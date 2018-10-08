Xinyuan Is Expensive, Even With A 10% Yield! (Video)

For Xinyuan to deliver significant long-term shareholder returns, the Chinese, UK, and U.S. real estate markets have to remain stable and grow over the next 5 to 10 years.

The new accounting ASC 606 rule isn't an issue. Tight margins, heavily influenced by interest rates, real estate prices, government regulations and currencies, are.

Xinyuan has a 10% yield, but so do less leveraged peers listed in Hong Kong.

One year ago I argued that a few specific catalysts might push Xinyuan's (XIN) stock price higher. That is exactly what happened as its stock price went from $5.6 to almost $8.

I was happy with the gain and sold around $7 because nothing actually changed within the business. For me, a rising stock price without fundamental business improvements is an alarm bell signaling higher investment risk and lower potential reward.

However, because XIN is almost 50% below its 2018 highs, I made a new analysis to see whether there is a positive asymmetric risk and reward situation.

Despite low valuations and an extremely low price to book ratio of 0.4, I am not attracted to the stock. XIN looks cheap only from a U.S. market perspective, but Hong Kong listed peers are equally cheap, if not cheaper. Enjoy the video for an in depth analysis of XIN.

Here is the video summary:

(2:10) Discussing the new accounting policy implementation - ASC 606

(5:06) XIN's business operations in the US, UK and China

(6:48) My notes from the Q2 2018 conference call

(7:43) Dissecting XIN's debt

(9:49) TPG convertible bond conversion and position selling

(10:20) Comparison with other property developers

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.