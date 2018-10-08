The Daily Drilling Report: Oilfield Almanac And Gazette - September Issue

Introduction

A little more time has slipped by between issues of the DDR's Almanac and Gazette than normal. It's been a busy time in the Dog House I must say, not as an excuse, but rather an explanation.

As we come into earnings season it's time to time to check in again and see what to expect out of the companies we follow.

From the chart above it can be seen that the nice bump made by WTI was not replicated in the OFS sector. A couple of notable exceptions show up though, Halliburton, (HAL) and Weatherford, (WFT). We'll visit more about this in the Gazette section.

What's driving oil relentlessly higher? Is this move sustainable? How high might it go? Why don't companies that stand to benefit from this move share in the gain currently? So many questions you must be wrestling with. Sit back, have a cup of coffee (soft sell DDR annual members drink their's out of stylish DDR mugs as shown in the logo for this blog!), and we will discuss.

Notes from the Oilfield Almanac

There's one thing dominating the price movement of oil these days, and that is the re-imposition of economic sanctions on Iran. There are, of course, tangential influencers to the oil price, the Dollar Index, EIA inventories, the newly struck Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada as examples, but Iran is the 800-pound gorilla in the room. At the end of August, we published a DDR internal article detailing some of the outcomes we might expect as a result of sanctions. I'll quote a few passages from it.

To frame the issue, Iran is entering a period of change in its social structure for the first time in many years.

Iran is in a period of extreme social stress, induced in part by the renewal of American sanctions on their government. As engineers we know when stress is applied in sufficient amounts to a material, the stress will eventually exceed the yield strength of the material, resulting in its abrupt failure. Iran is beginning to exhibit the external features of extreme societal disruption in a way that we haven't seen in the last 40 years. The last time there was this much civil unrest in this country, it was called "The Revolution." This unrest is very alarming to the senior theocratic leadership, challenging them in ways they have never experienced. Further, we know they have reacted very harshly in the past to control the population. The renewal of American sanctions is one problem they just did not need. My concern is the extent to which the ruling Theocracy will go in suppressing any potential for revolt. One of their chief tools will be to be openly defiant of U.S. sanctions, and strive to sell their oil in world markets in spite of them. I am not predicting rebellion within Iran, one never knows when the spark will be lit. My point is that the moving pieces are extant. All it will take is a spark.

It's not just social change driving policy in Iran. The proxy war in Yemen enters the mix as Saudi Arabia and Iran battle for influence in an Islamic tug of war between the two sects that define the Muslim world.

Iran and Saudi Arabia butt heads on several different fronts. They each embrace competing versions of the Islamic faith, for one. Iran is mostly Shia, and oppresses Sunnis within its borders. Saudi is mostly Sunni and oppresses the Shias. So, there is point of conflict number one, each is convinced the other is heretical in their beliefs and follow a religion that isn't known for tolerance to heretics of local religious dogma.

The impact of all of this for oil is twofold. One is the collateral damage to oil shipping as the Mullahs flail at the external pressure from the west, and internal pressure exerted by the people they oppress. This creates a perfect storm of fear for the disruption of supply, driving prices higher. The Mullahs have stated their intentions to close the Strait of Hormuz if they cannot sell their oil. The second is how will the U.S. and Russia react if these threats are carried out.

Saudi Arabia looks west to America to shore up its regime. American support is likely the primary reason the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia still exists. U.S. military support - guess who is our number one arms customer, had made Saudi a power house in the region able to use advanced U.S. armament in the on-going conflict in Yemen (the proxy war between Iran and Saudi Arabia). Of about $12 bn in arms sales the U.S. garners on a global basis annually, the Saudis receive about 20 percent. Iran, on the other hand has found a ready partner in the newly emerging and aggressive Russian Federation. It has been a marriage of convenience up to the past couple of years. Iran driven by its pathological hatred of Israel, and determined to hold sway over the Middle East, has been able to further these goals with Russian military hardware. What is likely to happen as Iran's leaders struggle to demonstrate to its citizens that they have an answer to the renewal of sanctions? I am not a military strategist so I am not going to game out an exact scenario that might unfold. Let's assume the most often discussed scenario. It involves Iran taking steps to interdict oil shipping coming out of the Persian Gulf into the Gulf of Oman. They are uniquely well positioned to control this section of the ocean from their Naval Port at Bandar Abbas. What has kept them from a lot of adventurism in this arena is the presence of the American 5th Fleet, based out of Bahrain. Americans keep a massive force here, that includes two aircraft carrier battle groups, the USS George Washington, and the USS Independence. We also base strategic bombers out of Qatar. The Russians are much weaker militarily in the Persian Gulf, but have advanced fighter-bombers, SU-57s based in Syria, that Iran would probably allow them to base at Bandar Abbas in the event of a conflict. These are the latest entries into Russia's air assault forces, and although untested in battle, should be considered formidable. Source: Daily Drilling Report, Internal Article

The world should keep its fingers crossed that Americans and Russians don't come into direct conflict in any of these scenarios.

Summary. We live in perilous times. Of that there can be no doubt. If the actual scenario plays out in anything approaching the worst-case scenario will lead to a further spike in prices. I won't speculate how high they might go, but the path will be sharply higher. If this moment passes without a conflagration, then prices will likely ease, and the other factors I mentioned taking up most of the slack going forward.



Notes from the Gazette

Shell

We recently discussed Shell's, (RDS.A, RDS.B ) Vito- GoM Deepwater project. This is a project that got stalled in the oil crash and reworked over the last few years to cut costs.

Source Depicted is the bare-bones host that will produce the wells, after they are drilled and completed.

When all of Vito's wells are on-line they will deliver 100K BOPD of mid-range crude to meet Shell's commitment of 900K BOPD of new production from Deepwater by 2021. Something new may be in the offing for completions, Open Hole Gravel Packs, OHGPs.

Eight wells drilled to as much as 18,000 feet below the mud line are planned. I think there is a good chance that this reservoir will be tapped by open hole gravel packed completions, a departure from the cased hole frac packs that have dominated the scene for a number of years. Anecdotal evidence is mounting that indicates that there may be a Productivity Index (PI) decline associated with frac packs. This was documented in a paper presented at the National SPE show in Dallas, just last week in SPE-191731.

Vito's high-quality Miocene sandstone reservoir contains an oil-bearing compartment estimated at 600 feet in thickness. This is a high permeability reservoir, meaning that there is horizontal connectivity back to the well bore for the flow of oil and gas. Open hole gravel packs are a gentler way to complete an oil well that doesn't expose the reservoir to a huge influx of fluids at high rates, as in a cased hole frac pack.

In this completion methodology, a drill-in fluid specially designed to drill the reservoir interval is used. The goal of this fluid is seal the reservoir to minimize damage that has come to be associated with fluid leak off to the reservoir. A screen is then run to TD, and the annulus is surrounded by sand or gravel that restricts any movement of the reservoir sand toward the well bore. At no time is the fracture gradient of the rock exceeded.

Fines mobilization has long been recognized as an impairment to long-term reservoir productivity. What is now being recognized is that despite the frac packs attribute of penetrating far past the near well bore damage zone, the attendant leak off of carrier fluids introduces a damage component that had gone for years without proper recognition.

What this means to holders of Shell stock is the company is changing to meet new operating conditions, to optimize production from this project.

Shell recently sold off hard. Members of the DDR were advised to "back the truck up" at these levels. We have since been rewarded with a 15% gain in the ensuing month. We are staying long as we think with the cash Shell will be throwing off there could be another 20% gain over the next year.

Matador Resources

This company caught our attention with a splashy purchase of a small plot of land in Lea County, New Mexico. Matador (MTDR) plunked down just over a $100 mm to buy the subsurface rights to 1,200 acres of high country desert. I'm from the old school where $100 followed by six more zeros was thought of as being a lot of money. Too much money for this punky little patch of desert, I thought.

I'll be honest, I was ready to carve them up like a Thanksgiving turkey. When I started looking more closely I found a company run by shrewd, experienced operators with a history of delivering value to shareholders. As a result, I wrote a very positive article for the DDR that was also released to the Freemium-verse. Have a look if you missed it. It only got a few hundred views, so you probably did miss it. And, that's a shame because it has behaved like a champ since declining sharply after earnings, up almost 20% at its peak this month from where we recommended it.

Source

I think there is room to run with this well-managed company. If you aren't already in, I would wait for a pull back to below $32 to enter. If you are in, I recommend staying long to around $40.

Carbo Ceramics

I have written a couple of very favorable articles on this company. My thesis was that, with the return of Deepwater completions which I expected to be frac packs, Carbo, (CRR) would be shipping big volumes of the ceramic beads used to prop open fissures created in the rock by hydraulic force.

I am not as sure as I once was that they will be the beneficiary of upcoming completions based on what I've learned about Chevron's views about fines mobilization during fracking. As discussed above they have gone to OHGPs on at least a couple of recent projects, and you just don't need high spec proppant in this completion scenario. I am doing some more research on this topic and future articles will come as I gain more clarity on this topic.

Carbo has been one of the poorer performers in the DDR index to date. My patience with it is almost up. If I don't get some very positive feedback from my present investigations, it will be time to cut losses. I haven't written an "I was so wrong" article yet. CRR could be the first.

Tetra Technologies

Tetra Technologies, (TTI) is failing to live up to the high expectations I've had for it. Really since the first of the year, it has been a big disappointment. And, after all the positive articles I've written on this company - I'm feeling a little sheepish. Here's a link to the last one if you've a mind to look more closely at this company. It pretty well summarizes the business and prospects Tetra has to offer.

Since earnings, which were very good and showed a lot of positive signs QoQ, it has sold off 20% from the high reached a few days after earnings. And, after regaining much of this momentum in late September, sold off again, now showing a loss for the year. Ouch.

Tetra's growth business is shale frac-water management, where it's one of the leaders in market share. I really don't know of anything that would account for this decline other than the worries persistent in the Permian now. These worries have been pretty well documented by now, by myself and others, so I will presume if you are reading this article you have some awareness about them.

My hunch is that Tetra is going to report good numbers for Q3 and the stock may get a pop as a result. My conviction comes from the confidence that management projected in the CC for Q2. Here's some Q&A from the call on the water management business.

Question from Thomas Curran, Analyst OK, that’s gets closer to the crux of what – it appears to be happening. And then sticking with water and flowback, of your four geographic markets outside the Permian, Rockies, MidCon and Northeast and South Texas, which is presently the biggest? Where do you see the most growth potential? And then by this time next year, how much of the division's total revenue could you derive from basins other than the Permian? So where could the non-Permian share of the topline move to by this time in 2019? Answer from Stuart Brightman, TTI CEO Yes. I mean, again, without trying to forecasting too much detail next year, just to give you some color, I mean, I think, once you leave the Permian on the water side, I would say Appalachia and MidCon are probably our two strongest, and we expect both of those to continue to grow. What percentage that makes of total pie next year? I'm not certain I want to get out that pie because that involves not only that piece, but forecasting the Permian. But the message is the margins are very strong outside the Permian as well as in the Permian, and those businesses are cycling up. And it's one of the areas we feel good about that, if, in fact, things were to flatten out in the Permian, we've got other areas of growth that we're confident on. And again if it were to flatten out, our view is, as we've said before, our customers are in good shape. They've dealt with the takeaway capacity. But if that were to happen, we feel the other areas were in good shape.

Given all of that, I am staying long through earnings, and perhaps beyond. I think Tetra has so many drivers that one day the market will price them into the stock. I will have another article out on TTI after earnings. I hope it will give all us a reason to keep believin'.

Your takeaway

I remain convinced that the path of least resistance for oil is higher for reasons I've discussed previously. My overall thesis for oil remains intact on all fronts. In that scenario, oil companies and the companies that supply goods and services to them should see share price improvements.

It's not 2016 anymore though. While I'm convinced there's still money to be made, the easy money has pretty much been made. We have to be smart with our oil industry allocations. Smart, and perhaps, a bit lucky.

Final note. I have recently had requests for write ups on Exxon Mobil, (XOM), Pioneer Natural Resouces, (PXD), and Occidental Petroleum, (OXY). I will be addressing these companies in the near future. Be on the lookout!

