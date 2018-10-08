U.S. Oil Production Growth On Pace For New Heights By Year-End

The market's focus has shifted from US shale to Iran and Venezuela, but increasingly, the disappointing growth out of non-OPEC supplies will capture more attention.

The bullish supply growth out of the US has already been factored into the global oil supply/demand models, which still indicates a deficit outlook in 2019.

Alaska's oil production decreased by 56k b/d m-o-m, but once the maintenance is complete, US oil production would be above 11 million b/d.

Most of the increase came from the Gulf of Mexico where production increased 189k b/d m-o-m.

EIA released July's US oil production and it jumped materially m-o-m to 10.964 million b/d.

Total US oil production increased 269k b/d m-o-m.

The Gulf of Mexico increased 189k b/d m-o-m.

Texas increased 46k b/d m-o-m.

North Dakota increased 41k b/d m-o-m.

Oklahoma increased 19k b/d m-o-m.

Colorado increased 18k b/d m-o-m.

New Mexico increased 13k b/d m-o-m.

Alaska saw production decrease by 56k b/d m-o-m. This is due to seasonal maintenance, so when Alaska's oil production returns to normal, total US oil production would be higher than 11 million b/d.

This puts US oil production on pace to grow to 11.25 million b/d by year-end. Permian growth is likely to stall over Q3 and Q4 due to lack of pipeline takeaway capacity. The latest update on the takeaway capacity issue shows that Permian bottleneck may start to get alleviated by Q2/Q3 of 2019 versus year-end:

Source: Morgan Stanley

In 2019, Permian growth will be very H2 weighted, so we expect the global oil market balance to be flooded with light sweet crude, and this may cause some temporary distortions in the ebb and flow in the oil market.

Looking at the latest US oil production figures, this remains on track for our base case of 11.25 million b/d exit. For most market participants, the latest EIA 914 figure may appear to be bearish, but what's important to keep in mind is that this level of growth has already been modeled into the majority of the global oil supply/demand models.

Another interesting point to note is that most of the sell-side analysts and market commentators are no longer focused on US shale growth or the lower for longer oil price band thesis. With Iran and Venezuela grabbing most of the media attention, shale band theorists have shifted away from that bear thesis to oil demand destruction - the only bear thesis we are on the lookout for.

Weekly Vs. Monthly

The latest EIA 914 figure also puts the monthly US oil production closely matching the weekly estimate now. You can see the discrepancy close in the chart above.

As for our calculation of US oil production (weekly adjustment + weekly production), the latest figure shows August US oil production to be around 11.2 million b/d while September's figure is closer to 11.4 million b/d:

Some of the mismatch difference may be the result of timing issues on imports/exports, so look at this figure with a grain of salt. But the overall trend trajectory is that US oil production is expected to keep growing into year-end until pipeline takeaway capacity issues take over.

Conclusion

Even with US oil production growing to 11 million b/d and on pace for 11.25 million b/d by year-end, global oil market fundamentals show a deficit into 2019. The market is no longer focused on the pace of growth from US shale as the attention has shifted to supply losses from Iran and Venezuela.

Increasingly, we believe the market's focus will also shift towards non-OPEC producers like Brazil where growth has materially disappointed to the downside - a key theme we highlighted at the start of this year.

In our view, oil prices are on route to a price where oil demand destruction starts to take place. According to Morgan Stanley's oil burden chart, that figure is around $120/bbl. We believe given the fundamental outlook, this may become a reality by the middle of 2019.

