Delek US Holdings Looks Cheap, But Permian Pipelines And Crude Price Volatility Loom

There is also the potential for continued crude price increases, although these could also create an attractive buying opportunity if the market overreacts to the return of $100/bbl Brent crude.

The share price of Delek US Holdings (DK) has tumbled since early September despite its release of the Q2 earnings report showing strong refining margins at its refineries. Now at a six-month low (see figure), this performance is seemingly incongruous with the strong operating environment that was described in that earnings report. The close proximity of Delek's refining capacity to the Permian Basin following its acquisition of peer Alon USA Energy has made it a major beneficiary of the discounted Midland crude that has flooded the region as offtake pipeline capacity has failed to keep up with production. As of late last week, crude in Midland was trading at a discount of more than $15/bbl to crude in Houston, up sharply from a discount of less than $4/bbl at the beginning of the year. This widening differential was the main driver of Delek's impressive share price rally in the first half of the year.

DK data by YCharts

Delek's shares have subsequently fallen by 28% from their Q2 peak, however, with the largest decline having occurred in September. One possible explanation for this downturn is the rally in the price of WTI crude that has occurred over the same period. Delek's share price has moved inversely to that of WTI at several points over the last six months (see figure). Rising crude prices tend to result in falling crack spreads and refining margins. September has been no exception as the gasoline and, to a lesser extent, Gulf Coast diesel crack spreads have moved below their summer highs.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

A bigger concern for investors is that the glut of crude in the Permian region will dissipate earlier than had been originally expected by analysts. Bloomberg reported last week that EPIC Midstream Holdings LP is temporarily converting one of its Permian natural gas liquids pipelines into a 400,000 bpd crude pipeline in order to take advantage of the crude glut. The conversion is expected to be completed by Q3 2019, making it the first of the "new" planned crude offtake pipelines to begin operating in the region. A wave of additional pipelines is expected to follow, bringing the total to 5,000,000 bpd of new crude capacity by mid-2021 in a shift that will likely turn the crude glut into a pipeline surplus, at least temporarily.

This is not all bad news for Delek investors. The WTI Midland discount is not predicted by the futures market to return to its January 2018 lows until Q4 2019, leaving the refiner with several additional quarters of decent (albeit well below 2018's highs) refining margins so long as existing conditions persist. Whether or not those existing conditions will persist, however, also depends in part on crude prices. The return of trade sanctions against Iran and a perceived inability by OPEC to increase production by a corresponding amount has caused analysts to forecast higher Brent crude prices of up to $100/bbl in the coming months. While WTI crude would trade at a modest discount to this, such a price rise would have a negative impact on crack spreads and refining margins, especially if refined product prices proved slower in catching up with crude prices (as happened when prices rebounded in late June and early July). Crude price volatility has added an element of uncertainty to Delek's share price that was not widely foreseen even just a few months ago.

At first glance, Delek's share price appears to be attractively undervalued relative to both trailing and estimated earnings. Its TTM P/E ratio of 9.3x is almost at a 2018 low (see figure). The forward P/E ratios for FY 2018 and FY 2019 of 7.8x and 5.3x, respectively, remain substantially above their February levels, but are both as low as they have been in the last six months. That said, investors should note that this valuation decline is the result of analyst revisions lagging conditions in the refining sector rather than unrealistic investor bearishness. The consensus EPS estimates for FY 2018 and FY 2019 of $5.27 and $8.15, respectively, are higher than they were 90 days ago, quite a bit so in the case of the FY 2019 estimate. This is despite the fact that crude prices are higher and crack spreads lower than they were 90 days ago.

DK PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Investors should watch as the situation with crude prices develops in case Delek's shares do become actually undervalued in response to still more crude price volatility, however. Delek continues to sit on a very large cash reserve ($1.2 billion at the end of Q2 - see figure), and investors can expect its refineries to retain their access to cost-advantaged crude for at least the next 3-4 quarters. Brent crude is already several dollars more expensive per barrel than the U.S. Energy Information Administration had predicted for the next six quarters as recently as last month, indicating that market fundamentals will not provide long-term support for prices as high as $100/bbl. Such a move could create a buying opportunity in the event that Delek's share price falls still further in response. Until that happens, however, investors should recognize the current potential for short-term headwinds as well as that the company's current apparent undervaluation reflects the fact that analyst earnings estimates have not caught up with recent crack spread compression, which has the potential to decline more in Q4.

DK Cash and Equivalents (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.