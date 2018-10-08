Telstra Looks Attractive At This Price

The implementation of the newly released strategy 2022 may turn out to be a positive catalyst which stops the bleeding and restores profitability growth.

Shareholders of Telstra (OTCPK:TLSYY) have not had many reasons to cheer lately as they watched their shares decline more than 50% over the last 4 years. Telstra pays a robust dividend which may be one of the reasons why it deserves a second look after the decline. Currently, the company offers about 7% dividend yield which is well supported by its cash-flow. Also, the decline sent shares to levels last seen in 2010, the lows from the financial crisis.

In 2010, shares found a bottom after three years of declines and increased two and a half fold since then. As a result, the lows now represent a strong support level from a technical point of view. Hence, the dividend yield and a strong support level may put a floor on further decline. As a result, the current price may present a good risk to reward ratio for an investment.

About Telstra

Telstra is one of the biggest telecommunications providers in Australia with a market cap of almost au$40 billion and a history of more than 100 years. An annual revenue is about au$29 million whereas the majority comes from the Australian region. The majority of the revenue and profits comes from the mobile segment whereas the fixed is the second most important.

Introduction to problems

The main problems are rooted in so-called NBN (National Broadband Network), a government initiative to provide broadband access to Australians at 100 Mbit/s. These initiatives led to a significant decline in revenue as well as margins from the fixed-line business, recently representing about 20% of revenue. Because of that, telecommunication companies in Australia shifted their focus to the mobile segment in order to preserve the profitability. As a result, the market became so competitive that it caused margins to fall in that segment as well. To make things worse, the market is preparing for an entrance of a fourth operator.

Because of this challenging market environment, the company updated its dividend policy and decreased the annual dividend payment from 0.31 cents to 0.15 cents plus a special dividend of 0.07 cents. 0.22 cents represents about a 7% dividend yield based on latest au$3.2 per share. Investors in TLSYY rather than directly in TLS.AX received an annual dividend of $80 cents per share which is trading at $11.5. The special dividend is driven by one-off impact from the implementation of NBN and should be received also in 2019 and possibly in 2020. Without the special dividend, the yield would represent 5%.

To fight the competitive market, Telstra came up with a strategy called Telstra 2022. The strategy is based on 4 pillars; simplification of product offerings, establish a stand-alone infrastructure business unit, the simplification of the organizational structure and cost reduction. The main goal of the strategy is to create savings, increase profitability and bring additional revenue. For instance, with the creation of new infrastructure business unit, Telstra would like to set the foundation for a potential demerger or a potential entry of a strategic investor. This business unit represented about a third of balance sheet value.

The restructuring of the business may enhance shareholder value as Telstra currently trades at about 10 P/E. So I think there may be initial signs that the shares are bottoming. And in the meantime, Telstra pays a high dividend that is well supported by its cashflow.

Cash-flow

Telstra has strong and stable cashflow generation despite the decline in fix-line business. Last year, the company generated au$4.7 billion of free cash-flow which fully covered the au$3.2 billion in dividend payments. In addition to that, the company improved its balance sheet by reducing debt by au$1 billion. Au$4.7 billion was by about au$1.2 billion higher compared to a year ago.

The management guidance for 2019 calls for free cash-flow of au$3.1 billion to $3.6 billion which is in line with the year 2017 and should be enough to cover the dividend payments. And so, for the time being, the 7% dividend yield should be safe.

Analysts action

Importantly, Telstra has been recently upgraded to Buy by an analyst from HSBC with a price target of au$4.3 which represents 35% upside.

Last year, Telstra received a bullish call from Barron's even though the shares fell a further 33% since then. The article's main argument was a sustainability of the high dividend which should act as a floor and shareholder-friendly policies. This is still valid today. And an additional layer of the floor this time could indicate strong technical support at the current price.

Technical set-up

Because of the sell-off, the price decline to as low as $9.61 which was last seen in 2010.

In 2010 there was a strong market reaction once the price dipped below $10. The bulls emerged and price quickly reversed to the upside and traded in $15s within a year. The recent market reaction was similar and the buyers emerged once the shares dipped below $10. Only in July, the shares reached $9.61 and currently, Telstra trades at $11.5. Therefore, the price below $10 offered a good entry point and currently, this level acts as a support. Hence I think the current price may offer a good risk to reward opportunity while downside may be limited. And if the management is successful with the 2022 strategy, the shares will trade higher.

Summary

Telstra shareholders have not had many reasons to cheer lately. They saw the share price decline by more than 50% over the last 4 years. However, in my point of view, the shares now presents a good risk to reward opportunity. All bad news may already be priced in and there is a possibility of benefits from a new 2022 strategy implementation. Meanwhile, the 7% dividend yield supported by cashflow along with a strong technical support level at the current price could put a floor on further declines. As a result, the risk to reward may be skewed to the upside.

