Gilead Sciences: We're Not In Bull Territory Yet

I agree with Gilead Sciences' (GILD) recent downgrade by Baird. The lack of clear financial catalysts for the next few quarters mean there is likely very little to move the stock price. There is a lot of chatter about the company's pipeline, but the monetary benefit isn't there yet. Furthermore, discussions about preparing to offer generic versions of its hepatitis drugs probably won't do much in terms of higher revenues. This is more a means by which the company hopes to appease pressure for lower healthcare prices as well as an attempt to undercut its competition. The lower pricing will require more patients in order to produce the profits we're used to. Furthermore, it does nothing to change the fact that the number of Hepatitis patients is limited. The company is dependent on Hepatitis, and that lineup is declining. Until something picks up the slack, nothing will change.

The lineup is still falling

The Hepatitis lineup has been experiencing declining sales for many quarters now. Subsequently, Gilead's overall revenue streams are shrinking. On a full year basis, sales fell 18.4% between 2015 and 2017. Q2'18 sales fell 20% year over year to $5.69 billion. It's been tough for the firm to come up with a second act as meaningful as the rise of Harvoni and Sovaldi. Hepatitis C was like a gold mine for the farm, as they were basically the first ones with a cure. Their moves into HIV and oncology are certainly promising, but neither is creating the sales needed for the stock to turn bullish in the near term.

Annual sales topped out in 2015 with $32.04 billion. It's been a gradual decline ever since. This year's second quarter was incredibly demonstrative of the problem at hand. Total revenues fell 20% to $5.69 billion. On those sales, the company reported net income of $1.82 billion; a 40.7% decline. That fallout brought diluted earnings per share down a comparable 40.3% to $1.39. That's just bad folks. Thus far, I haven't seen a demonstrated event that will change the trend.

The company bought into oncology in a big way when it bought Kite Pharmaceuticals and gained control of their CAR-T cell treatment for cancer, but that form of medicine is developing in terms of how it is perceived and "covered" commercially. With a price tag that has been estimated at well over $300,000, there's clearly big revenue potential here; though the battle to get it up and running has not been easy. Many are rejecting the complicated gene therapy as simply too costly to cover. The United Kingdom turned down the treatment altogether in August citing that it was too expensive for their state-run health program. I expect Gilead to broker pricing by country in order to enter as many markets as possible, but it does speak to the possibility that pharmaceutical companies might not get their big paydays for this novel new form of treating cancer. Furthermore, there are other players like Novartis (NVS) that have genetic-based treatments for cancer. Gilead doesn't have the same head start that they coveted with their Hepatitis programs.

The sales from these treatments are not yet meaningful. In the second quarter, Yescarta (catchy name right?) produced $68 million in sales. That's not exactly the counter lever to Harvoni's fallout that the doctor ordered. I'm sure over time as they establish treatment plans for more varieties of cancer, and get the approval of more coverage programs, that things will improve, but right now I don't see it as a catalyst to offset a declining bottom line. One might point to their HIV treatments, which are certainly doing well. Unfortunately, the traction gained here is continually undermined by declines in other areas. It has not been enough to cause an overall increase in revenues.

Coming back to generic hepatitis drugs, I don't see a major benefit. It will most likely make the treatment available to a wider audience due to a more affordable price tag, but I don't see it having huge meaning to total revenue. The patient base for Hepatitis C is still declining due to the fact that patients are cured. I see the generic versions as a last ditch effort to elicit one more payday. With competitors like Merck (NYSE:MRK) offering their own Hep C. treatments, they've lost their edge on this front.

There's been chatter about good results on the arthritis front. This could be an appealing market for the company. If they can market a meaningful treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, they're gaining access to a large portion of the senior population. The problem here is that there are a lot of competitors in the arthritic world. AbbVie (ABBV) is already getting noted as one of the contenders for the marketplace of 23 million RA sufferers, and I'm sure there will be more to come. Pfizer (PFE) has been selling Xeljanz for quite some time.

Gilead has tons of capital, which keeps it as a hold

I don't see any meat on the bones right now, and Gilead's stock needs some substance in order to start climbing in any meaningful way. Until we start to see some bigger sales gains from areas outside of Hepatitis, I can only view this as a neutral "hold". Until oncology sales progress or this arthritis testing comes full circle, it will be hard for the current trend to change. This is why I agree with Baird's downgrade to hold. The stock is cheap, but there isn't a clear path over the next few quarters to create earnings growth. I don't think anything terrible will happen to drive it down, as the firm was sitting on over $26 billion in cash/equivalents at the end of the second quarter. I just don't like seeing the company suffer declining revenues and earnings while they push for in new directions. It's all happening too slowly. Let's not forget this company has $26 billion in long-term debt. If they don't alter the trend of declining earnings within the next year, investors are going to start thinking about that.

The stock is cheap, but there's a reason for that. They need new revenue growth. I don't see it coming in the third quarter. I think the shares will be relatively quiet going into fall/winter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.