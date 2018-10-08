Whirlpool: When 'Worse' Can Actually Be Better

This article looks at when “worse” can actually be better.

The last couple of years have not been especially kind to Michigan-based home appliance manufacturer Whirlpool (WHR). (Which includes its namesake brand Whirlpool, but also other well-known brands like KitchenAid and Maytag.) Chief concerns of the moment include tariff uncertainty, raw material inflation and higher freight costs.

You can imagine the story, but it’s probably more instructive to actually see it. Below I have included the estimates generated by Value Line over the past eight quarters:

Note that the green boxes include actual numbers reported, while the red boxes denote each time an estimate has been reduced. This table gives you a good idea of the potential impact that recent develops have been having on the business.

You can see that 2017 started with the expectation of Whirlpool earning ~$16.00 per share. As the year went on, this number drifted lower on three different occasions, ending at an actual earnings per share number of $13.78; roughly, ~14% below expectations in one year’s time.

A similar story has played out for 2018. The expectation began at ~$18.00 per share for this year and has now come all the way down to ~$14.30 per share, representing a decline of over 20%.

And by the way, the analyst does not shoulder the majority of the blame here. As recently as the first quarter of 2018, Whirlpool was telling investors to anticipate $14.50 to $15.50 in earnings for this year. More recently, that expectation had been cut to $14.20 to $14.80 in adjusted earnings per share.

You can see that the expectation for 2019 has also been reduced. And finally, it was once supposed Whirlpool could earn over $20 per share as soon as next year. Now that mark is hopeful in the next three to five years.

When you look at the above table there is one observation: the expectations for the business are down dramatically.

Now here’s the interesting part. As a prospective or ongoing investor, this isn’t necessarily the takeaway. The analysis doesn’t stop there. And indeed, there is a counter-force that makes the value proposition much more interesting.

Whirlpool’s business expectations are down dramatically, we’ve established that. Yet at the same time, the share price is down dramatically as well. At the end of 2016, shares of Whirlpool traded hands around ~$182. Today, less than two years later, the mark is down to ~$112 or a nearly 40% decline. This makes things much more interesting.

The question isn’t whether or not the business is worse off; there’s clear deterioration in earnings power. The real question is whether or not the materially lower share price makes up for this.

Let’s address that inquiry with two hypothetical scenarios.

Suppose you’re sitting at the beginning of 2017 as a potential Whirlpool investor. You see the company earning ~$14 per share and paying out a $1.00 quarterly dividend against a starting price of ~$182, equating to a security trading around ~13 times earnings with a ~2.2% starting yield.

Your expectation is that the company will earn $16 that year, $18 in 2018 and $20.50 by the end of 2020, four years later. Moreover, you suppose that the dividend will grow in line with earnings.

A “typical” valuation for the security has been around 12 times earnings, acknowledging that this is a single point amongst a wide range of possibilities. With future earnings of $20.50, you would anticipate a future price of ~$246. In addition, you would also anticipate collecting ~$18 or so in dividends, for a total potential value of ~$264.

Against a then current price of ~$182, this would have represented the potential for ~9.8% annual gains as a baseline.

Now let’s turn to a potential investment today. Here we’ll scale our assumptions back. Instead of earning $20.50 by 2020, let’s call it $19.50 by 2022, two years later. Instead of a dividend growing in-line with earnings (representing ~9% annual dividend growth), we’ll suppose a stagnant dividend (at the current $1.15 per quarter). In lieu of using 12 times earnings for our valuation, we’ll assume that Whirlpool trades at just 8 times earnings.

In every category, we have drastically scaled back the assumptions for business and security performance. And it shows in the final number: an expected potential value of ~$174 instead of ~$264.

Yet here’s the interesting part. Against a ~$112 starting price, that much lower ~$174 number still represents an annual return possibility of 11.7% per annum. In other words, today’s situation actually looks a bit more favorable for the prospective investor with worse assumptions than when everything was humming along nicely to start 2017.

This may not be of much solace to the investor who bought shares in 2017 and has held until today, but 1) that should not influence today’s possibility and 2) that certainly does not prohibit an investor from rationally thinking about the opportunity as the facts change.

Naturally, this does not mean that an investment in Whirlpool has to work out today, just as it has not yet worked out for the investor to start 2017. However, there is a very interesting takeaway, a stainless steel lining if you will: the business is in “worse” shape, with materially lowered profit expectations, but the share price has more than reflected this.

The “investment bar” has been sufficiently lowered such that worse performance could actually mean the potential for better returns down the line. Moreover, if the business does weather the storm, from this point – a below average valuation, above average dividend yield, low payout ratio and still viable growth prospects – you could be looking at a coiled spring.

