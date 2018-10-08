Xinyuan Is Expensive, Even With A 10% Yield! (Video)

|
About: Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN)
by: Sven Carlin

Summary

Xinyuan has a 10% yield, but so do less leveraged peers listed in Hong Kong.

The new accounting ASC 606 rule isn't an issue. Tight margins, heavily influenced by interest rates, real estate prices, government regulations and currencies, are.

For Xinyuan to deliver significant long-term shareholder returns, the Chinese, UK, and U.S. real estate markets have to remain stable and grow over the next 5 to 10 years.

One year ago I argued that a few specific catalysts might push Xinyuan's (XIN) stock price higher. That is exactly what happened as its stock price went from $5.6 to almost $8.

I was happy with the gain and sold around $7 because nothing actually changed within the business. For me, a rising stock price without fundamental business improvements is an alarm bell signaling higher investment risk and lower potential reward.

However, because XIN is almost 50% below its 2018 highs, I made a new analysis to see whether there is a positive asymmetric risk and reward situation.

Despite low valuations and an extremely low price to book ratio of 0.4, I am not attracted to the stock. XIN looks cheap only from a U.S. market perspective, but Hong Kong listed peers are equally cheap, if not cheaper. Enjoy the video for an in depth analysis of XIN.

Here is the video summary:

  • (2:10) Discussing the new accounting policy implementation - ASC 606
  • (5:06) XIN's business operations in the US, UK and China
  • (6:48) My notes from the Q2 2018 conference call
  • (7:43) Dissecting XIN's debt
  • (9:49) TPG convertible bond conversion and position selling
  • (10:20) Comparison with other property developers

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.