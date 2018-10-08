BND: Avoid Bond Funds In The Current Environment

BND has been a steady loser over the past year due to these rate hikes and will likely continue to lose value for another year or two.

Several years ago, I learned that one of my aging relatives had been placed into a very bond-heavy portfolio by their financial planner. At the time (I believe it was 2010), this concerned me greatly because interest rates were already so low that they would only be generating a minimal income and bond prices would inevitably fall when interest rates reversed course and started rising once again. We are now beginning to see this play out and while holding individual bonds may be okay due to the fact that the face value of the bond is returned at maturity, bond funds should generally be avoided. To illustrate why, let us take a look at the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND).

About The ETF

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF is a passively-managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with exposure to the intermediate-term bond market. As this is a passively-managed investment vehicle, it is designed to mirror the overall performance of an index. In this case, that index is the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Bond Index. This index measures the performance of a wide range of publicly-traded investment-grade bonds of various types including government, corporate, and international U.S. dollar-denominated bonds as well as some mortgage and asset-backed securities with terms of one year or greater. The important thing to note here is that the index only includes fully-taxable bonds so no municipal bonds or similar securities are contained in the index. As such, these are the type of bonds that are best held in an IRA or other tax-advantaged account.

As might be expected from an indexed fund, the general way that the fund tracks the index is simply by purchasing all of the securities in it in the appropriate weightings. Admittedly, given the enormous size of the bond universe, it is not always possible or cost effective to acquire every single index component so the fund attempts to duplicate the performance of the index by purchasing a statistical sampling of it. Even so, this has still resulted in an enormous portfolio of 8,486 different bond issues with an average effective maturity of 8.4 years. This is distributed amongst a fairly wide variety of issuers:

Source: The Vanguard Group

As we can see, despite spanning the total taxable bond market, 42.7% of the fund's holdings are issues of either the United States Treasury or one of its agencies. This simply shows how dominant the U.S. government is in the overall bond market. We also see that government mortgage-backed securities account for another 21.9% of the portfolio, completely outpacing the 1.9% allocation to commercial mortgage-backed securities. Thus, fully 64.6% of the fund consists of securities that are either implicitly- or explicitly-backed by the United States government. This is inline with the index and with similar bond funds but it still seems to be something of an outsized allocation to the sector.

As the fund consists primarily of intermediate-term bonds, we can expect the yields to be somewhat higher than if these were short-term bonds. That is indeed the case as the fund boasts a yield-to-maturity of 3.30%, which is better than what T-Bills are yielding today. It is also better than what long-dated Treasury bonds (TLT) are yielding. This is reflected in the fund's distribution yield of 2.75% as of the time of writing. While the current yield may be better than many other bonds, there are numerous common and preferred stocks available that provide a much higher level of current income to an investor.

Bonds and Interest Rates

The big problem with investing in bonds right now is that bond prices and interest rates move inversely to one another. This makes a lot of sense, after all why would someone buy an older bond when a newly issued one with the same maturity date boasts a higher yield? In order to compensate for this, the price of the already issued bond will decline in order to match the yield-to-maturity of a newly issued bond with an identical maturity date. This is why the concept of duration, which is a measure of a bond's sensitivity to interest rate changes, is so important to bond investors. As a general rule, the higher a bond's duration, the more the price will decline as interest rates rise. In addition, the longer a bond's time to maturity the more sensitive a bond's price will be to changes in interest rates. The average duration of the bonds in BND's portfolio is 6.1 years, which indicates that they are relatively sensitive to changes in interest rates.

As anyone that has been following the financial markets is no doubt aware, the Federal Reserve has been relatively aggressively hiking interest rates over the past several months in an effort to slow down an overheating economy. This quantitative tightening program is expected to continue going forward, with at least four hikes expected to be implemented next year and an additional one in 2020.

Due to the inverse relationship between bond prices and interest rates, we can expect this program to have a negative impact on BND going forward. In fact, we can already see this happening, with the fund's market price declining over the course of the year:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, the fund has generally declined in price right around the time that the Federal Reserve announced an increase in interest rates, which fits fairly well with our overall thesis here. We can likewise expect these price declines to continue going forward as the central bank continues to embark on its program of normalizing interest rates.

It is worth noting that the general advice to avoid bonds does not necessarily apply to an individual bond that is purchased and held to maturity. This is because these bonds will always repay the face value of the bond at maturity so an investor need not worry about general price fluctuations. The problem of steady decline of principal in the current environment only applies to bond funds in which individual investors do not have control over the timing of sales of individual bonds.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is generally a good idea to avoid bond funds like the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in a rising interest rate environment such as the one that the United States is currently immersed in. This is because bond prices move inversely to interest rates and individual investors have no control over the timing of individual bonds in the portfolio. While a case could be made for purchasing an individual bond and holding it until maturity, most investors would be better served by investing in other assets in order to generate income.

