportunity is still attractive, but investors have to consider the risk that there are still lower lows to be found in this part of the cycle.

IPG Photonics warned that results would once again miss expectations, and it would seem that China is a big part of the reason why.

When your prime market, the market where you generate close to 50% of your revenue, is in trouble, it’s tough to work around that. Such is the situation for IPG Photonics (IPGP), and this once high-flying leader in fiber lasers has gotten pummeled over the last three months on revenue and earnings weakness due to China. The latest blow came on Friday, with the company announcing that third quarter revenue and EPS were going to come in about 5% or so short of where expectations were a week ago.

IPG’s China-related risks showed up in the second quarter, and clearly they are continuing to linger, putting near-term revenue and margins very much in doubt. What’s more, it’s at least plausible to me that this period of trade squabbling between the U.S. and China is going to give a boost to Chinese fiber laser companies like Han’s Laser and Wuhan Raycus and improve their profile with Chinese manufacturing customers. Although IPG shares do look undervalued, and the multiples are lower than they’ve been in quite some time, anybody considering the shares today needs to be prepared to withstand further near-term losses until the situation bottoms out.

Tariffs And Currencies

Although IPG Photonics management was a little cagey about the specifics that led to the weaker results in the third quarter, it did mention “tariff and trade-related headwinds”. Looking at the markets IPG Photonics serves, I’m confident that issues related to China were the primary drivers for the disappointing underperformance.

In the trade tariff tit-for-tat between the U.S. and China, laser equipment was included on the list of products from the U.S. subject to a 25% tariff in China. It’s difficult to get reliable numbers on the price gap between IPG’s products and local alternatives, but in the past there has usually been a roughly 15% to 20% gap for at least some products (with the Chinese products being cheaper). With the tariffs now in place, Chinese companies have an even more compelling argument to go with local suppliers in those applications where performance is equivalent or at least close enough.

On the forex side, the roughly 7% move of the Chinese currency since mid-June also contributed to the shortfall, with IPG management citing an overall impact of $5 million from currency movements in total.

Key Markets Are Coming Under More Stress

The bigger concern for IPG may well be on the ongoing stress in the Chinese markets coming from the costs and uncertainties that are arising from the trade war. Although Japanese automation companies were warning of this over three months ago, it’s become more apparent that capex investment in China is definitely slowing in response to these factors. Domestic robot and machine tool production has slowed dramatically since May (from strong double-digit growth to low single-digit growth), with machine tool imports going negative this summer.

I don’t believe IPG has ever broken out its Chinese sales / end-markets in detail, but I know that machine tool customers are a significant part of the business. I’d also note that key end-markets for Han’s Laser in China like “general industry”, batteries, autos, and home appliances are showing definite signs of weakness, and consumer electronics and PCB are only slightly picking up as smartphone-related equipment purchases remain fairly soft so far (but could still pick up before year-end).

At this point, I see no reason to expect a quick change in the operating environment. I don’t believe the U.S. government has any intention of resolving anything with the Chinese government until after the mid-term elections, and even then it’s an open question as to just how much accommodation there will be on either side. In the meantime, Chinese business confidence continues to wane, and seems to be spreading into consumer confidence as well, with the Chinese government looking at more stimulus options in response.

Limited Read-Throughs

I don’t believe IPG’s experience is all that applicable to welding companies like Lincoln Electric (LECO), Illinois Tool Works (ITW), or Colfax (CFX). None of these companies rely on China to nearly the same extent as IPG, and they also have recovery growth opportunities in areas like process industries, heavy industry, and general fabrication to offset lower capex investments in China (not to mention, Lincoln and Colfax are relatively less leveraged to capex investing, and welding equipment is not really a big-ticket item anyway).

None of this is good news for other laser equipment companies, though, and I’d note that Coherent (COHR), and nLight (LASR) have likewise seen share price weakness in recent weeks and months.

As far as other automation companies go, I can’t see any of this as good news for companies like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY), Okuma (OTC:OKUMF), or DMG Mori (OTCPK:MRSKY) (suppliers of machine tools and robots to China), nor Harmonic Drive. Cognex (CGNX) and Keyence (OTCPK:KYCCF) are probably better-protected, but Cognex is still vulnerable to a weaker-than-expected consumer electronics (smartphones) recovery, and both of these companies would be at risk from lower capex investments from Chinese automakers.

The Opportunity

Short-term pain versus long-term gain is a relevant consideration with IPG now. Han’s Laser has been gaining share (likely somewhere around 15% - 16% today worldwide, and 40% or so in China), and this dispute could lead more new customers to consider systems from Han’s Laser (though it still sources product from IPG, so it’s vulnerable to tariff issues as well). Still, IPG has a well-earned reputation for quality and continues to be well ahead of its rivals in leading-edge technologies and capabilities. Longer term, I believe IPG’s products can continue to shift more share to laser cutting/welding, and fiber lasers in particular.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, as well as double-digit FCF growth. My DCF-based and EBITDA-based fair values are both lower now (roughly $10 each) due to the lower near-term revenue/earnings expectations and higher risk, but I still see meaningful long-term potential in the $160 to $175 range now.

The Bottom Line

I was cautious on IPG after second quarter earnings due in large part to the risk that the situation would get worse before it gets better. Even though the share price is even lower now, that basic situation remains in place. I believe IPG still has many years of above-average growth in its future, and I believe the share price will be higher down the line, but investors considering the shares today have to make their peace with the risk of meaningful near-term pain in pursuit of that long-term gain.

