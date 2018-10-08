Cardinal Energy: A Safe 8%+ Dividend Yield At Current Oil Prices

For investors not focusing on dividends, the market values another similar producer at a more attractive price.

With the recovery of oil prices, the company can reduce its net debt while still paying the dividend and growing the production.

Over the last 12 months, the cash flow, including hedge losses, covered the dividend and the sustaining capital.

In the context of oil price recovery, most of the Canadian oil and gas producers focus on decreasing debt while trying to reduce costs. But Cardinal Energy (OTC:OTC:CRLFF) prioritizes the dividend.

The 8%+ dividend yield is among the highest in the Canadian oil and gas industry. As the company generated a high netback with H1 2018 oil and gas prices, management can maintain the dividend.

Also, with the improved oil prices and with low hedges expiring, the company will increase its cash flow. Thus, if current oil prices stay stable in 2019, the company can decrease its net debt and pay the dividend while growing production.

Considering its performance compared to some heavy oil producers, the market values the company at a premium.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The dividend as a priority

The chart below shows the current 8.35% dividend yield is among the highest in the Canadian oil and gas industry.

The quarterly reports mention:

We are focused on providing sustainable monthly dividends and growth through a combination of accretive oil‐based acquisitions and organic development.

And the latest corporate presentation indicated the dividend will remain a priority for 2019.

Source: presentation September 2019

The annual dividend represents approximately C$50 million per year.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Can the company afford to pay this dividend with its 21,000 boe/d production?

High netback at Q2 2018 prices

The company mostly produces liquids, as shown in the table below.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The strong increase in oil production compared to last year is due to an oil acquisition.

I compare the costs structure of the company with three other Canadian heavy oil producers: Athabasca Oil (OTC:ATHOF), Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF), and Gear Energy (OTCPK:GENGF).

Source: author, based on company reports

The comparison is not perfect due to Cardinal's higher exposure to oil, but it gives an idea of the relative performance of the company.

The table below compares the netback of the four producers during Q2 2018.

Source: author, based on company reports

Cardinal Energy operated at a modest cash netback margin of 39%. But with lower DD&A costs, Cardinal and Gear generated the highest total netback margin before hedges at 19% and 21%.

The low decline production rate for Cardinal at about 10% explain these lower DD&A costs. The three years average proved FD&A costs at C$10.93/boe confirm the low replacement costs.

With this competitive netback, the company realized about C$105 million of adjusted funds flow over the last 12 months.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

The TTM adjusted funds flow include C$31,3 million of realized hedge losses.

And with the remaining hedging position as shown below, the company will still recognize hedge losses over the next few quarters at current oil prices.

Source: Q2 2018 financial statements

But as oil prices increase, the company will hedge at higher prices.

In any case, the C$105 million TTM cash flow covers the C$50 million annual dividend and the C$55 million sustaining capex. With improving oil prices, the company will generate higher cash flow and will hedge its production at higher prices. Thus, the company will be able to reduce its net debt.

A high level of debt

The table below summarizes the net debt position.

Source: Q2 2018 MD&A

Because of the oil acquisition in 2017, the company has increased its level of debt with a net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio at 3.3x by the end of 2017.

Management indicated the goal of reducing this ratio to 1x with the increased extra cash flow due to the recovery of oil prices. The company is also considering selling some non-core assets.

Taking into account the focus on the dividend, reducing the net debt by skipping the dividend does not seem to be an option.

Valuation

The table below presents the flowing barrel valuation of the same four companies.

Source: author, based on company reports

Due to the higher netback for Cardinal compared to Athabasca and Pengrowth, the market values Cardinal at a premium. But the flowing barrel valuation of Gear Energy is lower than Cardinal despite a similar netback and a lower debt level.

Also, Gear Energy is getting more exposure to light oil due to its recent acquisition of Steppe Resources.

Thus, although Gear does not pay a dividend, an investment in Gear Energy seems to be a better proposition at current share prices.

Conclusion

Management has been highlighting the importance of the dividend. Despite important realized hedge losses over the last 12 months, the cash flow covered the dividend and the sustaining capex.

With the recovery of oil prices, the company will generate more cash flow. Management plans to reduce the net debt and grow the production by about 2-3% while still paying the dividend.

The market values Cardinal Energy at a premium compared to some other heavy oil producers. Considering the performance of the company, the higher flowing barrel valuation makes sense.

But, with a lower level of debt, the valuation of Gear Energy seems more attractive. Gear Energy generated the same level of netback as Cardinal Energy in Q2 2018. And Gear is increasing its exposure to light oil thanks to its recent Steppe acquisition.

Thus, for an investor not relying on dividends, Gear Energy seems to be a better opportunity at current market prices.

