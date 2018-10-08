Newell Brands In Capitulation! Did Carl Icahn Buy Friday's Plunge?

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) traded down 6% Friday in a sharp multi year capitulation move that is sure to test the will and pocket book of weak handed investors.

The stock is trading at $18.80 as I sit to write about another value stock beaten into submission, making a fresh 52 week and 6 year low.

What is Newell Brands Inc?

Newell Brands is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Rubbermaid, Contigo, First Alert, and Yankee Candle.

Newell Brands is in capitulation. Look at this chart.

6 year weekly chart.

Anyone buying the dips in this name has been taken out to the woodshed for a good old fashion beating. The stock has been in a strong downtrend, punishing anyone trying to buy the ever elusive bottom. The recent market sell off was yet another excuse to go a little lower.

Friday the stock became extremely oversold and in my view a great bargain in the market. Here are a few very important factors that prompted me to take a significant stake in NWL on Friday's plunge.

Recent history

Carl Icahn takes a stake in Newell Brands Inc. at $25 a share.

Click here to watch the video.

From Cnbc.com

I am a big fan of Carl Icahn, when he takes a sizable position in a stock I stand up and take notice. Carl Icahn earned a reputation of a corporate raider in the 80's when he engineered a hostile takeover of TWA.

Since then he has become a legend, taking over companies, shaking up the board and making shareholders a fortune. Mr Icahn stated on the CNBC call that he felt the stock was undervalued at $25 and that is why he bought it.

Mr. Icahn knows how to value a company, of that there is little doubt. When he gets involved with a large stake he usually takes over the board and creates change unlocking shareholder value.

Proxy fight for control of the board of directors.

In March of this year, Newell granted Ichan Enterprises 4 board seats in a snub to Starboard which was working to replace the entire board of directors. Click here to read the report from Reuters.

Icahn Enterprises joined activist investor Starboard Value and Martin Franklin, former CEO of Jarden Corporation which was sold to Newell Brands a little over a year ago.

Proxy fight settled April 23rd announcement

Starboard Value reached out to Carl ICahn to give up 2 seats on the board.

Here is what Carl had to say back in April.

From the company website.

"The Company reached out to us and requested that we give up two board seats to avoid a potentially disruptive proxy fight, which could have been especially bad at this important time for the Company. We spoke to Jeff Smith and determined we both have similar goals and objectives to enhance shareholder value, and we therefore agreed to give up two of our seats to avoid a damaging proxy fight. I am pleased that we were able to facilitate peace between the Company and Starboard. Given that the Company has so many more pressing priorities, this is clearly the best outcome for all shareholders. Newell has a great future and we look forward to working with the Board, management team and Starboard.”

Jeff Smith the CEO and CIO of Starboard had this to say on April 23rd.

“Newell is a great company with solid assets and a significant opportunity to drive operational improvements to increase earnings, cash flow, and create shareholder value. Following the 2018 Annual Meeting, 9 of the 12 directors will be new to the Board, and we are confident this newly reconstituted Board will bring a refreshed sense of urgency, oversight, and accountability to Newell. We are pleased to have worked constructively with Newell and Carl Icahn to resolve this election contest and look forward to seeing significantly improved results and shareholder value creation over the coming months and years.” Source: company press release.

The end of the proxy fight between Starboard and the company was a positive as management can get on to the details of running the business with clear stated goals.

May 4th Earnings announcement

Source: The below is taken from the company website.

Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan and First Quarter 2018 Results.

Accelerated Transformation Plan Expanded to Include Jostens and Pure Fishing

Expanded Plan to Generate ~$10 Billion in After-Tax Proceeds

Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Waddington for $2.3 Billion

Reported EPS $0.11; Normalized EPS $0.34

Reaffirmed 2018 Full Year Net Sales and Normalized EPS Guidance

Reaffirmed 2018 full year outlook for normalized diluted earnings per share of $2.65 to $2.85 and operating cash flow of $1.15 billion to $1.45 billion. The company now expects both metrics to be towards the lower end of the full year guidance range.

June 29th

Newell Brands Completes Divestitures of The Waddington Group and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc.

Here is a clip from the company website.

According to a statement from the company on May 4th: Waddington's net sales were $907M. The company expects the transaction to result in after tax tax proceeds of $2.5B including the sale of Rawlings. Michael Polk the CEO says the proceeds will go to debt reduction and share buy backs.

Fundamentals

Fundamentals are looking weak, revenues are falling as the company sheds assets. The book value is changing as divestitures are balanced out with debt reductions.

The company has reaffirmed guidance at the $2.45 level for the year.

Newell is trading at .633% of Book value. The business model is in a state of flux as they are selling off assets to deleverage $9B of debt.

The next earnings results will show the market the results of the sale and the current debt structure of the company. I believe this swill be the catalyst for a violent upside move in the stock.

Why?

Because it will show the execution in progress what I believe is an overreaction to the downside.

Here is a snapshot of valuation from Ycharts.

News on dividend and share buybacks

You can view the text and earnings release from August by clicking here.

From the earnings call.

All after-tax proceeds from divestitures are expected to be allocated to share repurchase and debt repayment. Those proceeds, in combination with free cash flow after dividends, are expected to enable the company to repurchase more than 40 percent of outstanding shares by 2020, assuming the current share price, and deleverage the company to maintain an investment grade credit rating. The company reiterated its commitment to continue its dividend at current per share levels through 2019, growing thereafter within our target 30% to 35% percent payout ratio range.

Important Note

The stock closed the day of May 4th at $27.65; fast forward 6 months and the stock has fallen a staggering 32% to $18.80.

The company is executing its game plan but the market is ignoring the positive.

August 6th Earnings beat by $.05. stock sells of 20%.

Mr. Market wasted no time in getting depressed over the August 6th conference call. The company beat by $.05 cents but lowered revenue guidance and were hurt by the Toys R Us BK and store closures.

The market freaked out, capitulating weak handed investors to a 5 year low.

A look at this YTD chart

In my view, behavioral finance is in control and has been since the August 6th call.

Earning were expected to be bad for the 2nd quarter. Of course revenue was going to be lower with divestitures and the closing of Toys R US, but I believe a 20% drop was over done.

Today's chart below adds merit to my technical oversold view point with the bottom bollinger band piercing and the reversal on the MACD.

In my view, the chart shows an oversold capitulation level and strong possible reversal off a multi year low.

The following data is confirmation to this trader that this is a very good entry point.

Insiders buy Newell under $21.

Carl Icahn increases stake to 8.1% buying 5.11M shares at $20.88.

Brett Icahn, Carl's son buys 110K shares at $21.

Here is a clip from nasdaq.com.

It's obvious to this trader that Icahn is bullish, increasing his stake in the company to 8.1%.

For investors be able to buy NWL on a panic Friday at $18.80 is what I believe is a strong buying opportunity.

The bottoming process takes time as I have stated so many times. It's a process: panic sell off, stabilization,slight rally, hope and more panic. If you have traded stocks at 52 week lows then you understand what I am saying. Forget about the market being rational or making sense. Stocks rarely trade on fundamentals.

Trade war with China bearish factor for Newell Brands.

President Trump is putting pressure on manufactures and farmers alike with tough talk on trade issues with China. This could go on for a long time before things get resolved.

Recent talk of 25% tariffs will hurt profitability for Newell Brands who recently stated that the trade war could cost the company up to $100M a year in annual profit.

Personally, I would rather pay 10% more for everything I buy if it was all made in the US. So I do not think the trade war is going to hurt as much as the media and talking heads will have you think. This is my personal view.

I like to buy select stocks when people are most pessimistic and there is blood in the streets. As a contrarian I like what I see in Newell Brands.

Downside risk in my view is another 8% to 11% max. With earnings of $2.40 a year and a 5% dividend: I like the risk reward.

Bullish Indicator

Below is a chart I built that is a clear buy signal for me.

Institutional buying, High short interest and a ultra low multi year share price in capitulation.

Here is a chart showing all three in combination.

Interested investors can click on the chart above to see a confluence of events taking place that may have signaled a bottom on Friday.

High short interest, strong institutional buying and a stock price in the final stages of capitulation. I expect a strong reversal of the downtrend when NWL hits the extreme oversold level and weak hands are margin-ed out.

Dividend of $.23 a quarter is yielding nearly 5%.

The company has disclosed that they will continue the current dividend through 2019.

Conclusion

Newell Brands Inc. is extremely oversold. The company is in the process of transformation with the right people on the board of directors. The CEO may need to go, of that I am not sure.

I trust Carl Icahn and his judgement on valuation of this company. I also like the fact that Starboard is powering forward and the vision between Icahn and Smith is similar. Both of these men are sharp and know what they are doing.

Newell's management is paying down massive debt. They recently launched a tender for $1B in notes that will conclude before the end of the month.

With Brands like Rubbermaid, Craco, Elmers Glue,baby jogger and so many other products, there is no doubt that Newell Brands will succeed and prosper in the years to come.

The fact that I have the ability as an investor to take a stake in Newell Brands at a price point that is 15% to 20% less than these titans of industry gives me peace of mind.

I believe Friday sell off created a very timely pound the table buy in Newell Brands Inc.

Look for more SEC filings in the near future showing large players buying more shares Friday.

It is my sincere belief that any continued weakness in the name is a golden buying opportunity for those interested in a fast money trade or a long term buying opportunity.

In my view. Friday's plunge was an opportunity for the algorithms to obliterate weak handed shareholders gaming the system on margin.

As always I encourage investors to go the the company website, crack open a 10Q and read some press releases and SEC filings. It can help keep you grounded in times of high volatility.

I believe it is imperative to have an exit strategy in place before making any trades.

Thank you for reading my article, I encourage you to click on the follow button to get my real time articles and trading ideas.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NWL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.