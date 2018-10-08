Xinyuan Is Expensive, Even With A 10% Yield! (Video)

One year ago I argued that a few specific catalysts might push Xinyuan's (XIN) stock price higher. That is exactly what happened as its stock price went from $5.6 to almost $8.
I was happy with the gain and sold around $7 because nothing actually changed within the business. For me, a rising stock price without fundamental business improvements is an alarm bell signaling higher investment risk and lower potential reward.
However, because XIN is almost 50% below its 2018 highs, I made a new analysis to see whether there is a positive asymmetric risk and reward situation.
Despite low valuations and an extremely low price to book ratio of 0.4, I am not attracted to the stock. XIN looks cheap only from a U.S. market perspective, but Hong Kong listed peers are equally cheap, if not cheaper. Enjoy the video for an in depth analysis of XIN.
Here is the video summary:
- (2:10) Discussing the new accounting policy implementation - ASC 606
- (5:06) XIN's business operations in the US, UK and China
- (6:48) My notes from the Q2 2018 conference call
- (7:43) Dissecting XIN's debt
- (9:49) TPG convertible bond conversion and position selling
- (10:20) Comparison with other property developers
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.